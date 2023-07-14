Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
1.7%
1 yr return
-5.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$818 K
Holdings in Top 10
46.0%
Expense Ratio 13.51%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Parvin Asset Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing pursuant to a strategy designed for more risk-averse investors to realize the growth and income potential of stocks but guard against the full impact of market losses. The Sub-Adviser utilizes a global universe of stocks for this strategy. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The Fund’s investment in equity securities may be of any market capitalization. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in at least three countries (one of which may be the United States) and will invest at least 40% of its total assets at the time of purchase in non-U.S. companies. Of investments held in the Fund, approximately 40%-60% are expected to be U.S. domestic companies, approximately 30%-50% companies located in international developed
markets, and approximately 10%-30% companies domiciled in emerging markets. The Sub-Adviser expects international equity investments to include American Depositary Receipts (“ADR’s”) that trade in U.S. markets. The Fund considers emerging market issuers to be those countries represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Fund is a diversified investment company.
Potential investments for the Fund’s portfolio are first screened by Solari Investment Advisory Services, LLC (the “Screen Manager” or “Solari”), for environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) concerns. The Screen Manager considers corporate governance as the primary concern because Solari believes that moral, ethical and legally managed enterprises should find that environmental and social complaints are limited because management is naturally led toward appropriate decision-making.
Following the ESG screen, the Sub-Adviser selects stocks of profitable, attractively valued companies that are expected to generate a positive total economic return to both shareholders and society at large. The Sub-Adviser’s selection process targets seasoned, well-capitalized businesses generating cash from profitable operations in markets around the world. If profitability is expected to become permanently impaired because of diminishing growth prospects or higher capital requirements, a position may be sold. The Sub-Adviser will hedge the Fund’s equity exposure by using put options on equity indexes and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in stocks held by equity indexes. The Sub-Adviser seeks to provide returns that reflect a combination of the lower volatility of bonds and the higher appreciation of stocks.
|Period
|PHSWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|75.42%
|1 Yr
|-5.0%
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|88.27%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.9%
|28.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|15.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PHSWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-33.0%
|30.8%
|72.07%
|1 Yr
|-5.0%
|-52.8%
|40.2%
|86.59%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.5%
|28.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.1%
|16.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.9%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|PHSWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PHSWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|818 K
|818 K
|5.18 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|28
|3
|2670
|76.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.18 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|87.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.04%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|33.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PHSWX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.28%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|15.12%
|Cash
|6.72%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|83.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|7.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|35.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|5.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|23.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PHSWX % Rank
|Technology
|15.94%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|66.67%
|Industrials
|15.13%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|16.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.64%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|26.67%
|Consumer Defense
|12.45%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|13.33%
|Basic Materials
|10.31%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|5.33%
|Healthcare
|10.12%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|74.67%
|Communication Services
|8.11%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|31.33%
|Financial Services
|7.83%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|80.00%
|Energy
|7.24%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|26.67%
|Utilities
|0.12%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|76.00%
|Real Estate
|0.12%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|72.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PHSWX % Rank
|Non US
|55.34%
|-43.01%
|95.82%
|2.92%
|US
|37.94%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|65.50%
|PHSWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|13.51%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|0.57%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|49.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|23.71%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|N/A
|PHSWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PHSWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PHSWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|479.00%
|N/A
|PHSWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PHSWX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.20%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|10.00%
|PHSWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PHSWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PHSWX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.16%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|0.56%
|PHSWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Steven Smith directs Fund investments for the Adviser. He is and has been primarily responsible for the Fund’s day to day management since its inception in December 2020. He is the managing director of Parvin Fund Management, LLC and its affiliate, Parvin Asset Management. Including his present role, Steve compiled more than 40 years of experience in banking, securities analysis, corporate valuation and portfolio management as an investment committee member at Nuveen in Radnor, PA; investment banker at Morgan Stanley and Lehman Brothers; and Treasurer of Harman International. Steve received his BA in Economics from Williams College, earned an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, and was awarded the CFA designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.97
|7.93
