Trending ETFs

PHTMX (Mutual Fund)

PHTMX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

7.1%

1 yr return

0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$153 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.60%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PHTMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.85%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal LifeTime Hybrid 2015 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Randy Welch

Fund Description

The Fund operates as a “target date fund” that invests according to an asset allocation strategy designed for investors having a retirement investment goal close to the year in the Fund’s name. The Fund is a fund of funds that invests in underlying funds of Principal Funds, Inc. (“PFI”), with a majority of the Fund’s assets invested in index funds. Its underlying funds consist of domestic and foreign equity funds, fixed-income funds, real asset funds, and other funds that aim to offer diversification beyond traditional equity and fixed-income securities. The asset class diversification of the Fund is designed to moderate overall price volatility. The Fund may add, remove, or substitute underlying funds at any time.The Fund is managed with strategic or long-term asset class targets and target ranges. There is a rebalancing strategy that aligns with the target weights to identify asset classes that are either overweight or underweight. The Fund may shift asset class targets in response to normal evaluative processes, the shortening time horizon of the Fund or changes in market forces or Fund circumstances.In selecting underlying funds and target weights, the Fund considers both quantitative measures (e.g., past performance, expected levels of risk and returns, expense levels, diversification and style consistency) and qualitative factors (e.g., organizational stability, investment experience, investment and risk management processes, and information, trading, and compliance systems). There are no minimum or maximum percentages of assets that the Fund must invest in a specific asset class or underlying fund.The underlying funds invest in growth and value stocks of small, medium and large market capitalization companies, fixed-income securities, domestic and foreign securities, securities denominated in foreign currencies, investment companies (including index funds), securitized products, U.S. government and U.S. government-sponsored securities, and derivatives. A derivative is a financial arrangement, the value of which is derived from, or based on, a traditional security, asset, or market index. The underlying funds principally use futures, options, swaps (including, for example, credit default, interest rate, and currency swaps) and forwards in order to gain exposure to a variety of securities or asset classes or attempt to reduce risk.The Fund’s asset allocation will become more conservative over time as investment goals near (for example, retirement, which is assumed to begin at age 65) and investors become more risk-averse. Approximately 10 years after its target year, the Fund’s underlying fund allocation is expected to match that of the Principal LifeTime Hybrid Income Fund. At that time, the Fund may be combined with the Principal LifeTime Hybrid Income Fund if the Board of Directors determines that the combination is in the best interests of Fund shareholders. It is expected that at the target date in the Fund’s name, the shareholder will begin gradually withdrawing the account’s value.
Read More

PHTMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PHTMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.1% 4.2% 13.7% 30.77%
1 Yr 0.9% -29.6% 6.3% 56.41%
3 Yr -2.4%* -13.5% 3.7% 32.41%
5 Yr -0.2%* -7.8% 1.9% 25.58%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 2.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PHTMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -44.4% -9.2% 43.59%
2021 1.1% -2.1% 5.5% 24.07%
2020 2.2% -0.9% 3.2% 35.51%
2019 2.8% -0.4% 3.4% 30.21%
2018 -1.4% -3.4% -0.9% 12.35%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PHTMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.1% 4.2% 13.7% 30.77%
1 Yr 0.9% -29.6% 6.3% 56.41%
3 Yr -2.4%* -13.5% 3.7% 32.41%
5 Yr -0.2%* -7.8% 1.9% 25.58%
10 Yr N/A* -1.8% 3.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PHTMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -44.4% -9.2% 43.59%
2021 1.1% -2.1% 5.5% 24.07%
2020 2.2% -0.9% 3.2% 35.51%
2019 2.8% -0.4% 3.4% 30.21%
2018 -1.4% -3.3% -0.5% 55.56%

NAV & Total Return History

PHTMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PHTMX Category Low Category High PHTMX % Rank
Net Assets 153 M 2.58 M 6.64 B 57.14%
Number of Holdings 12 6 555 84.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 150 M 105 K 4.91 B 51.26%
Weighting of Top 10 99.98% 51.4% 100.0% 1.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Principal Bond Market Index Instl 33.24%
  2. Principal Large Cap S&P 500 Index Inst 20.42%
  3. Principal Short-Term Income Inst 14.58%
  4. Principal Diversified International R-6 7.75%
  5. Principal High Income Inst 7.35%
  6. Principal Inflation Protection Inst 6.85%
  7. Principal MidCap S&P 400 Index R-6 4.62%
  8. Principal Diversified Real Asset R6 2.67%
  9. Principal SmallCap S&P 600 Index R-6 1.59%
  10. Principal Origin Emerging Markets R6 0.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PHTMX % Rank
Bonds 		59.83% 26.19% 75.98% 6.72%
Stocks 		37.25% 23.68% 47.80% 70.59%
Cash 		1.87% 0.34% 34.02% 91.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.91% 0.00% 3.41% 16.81%
Other 		0.13% -0.77% 11.84% 24.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.34% 81.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PHTMX % Rank
Technology 		19.87% 5.66% 22.35% 11.76%
Financial Services 		14.56% 6.12% 19.30% 66.39%
Healthcare 		12.33% 3.88% 15.29% 40.34%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.30% 4.10% 13.15% 31.93%
Industrials 		11.28% 3.87% 12.81% 36.13%
Consumer Defense 		6.68% 3.06% 9.65% 47.90%
Communication Services 		5.85% 1.23% 9.99% 94.12%
Energy 		5.27% 1.93% 8.89% 40.34%
Basic Materials 		4.74% 1.78% 7.69% 59.66%
Real Estate 		4.73% 1.86% 17.94% 47.06%
Utilities 		3.40% 1.18% 5.23% 27.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PHTMX % Rank
US 		26.88% 12.06% 34.89% 33.61%
Non US 		10.37% 5.29% 21.96% 91.60%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PHTMX % Rank
Government 		34.44% 20.20% 99.50% 74.79%
Corporate 		32.84% 0.01% 46.51% 29.41%
Securitized 		22.27% 0.00% 28.35% 11.76%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.27% 0.49% 58.73% 68.91%
Derivative 		0.98% 0.00% 14.32% 23.53%
Municipal 		0.19% 0.00% 0.95% 49.58%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PHTMX % Rank
US 		55.34% 24.36% 75.98% 6.72%
Non US 		4.49% 0.00% 15.48% 87.39%

PHTMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PHTMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 15.87% 68.64%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 0.59% 0.85%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

PHTMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PHTMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PHTMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.60% 0.00% 97.00% 11.01%

PHTMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PHTMX Category Low Category High PHTMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.01% 0.00% 3.14% 10.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PHTMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PHTMX Category Low Category High PHTMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.85% 0.02% 3.98% 1.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PHTMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PHTMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Randy Welch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2014

7.67

7.7%

Mr. Welch is a Vice President of Principal Management Corporation. Mr. Welch joined the Principal Financial Group in 1989 and oversees the functions of the Investment Services group, which includes investment manager research, investment consulting, performance analysis, and investment communication. He is also responsible for the due diligence program that monitors investment managers used by the Principal Funds. Mr. Welch is an affiliate member of the Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA) Institute. Mr. Welch earned a B.A. in Business/ Finance from Grand View College and an M.B.A. from Drake University.

James Fennessey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2014

7.67

7.7%

Mr. Fennessey, CFA, Vice President of Principal Management Corporation. Mr. Fennessey joined the Principal Financial Group in 2000. He is the Head of the Manager Research Team that is responsible for analyzing, interpreting and coordinating investment performance data and evaluation of the investment managers under the due diligence program that monitors investment managers used by the Principal Funds and is a member of the Principal Funds Investment Committee. Fennessey earned a B.S. in Business Administration, with an emphasis in Finance, and a minor in Economics from Truman State University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Scott Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 02, 2017

5.08

5.1%

Mr. Smith is a research analyst and portfolio manager at Principal Global Investors. He is an analyst within the firm's asset allocation and structured investments group. He also provides research assistance to various business units within Principal Global Investors. He joined the firm in 1999.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 16.18 5.37 2.41

