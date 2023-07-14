Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.4%
1 yr return
10.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-8.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.1%
Net Assets
$1.68 B
Holdings in Top 10
54.4%
Expense Ratio 0.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 77.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PHSZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.4%
|-11.3%
|31.3%
|13.41%
|1 Yr
|10.7%
|-23.6%
|34.8%
|14.02%
|3 Yr
|-8.4%*
|-21.7%
|15.7%
|79.49%
|5 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-15.2%
|12.1%
|82.61%
|10 Yr
|1.0%*
|-6.2%
|15.9%
|62.39%
* Annualized
|Period
|PHSZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.4%
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|33.33%
|2021
|-9.8%
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|81.70%
|2020
|5.6%
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|35.14%
|2019
|3.6%
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|80.30%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|80.95%
|Period
|PHSZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.4%
|-50.0%
|21.6%
|9.15%
|1 Yr
|10.7%
|-60.2%
|34.8%
|12.73%
|3 Yr
|-8.4%*
|-21.7%
|17.8%
|83.55%
|5 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-15.2%
|16.9%
|82.71%
|10 Yr
|1.0%*
|-6.2%
|18.5%
|80.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|PHSZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.4%
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|33.33%
|2021
|-9.8%
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|81.70%
|2020
|5.6%
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|35.14%
|2019
|3.6%
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|80.30%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|81.75%
|PHSZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PHSZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.68 B
|1.02 M
|46.2 B
|22.56%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|25
|473
|86.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|924 M
|1.78 M
|21.6 B
|26.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.35%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|15.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PHSZX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.52%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|90.63%
|Cash
|6.49%
|-0.04%
|9.01%
|4.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|9.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|25.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|8.75%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|4.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PHSZX % Rank
|Healthcare
|100.00%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|1.25%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|9.38%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.89%
|5.63%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|7.50%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|26.25%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|5.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|13.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.92%
|8.13%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.16%
|35.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PHSZX % Rank
|US
|85.41%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|55.63%
|Non US
|8.11%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|63.13%
|PHSZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.84%
|0.08%
|33.47%
|60.00%
|Management Fee
|0.72%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|60.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|PHSZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|PHSZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PHSZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|77.00%
|0.00%
|238.00%
|90.65%
|PHSZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PHSZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|24.24%
|PHSZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PHSZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PHSZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.40%
|-2.54%
|1.85%
|64.97%
|PHSZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 1999
22.93
22.9%
David Chan, CFA, is a Managing Director and a Health Sciences Equity Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst of Jennison. Mr. Chan joined Jennison Associates in May 1992. He was previously with the Boston Consulting Group, where he was a team leader and consultant on projects in a wide variety of industries, but with a special focus in the health care area. Mr. Chan has also worked in various positions in the film and television industry. He received a BA in biochemistry from Harvard University and an MBA from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2015
7.34
7.3%
Debra Netschert is a Managing Director and a Health Sciences Equity Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst of Jennison. Ms. Netschert joined Jennison Associates in January 2008. Prior to Jennison, Ms. Netschert worked at Magnetar Capital where she was a senior analyst responsible for health care coverage with an emphasis on biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Prior to her experience at Magnetar Capital, Ms. Netschert worked at Amaranth Advisors as a biotechnology analyst. From 2002 to 2004, she was vice president and senior analyst for biotechnology at Lazard Capital Markets. Ms. Netschert began her research career as an associate biotechnology analyst at UBS in 2000. She received her BS and MS from Boston University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2020
1.46
1.5%
Daniel joined Jennison in December 2020 as a Managing Director and co-Portfolio Manager of Health Sciences strategies. Before joining Jennison, he was founder, chief investment officer, and portfolio manager at Malleus Capital. Prior to founding Malleus, Dan was a portfolio manager, managing director, and partner at Tudor Investment. Before joining Tudor, he was a portfolio manager and an executive director at UBS O’Connor. Earlier in his career, Dan held various roles as an equity analyst at a number of firms. Dan holds a BS in finance from the University of Connecticut.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|24.72
|7.86
|0.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...