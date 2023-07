The Fund is a diversified investment company that normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in short-term securities having a duration of less than three years. Under normal market conditions, the Fund purchases securities rated BBB- and/or Baa3 or better by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”).

The Fund primarily invests in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government and its agencies (including U.S. Treasury Notes), investment grade mortgage-backed securities (including commercial mortgage-backed securities and residential mortgage-backed securities), and investment grade debt securities (including corporate debt securities, asset-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations). The Fund may also invest in Rule 144A securities.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of net assets in debt futures contracts, option contracts, options on securities and options on debt futures. The Fund may invest in these types of derivative securities for both bona fide hedging purposes and for speculative purposes.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in other investment companies (mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)), including in any mutual fund advised by the Adviser (a “PIA Fund”), provided that investment in an investment company that predominantly invests in high yield (‘junk bond”) securities will count towards the Fund’s limitation of no more than 5% of the Fund’s net assets invested in high yield securities. To the extent that the Fund invests in a PIA Fund, the Adviser will waive any management fee charged by the PIA Fund.

Duration is a measure of a debt security’s price sensitivity. Higher duration indicates bonds that are more sensitive to interest rate changes. Bonds with shorter duration have lower risk associated with interest rates. Duration takes into account a debt security’s cash flows over time including the possibility that a debt security might be prepaid by the issuer or redeemed by the holder prior to its stated maturity date. In contrast, maturity measures only the time until final payment is due. The weighted average duration of the Fund portfolio will generally range from six months on the short end to three years on the long end.