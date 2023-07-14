Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.8%
1 yr return
7.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$1.02 B
Holdings in Top 10
16.2%
Expense Ratio 1.11%
Front Load 3.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 85.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PIBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.8%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|24.02%
|1 Yr
|7.4%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|20.70%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|46.90%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|47.18%
|10 Yr
|0.8%*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|42.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|PIBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.7%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|43.60%
|2021
|0.8%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|74.89%
|2020
|2.4%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|52.56%
|2019
|3.6%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|32.12%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|54.86%
|Period
|PIBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.8%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|24.15%
|1 Yr
|7.4%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|20.38%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|47.14%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|58.17%
|10 Yr
|0.8%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|81.89%
* Annualized
|Period
|PIBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.7%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|43.60%
|2021
|0.8%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|74.89%
|2020
|2.4%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|52.56%
|2019
|3.6%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|32.72%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|81.50%
|PIBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PIBAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.02 B
|658 K
|207 B
|51.30%
|Number of Holdings
|2125
|2
|15351
|5.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|167 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|66.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.23%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|95.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PIBAX % Rank
|Stocks
|58.70%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|54.63%
|Bonds
|38.02%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|27.79%
|Cash
|2.95%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|61.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.31%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|79.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.02%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|61.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|91.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PIBAX % Rank
|Technology
|21.10%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|38.39%
|Financial Services
|14.82%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|49.86%
|Healthcare
|13.93%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|49.04%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.68%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|36.89%
|Industrials
|9.55%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|62.70%
|Communication Services
|7.09%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|52.32%
|Consumer Defense
|6.73%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|45.22%
|Energy
|6.05%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|31.69%
|Basic Materials
|4.83%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|26.50%
|Real Estate
|2.70%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|65.71%
|Utilities
|2.52%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|65.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PIBAX % Rank
|US
|46.45%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|51.91%
|Non US
|12.25%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|47.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PIBAX % Rank
|Securitized
|30.59%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|16.08%
|Corporate
|30.24%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|52.72%
|Government
|16.26%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|74.52%
|Derivative
|15.69%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|2.59%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.42%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|74.11%
|Municipal
|0.79%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|23.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PIBAX % Rank
|US
|32.09%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|33.79%
|Non US
|5.93%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|20.84%
|PIBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.11%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|31.94%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|82.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|57.86%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|PIBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.25%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|90.16%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PIBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PIBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|85.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|79.65%
|PIBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PIBAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.40%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|12.23%
|PIBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PIBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PIBAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.28%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|43.39%
|PIBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 05, 2022
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2022
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2022
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2021
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2021
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2020
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2020
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2019
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2019
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2018
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 08, 2018
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 09, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2017
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2016
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2016
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2015
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2015
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2013
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2011
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2010
|$0.001
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 09, 2009
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2008
|$0.303
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2004
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2003
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2002
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2001
|$0.288
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 10, 2000
|$0.375
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 1999
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 1998
|$0.295
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2005
16.76
16.8%
Stacie L. Mintz, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team. In this capacity, she manages US Core, Long Short and Market Neutral strategies, as well as overseeing the team responsible for implementation. Prior to her current role, Stacie was a member of the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team, where she was responsible for several retail and institutional portfolios. In addition, during that time, she was responsible for managing the overall asset allocation for the Prudential Pension Plan. She earned a BA in Economics from Rutgers University, an MBA in Finance from New York University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 10, 2009
12.73
12.7%
Joel M. Kallman, CFA, is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Quantitative Management Associates. Joel is a portfolio manager and a member of the asset allocation team. He also conducts economic and market valuation research. Joel has also held various positions within Prudential's fixed-income group, in areas such as high-yield credit analysis and performance reporting. He earned a BS and MBA in Finance from Rutgers University. He is also a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 27, 2013
8.51
8.5%
Richard Piccirillo is a Principal and senior portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income’s Core, Long Government/Credit, Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other multi-sector Fixed Income strategies. He is also a member of the Global Rates and Securitized Products Team focusing on CMBS. Mr. Piccirillo has specialized in mortgage-and asset- backed securities since joining Prudential Financial in 1993. Before joining Prudential Financial, Mr. Piccirillo was a fixed income analyst with Fischer Francis Trees & Watts. Mr. Piccirillo started his career as a financial analyst at Smith Barney. He received a BBA in Finance from George Washington University and an MBA in Finance and International Business from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 27, 2013
8.51
8.5%
Michael J. Collins, CFA, is a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager for Core, Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other Multi-Sector Fixed Income strategies. Previously, Mr. Collins was a High Yield Portfolio Manager and Fixed Income Investment Strategist. Earlier he was a credit research analyst, covering investment grade and high yield corporate credits. Additionally, he developed proprietary quantitative international interest rate and currency valuation models for our global bond unit. Mr. Collins began his career at the Firm in 1986 as a software applications designer. He received a BS in Mathematics and Computer Science from the State University of New York at Binghamton and an MBA in Finance from New York University. Mr. Collins holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI). Named Morningstar’s 2017 Fixed Income Manager of The Year for Prudential Total Return Bond Fund.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 05, 2014
8.24
8.2%
Gregory Peters is a Managing Director and Senior Investment Officer of PGIM Fixed Income. He is also senior portfolio manager for Core, Long Government/Credit, Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other multi-sector Fixed Income strategies. Prior to joining PGIM Fixed Income, Mr. Peters was the Chief Global Cross Asset Strategist at Morgan Stanley and responsible for the firm's macro research and asset allocation strategy. In addition, he was Morgan Stanley's Global Director of Fixed Income & Economic Research and served on the Firm Risk, Investment, Asset Allocation, Global Credit, and Global Fixed Income Operating Committees. Earlier, Mr. Peters worked at Salomon Smith Barney and the Department of U.S. Treasury. Mr. Peters has been recognized by Institutional Investor magazine for his efforts in macro, fixed income, high yield and investment grade strategies. Mr. Peters was also recently recognized as Business Insider's Top Analysts and Top Analyst's to Watch by CEO World. Mr. Peters earned a BA in Finance from The College of New Jersey and an MBA from Fordham University. He is also a member of the Fixed Income Analyst Society and the Bond Market Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 25, 2014
7.52
7.5%
Edward J. Lithgow is a Portfolio Manager for QMA. He manages domestic and international index funds. In addition, Mr. Lithgow also assists with portfolio management and research for QMA’s US Core Equity portfolios. Previously, he was a quantitative analyst for QMA’s US Core Equity and Index teams with responsibility for optimizing portfolios, monitoring cash flows as well as performance attribution and risk analysis. Mr. Lithgow also traded equities, currencies, and futures for QMA’s index funds. Mr. Lithgow earned a BS in Business Administration from Seton Hall University and an MBA in Finance from St. Joseph’s University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 26, 2018
4.26
4.3%
Edward L. Campbell, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis, and economic and market valuation research, and he oversees a team of investment professionals. Ed also represents the firm through appearances in major media outlets, most notably as a regular guest on CNBC’s Squawk Box. Prior to joining QMA, Ed served as a Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst for PGIM Investments’ Strategic Investment Research Group (SIRG). Previously, Ed was a Partner and Vice President at Trilogy Advisors. He earned a BS in economics and international business from The City University of New York and an MBA in finance, global business and organizational leadership from the New York University Stern School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Robert Tipp, CFA, is a Managing Director, Chief Investment Strategist, and Head of Global Bonds for PGIM Fixed Income. In addition to comanaging the Global Aggregate Plus strategy, Mr. Tipp is responsible for global rates positioning for Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other portfolios. Mr. Tipp has worked at the Firm since 1991, where he has held a variety of senior investment manager and strategist roles. Prior to joining the Firm, he was a Director in the Portfolio Strategies Group at the First Boston Corporation, where he developed, marketed, and implemented strategic portfolio products for money managers. Before that, Mr. Tipp was a Senior Staff Analyst at the Allstate Research & Planning Center, and managed fixed income and equity derivative strategies at Wells Fargo Investment Advisors. He received a BS in Business Administration and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley. Mr. Tipp holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Named Morningstar’s 2017 Fixed Income Manager of The Year for PGIM Total Return Bond Fund.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Lindsay Rosner, CFA, is Vice President on the Multi-Sector Portfolio Management Team for PGIM Fixed Income. Her primary responsibilities are supporting our efforts in managing multi-sector portfolios across several mandates, including Core, Core Plus, and Core Conservative, both intermediate and long duration. Prior to joining the Firm in 2012, Ms. Rosner worked for Barclays Capital (and prior to that, Lehman Brothers) in New York City where she was a convertible bond trader, working with both hedge fund and traditional money management clients. Ms. Rosner is a graduate of Princeton University. She holds a BA from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. Ms. Rosner holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...