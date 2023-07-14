Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.0%
1 yr return
2.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
Net Assets
$2.52 B
Holdings in Top 10
11.7%
Expense Ratio 0.52%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 63.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PHYFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.0%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|26.56%
|1 Yr
|2.9%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|17.37%
|3 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|29.68%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|38.31%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|19.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|PHYFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.3%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|24.30%
|2021
|0.2%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|42.03%
|2020
|0.3%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|34.22%
|2019
|1.7%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|61.67%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|88.03%
|Period
|PHYFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.0%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|24.09%
|1 Yr
|2.9%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|11.56%
|3 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|29.34%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|40.17%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|18.23%
* Annualized
|Period
|PHYFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.3%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|24.45%
|2021
|0.2%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|42.03%
|2020
|0.3%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|34.22%
|2019
|1.7%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|66.18%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|91.11%
|PHYFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PHYFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.52 B
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|19.77%
|Number of Holdings
|331
|2
|2736
|49.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|296 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|20.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.65%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|47.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PHYFX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.49%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|26.97%
|Cash
|2.92%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|51.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.48%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|80.40%
|Stocks
|0.10%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|62.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|89.19%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|83.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PHYFX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|99.77%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|99.77%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|99.77%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|99.77%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|99.77%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.47%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|99.77%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|99.77%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|99.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PHYFX % Rank
|US
|0.10%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|54.61%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|86.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PHYFX % Rank
|Corporate
|95.87%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|43.58%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.82%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|44.30%
|Securitized
|0.31%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|31.02%
|Derivative
|0.01%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|25.69%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|78.50%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|86.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PHYFX % Rank
|US
|79.24%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|60.81%
|Non US
|17.25%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|19.60%
|PHYFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.52%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|90.06%
|Management Fee
|0.51%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|39.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|PHYFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PHYFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PHYFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|63.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|47.68%
|PHYFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PHYFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.49%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|32.81%
|PHYFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PHYFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PHYFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.84%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|28.05%
|PHYFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 04, 2009
13.08
13.1%
Darrin, CFA, is a portfolio manager and a member of the high yield portfolio management team, with responsibility for high yield securities and leveraged loans. Darrin joined the firm in 2007. Previously, Darrin was a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Aviva Capital Management. He received an MBA from Drake University and a bachelor's degree in economics from Iowa State University. Darrin is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Iowa. He is a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI) and a member of the Life Officers' Management Association (LOMA).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 04, 2009
13.08
13.1%
Mark is a portfolio manager at Principal Global Fixed Income, with responsibility for high yield credit and leveraged loans. Previously, Mark was the managing director of fixed income credit research and trading. Mark joined the firm in 1990 and assumed his current role in 2004, having previously served as a portfolio manager and senior research analyst. He received his bachelor's degree in finance and an MBA with a finance emphasis from the University of Iowa. Mark has earned the right to use the CFA designation. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Iowa.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 12, 2015
6.97
7.0%
Joshua is a high yield portfolio manager at Principal Global Investors. He is responsible for high yield and leveraged loan strategies. Joshua joined the firm in 2013. Prior to his current role, Joshua served as a vice president, senior high yield portfolio manager at Aviva Investors Americas. He received a bachelor's degree in finance from Iowa State University. Joshua holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
