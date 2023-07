The remainder of the High Yield (MACS) Fund’s assets may be invested in investment grade instruments including bonds, debt securities, convertible securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities, and loan participations and assignments.

The average portfolio duration of the High Yield (MACS) Fund normally varies within two years (plus or minus) of the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High-Yield Index at any point in time. The Bloomberg Index had a duration of 4.05 years as of January 31, 2022. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries.

The High Yield (MACS) Fund may invest up to 5% of its net assets in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements for both bona fide hedging purposes and for speculative purposes.

From time to time, the Fund may experience significant inflows; if this occurs, the Fund may, on a temporary or interim basis, invest these new assets (potentially in an amount which may approach up to 100% of the Fund’s total net assets if new flows were extremely large relative to the Fund’s current assets) in a combination of derivative instruments and other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), until such time as the Adviser can identify and invest in appropriate high yield instruments in accordance with the Fund’s principal strategy. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls).

In selecting investments for the High Yield (MACS) Fund, the Adviser will consider the risks and opportunities presented by the industries within the high yield universe. The Adviser evaluates the bond issuers within the selected industries and identifies those investments which the Adviser believes have favorable risk reward characteristics and match the Adviser’s investing philosophy. The Adviser evaluates various criteria such as historical and future expected financial performance, management tenure and experience, capital structure, free cash flow generation, barriers to entry, security protections, yield and relative value, and ownership structure. Investments are targeted that have individual yield premiums which appear to be favorable and are viewed by the Adviser as having a comparable or lower probability of default and/or loss risk.

The High Yield (MACS) Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of domestic and foreign high yield instruments (“junk bonds”), defined as bonds, convertible securities, forward commitments, loan participations and assignments, preferred stocks and Rule 144A securities. High yield instruments are securities rated below investment grade as defined by the Bloomberg index methodology, or, if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality.