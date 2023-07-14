The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in high yield debt instruments. High yield debt instruments include high yield fixed income securities and senior floating rate bank loans that are generally rated at the time of purchase below investment grade. Below-investment grade debt instruments (commonly called “high yield” or “junk”) are those instruments rated BB+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), or Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or, if unrated, determined by the Advisor to be of comparable quality. High yield securities include bonds, notes, debentures, preferred stock, payment-in-kind bonds, debt obligations issued by real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and convertible securities. The Advisor expects to engage in tactical allocations of direct investments as well as investment in other investment companies to achieve its investment objective. As a result of this tactical allocation strategy, the Advisor is permitted to invest a significant portion of the Fund’s assets directly in bank loans, including covenant lite loans, or in instruments with exposure to bank loans, and alternatively, could invest significant amounts in bonds or other instruments identified herein, and less significantly in bank loans, depending upon the Advisor’s determination of market conditions as it considers the Fund’s tactical investment allocation.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Advisor incorporates environmental, social, and governance-related (“ESG”) issues into its research and analysis, including, but not limited to, an assessment of the following factors: evaluation of a company's management team, board and leadership structure, share structure and overall business practices. Each investment decision incorporates ESG and sustainability to the extent that any of these ESG factors impact the financial health or reputational risk of the company within the capital markets.

The Fund is also permitted to invest in private placements, including Rule 144A fixed-income securities, in these types of securities. The Fund also can invest in common stock received through restructuring of a defaulted bond or from the conversion of a convertible security, and investment grade debt instruments. The Fund is permitted to invest in instruments of any maturity. In addition, the Fund may have increased exposure to investments in the financials sector. The Fund also is permitted to invest in the securities of leveraged companies (i.e., companies that issue debt). The Fund’s investments also can include the securities of companies that are experiencing financial distress, are on the brink of a restructuring or liquidation, or are currently undergoing a restructuring or liquidation under or outside of Federal Bankruptcy Code proceedings, if the Advisor believes that such securities are undervalued and have potential for capital appreciation.

The Fund intends to invest primarily in debt securities that are U.S. dollar denominated, although the Fund may invest in debt securities denominated in foreign currencies. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in debt of foreign companies.

To obtain exposure to bank loans, as well as other high yield instruments, the Fund also will invest in other investment companies, including affiliated investment companies, and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), that have investment objectives similar to the Fund’s or that otherwise are permitted investments with the Fund’s investment policies described herein. The Fund will obtain exposure to senior floating rate loans through (at times significant) investments in affiliated investment companies.

The Fund’s investments directly in bank loans will be through syndicated loans. Syndicated loans are an extension of credit provided by a group of lenders and are structured, arranged, syndicated and administered by one or more banks. A syndicated bank loan is purchased either via “assignment” or “participation”. When a loan is purchased via assignment, the buyer is approved by the borrower and becomes the legal lender of record. When a loan is purchased via participation, the buyer receives the right to repayment but is not the legal lender of record. Most loans acquired by the Fund will be via assignment. Loan coupons are typically “floating” rate. Floating rate securities generally pay interest at rates that adjust whenever a specified interest rate changes and/or reset on predetermined dates (such as the last day of a month or calendar quarter). Floating rate coupons are typically set using the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) plus the spread (i.e., the rate for such coupons will typically be a spread or margin over LIBOR). The coupon determines the periodic interest payment that the loan holder will receive.

The Fund may invest in “covenant lite” loans. Certain financial institutions may define “covenant lite” loans differently. Covenant lite loans may have tranches that contain fewer or no restrictive covenants. The tranche of the covenant lite loan that has fewer restrictions typically does not include the legal clauses which allow an investor to proactively enforce financial tests or prevent or restrict undesired actions taken by the company or sponsor. Covenant lite loans also generally give the borrower/issuer more flexibility if they have met certain loan terms and provide fewer investor protections if certain criteria are breached.

The Fund seeks to maintain a well-diversified portfolio of credit instruments with dual objectives of interest income and total return opportunities. The Advisor considers both quantitative and qualitative factors in its evaluation and selection of investments for the Fund. Quantitative measures include the review of company financial statements and analysis of the company’s projected future financial position. Qualitative measures include evaluation of management, identification of market leaders within industries, and due-diligence research regarding customers, competitors and suppliers. The Advisor could choose to sell a particular security if, for example, it no longer satisfies specific criteria based on the quantitative and qualitative factors outlined above, or to take advantage of what the Advisor has determined to be a better investment opportunity.

The Fund anticipates a higher than average portfolio turnover rate.