Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

PGIM High Yield Fund

mutual fund
PHYGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$4.64 -0.01 -0.22%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
A (PBHAX) Primary C (PRHCX) Inst (PHYZX) Retirement (JDYRX) Retirement (PHYQX) Retirement (PHYGX) Retirement (PHYEX)
PHYGX (Mutual Fund)

PGIM High Yield Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$4.64 -0.01 -0.22%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
A (PBHAX) Primary C (PRHCX) Inst (PHYZX) Retirement (JDYRX) Retirement (PHYQX) Retirement (PHYGX) Retirement (PHYEX)
PHYGX (Mutual Fund)

PGIM High Yield Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$4.64 -0.01 -0.22%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
A (PBHAX) Primary C (PRHCX) Inst (PHYZX) Retirement (JDYRX) Retirement (PHYQX) Retirement (PHYGX) Retirement (PHYEX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM High Yield Fund

PHYGX | Fund

$4.64

$20.8 B

6.59%

$0.31

0.67%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.0%

1 yr return

-0.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

Net Assets

$20.8 B

Holdings in Top 10

12.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$4.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 56.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM High Yield Fund

PHYGX | Fund

$4.64

$20.8 B

6.59%

$0.31

0.67%

PHYGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 5.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM High Yield Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 27, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Spano

Fund Description

To achieve the Fund's income objective, the Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the its investable assets in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody's”) or BB or lower by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”), and instruments either comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or considered by the subadviser to be of comparable quality, that is, junk bonds. The term “investable assets” refers to the Fund's net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund's investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions.The Fund may invest up to 20% of its investable assets in U.S. currency-denominated fixed income securities of foreign governments and other foreign issuers, including Brady Bonds, which are long-term bonds issued by developing nations, and preferred stock. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its investable assets in foreign currency-denominated fixed income securities issued by foreign or domestic issuers. Foreign government fixed income securities include securities issued by quasi-governmental entities, governmental agencies, supranational entities and other governmental entities.The Fund may use various derivative strategies to try to improve the Fund’s returns. The subadviser may also use hedging techniques to try to protect the Fund’s assets. Although the Fund has the flexibility to make use of derivatives, it may choose not to for a variety of reasons, even under very volatile market conditions. The Fund’s investments in foreign issuers may include issuers located anywhere in the world, including emerging markets. From time to time the Fund’s investments may be concentrated in a geographic region or country.In managing the Fund’s assets, the subadviser uses a combination of top-down economic analysis and bottom-up research in conjunction with proprietary quantitative models and risk management systems. In the top-down economic analysis, the subadviser develops views on economic, policy and market trends. In its bottom-up research, the subadviser develops an internal rating and outlook on issuers. The rating and outlook are determined based on a thorough review of the financial health and trends of the issuer. The subadviser may also consider investment factors such as expected total return, yield, spread and potential for price appreciation as well as credit quality, maturity and risk. The Fund may invest in a security based upon the expected total return rather than the yield of such security.
Read More

PHYGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PHYGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -7.1% 10.3% 73.29%
1 Yr -0.2% -9.9% 18.7% 86.98%
3 Yr -3.9%* -11.1% 72.2% 87.06%
5 Yr -3.0%* -14.2% 37.5% 72.08%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% 12.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PHYGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -33.4% 3.6% 76.28%
2021 -0.2% -4.3% 5.4% 68.29%
2020 -0.4% -8.4% 70.9% 73.75%
2019 2.1% -1.1% 5.1% 34.62%
2018 -1.5% -4.0% 0.1% 24.27%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PHYGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -14.3% 7.8% 68.36%
1 Yr -0.2% -18.1% 22.2% 81.07%
3 Yr -3.9%* -11.1% 72.2% 87.10%
5 Yr -3.0%* -14.2% 37.5% 73.78%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% 12.71%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PHYGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -33.4% 3.6% 76.28%
2021 -0.2% -4.3% 5.4% 68.13%
2020 -0.4% -8.4% 70.9% 73.75%
2019 2.1% -1.0% 5.1% 37.68%
2018 -1.5% -4.0% 0.2% 37.95%

NAV & Total Return History

PHYGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PHYGX Category Low Category High PHYGX % Rank
Net Assets 20.8 B 1.47 M 26.2 B 0.58%
Number of Holdings 779 2 2736 11.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.47 B -492 M 2.55 B 0.58%
Weighting of Top 10 12.06% 3.0% 100.0% 44.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 2.83%
  2. Chesapeake Energy Corp Ordinary Shares - New 2.32%
  3. PGIM Core Short-Term Bond 1.48%
  4. Prudential Invt Portfolios 2 0.99%
  5. Calpine Corporation 5.125% 0.84%
  6. Bombardier Inc. 7.875% 0.79%
  7. DISH DBS Corporation 7.75% 0.76%
  8. Tempo Acquisition LLC / Tempo Acquisition Fin Corp 6.75% 0.74%
  9. Digicel Limited 6.75% 0.69%
  10. Ferrellgas Escrow Llc 3/30/31 Preferred 0.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PHYGX % Rank
Bonds 		90.45% 0.00% 154.38% 77.19%
Stocks 		3.75% -0.60% 52.82% 6.74%
Cash 		3.66% -52.00% 100.00% 40.92%
Other 		1.03% -63.70% 32.06% 6.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.70% 0.00% 14.10% 20.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.40% 0.00% 17.89% 81.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PHYGX % Rank
Energy 		97.97% 0.00% 100.00% 11.92%
Utilities 		1.32% 0.00% 100.00% 24.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.71% 0.00% 100.00% 32.90%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 28.50%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 86.71% 19.69%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 34.20%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.07% 17.62%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 26.17%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 99.99% 49.74%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 20.47%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 29.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PHYGX % Rank
US 		3.75% -0.60% 47.59% 5.91%
Non US 		0.00% -0.01% 5.26% 35.73%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PHYGX % Rank
Corporate 		91.98% 0.00% 129.69% 72.29%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.24% 0.00% 99.98% 37.09%
Derivative 		1.84% 0.00% 45.95% 7.65%
Government 		1.01% 0.00% 99.07% 16.88%
Securitized 		0.93% 0.00% 97.24% 23.95%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 8.80%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PHYGX % Rank
US 		77.35% 0.00% 150.64% 70.89%
Non US 		13.10% 0.00% 118.12% 43.52%

PHYGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PHYGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.67% 0.03% 18.97% 78.78%
Management Fee 0.36% 0.00% 1.84% 8.49%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PHYGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PHYGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PHYGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 56.00% 1.00% 255.00% 34.56%

PHYGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PHYGX Category Low Category High PHYGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.59% 0.00% 37.22% 20.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PHYGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PHYGX Category Low Category High PHYGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.05% -2.39% 14.30% 19.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PHYGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PHYGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Spano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 16, 2007

14.63

14.6%

Robert Spano, CFA, CPA, is Principal and high yield portfolio manager for Prudential Fixed Income's High Yield Team. Prior to assuming his current position in 2007, Mr. Spano was a high yield credit analyst for 10 years in Prudential Fixed Income's Credit Research Group, covering the health, lodging, consumer, gaming, restaurants, and chemical industries. Earlier, he worked as an investment analyst in the Project Finance Unit of Prudential Financial’s private placement group. Mr. Spano also held positions in the internal audit and risk management units of Prudential Securities. He received a BS in Accounting from the University of Delaware and an MBA from New York University. Mr. Spano holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designations.

Ryan Kelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 29, 2012

10.26

10.3%

Ryan Kelly, CFA, is Principal and high yield portfolio manager for Prudential Fixed Income's High Yield Team. Prior to assuming his current position in 2012, Mr. Kelly was a high yield credit analyst for nearly 10 years in Prudential Fixed Income's Credit Research Group, covering the automotive, energy, and finance sectors. Previously, Mr. Kelly was a senior high yield bond analyst at Muzinich & Company. Earlier, he was a senior associate at PNC Capital Markets/PNC Bank where he worked in the high yield bond, mergers and acquisition (M&A) and loan syndication groups. Mr. Kelly began his career as an investment banker at Chase Manhattan Bank, working on project finance transactions and M&A advisory mandates for the electric power sector. He earned a BA in Economics from Michigan State University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Brian Clapp

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2013

9.0

9.0%

Brian Clapp, CFA, is Principal and high yield portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income's High Yield Team. Previously, Mr. Clapp was a senior high yield credit analyst on PGIM Fixed Income’s Credit Research team. He joined Prudential Financial in 2006 from Muzinich & Co. While there, Mr. Clapp held several positions, including portfolio manager for a high yield bond based hedge fund, hedge fund credit analyst, and credit analyst covering the chemical, industrial, and transportation sectors. Earlier at Triton Partners, an institutional high yield fund manager, Mr. Clapp was a credit analyst covering the metals and mining, healthcare, homebuilding, building products and transportation sectors. He received a BS in Finance from Bryant College, and an MS in Computational Finance, and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon. Mr. Clapp holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Robert Cignarella

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2014

8.24

8.2%

Robert Cignarella, CFA, is a Managing Director and Head of PGIM Fixed Income's Leveraged Finance Team, which includes the US and European High Yield Bond and Bank Loan sector teams. Mr. Cignarella is also the co-Head of the Global High Yield Strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, Mr. Cignarella was a managing director and co-head of high yield and bank loans at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. He also held positions as a high yield portfolio manager and a high yield and investment grade credit analyst. Earlier, he was a financial analyst in the investment banking division of Salomon Brothers. Mr. Cignarella received an MBA from the University of Chicago, and a bachelor’s degree in operations research and industrial engineering from Cornell University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Michael Gormally

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Michael Gormally is a Vice President, and portfolio manager and trader for PGIM Fixed Income’s U.S. High Yield Bond Team. Previously, he was an Analyst in the Portfolio Analysis Group, where he managed a team of portfolio analysts dedicated to High Yield. He was responsible for the monitoring of daily risk and positioning, along with the implementation of portfolio management trading tools and performance attribution models. Before joining the Firm in 2014, Mr. Gormally was a credit analyst at BNY Mellon. Mr. Gormally received a BA in Economics from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×