Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in below investment grade bonds and bank loans (sometimes called “high yield” or “junk”) which are rated, at the time of purchase, Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) and BB+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P Global”) (if the bond or bank loan has been rated by only one of those agencies, that rating will determine whether it is below investment grade; if the bond or bank loan has not been rated by either of those agencies, those selecting such investments will determine whether it is of a quality comparable to those rated below investment grade). The Fund also invests in investment grade bank loans (also known as senior floating rate interests) and securities of foreign issuers, including those located in developing or emerging markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund maintains an average portfolio duration that is within ±20% of the duration of the Bloomberg US Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index, which as of December 31, 2021 was 3.82 years. The Fund is not managed to a particular maturity.