Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

1.7%

1 yr return

-5.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$818 K

Holdings in Top 10

46.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 13.51%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PHSWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Parvin Hedged Equity Solari World Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Parvin Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Smith

Fund Description

Parvin Asset Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing pursuant to a strategy designed for more risk-averse investors to realize the growth and income potential of stocks but guard against the full impact of market losses.  The Sub-Adviser utilizes a global universe of stocks for this strategy. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The Fund’s investment in equity securities may be of any market capitalization. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in at least three countries (one of which may be the United States) and will invest at least 40% of its total assets at the time of purchase in non-U.S. companies. Of investments held in the Fund, approximately 40%-60% are expected to be U.S. domestic companies, approximately 30%-50% companies located in international developed

markets, and approximately 10%-30% companies domiciled in emerging markets. The Sub-Adviser expects international equity investments to include American Depositary Receipts (“ADR’s”) that trade in U.S. markets.  The Fund considers emerging market issuers to be those countries represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Fund is a diversified investment company.

Potential investments for the Fund’s portfolio are first screened by Solari Investment Advisory Services, LLC (the “Screen Manager” or “Solari”), for environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) concerns.  The Screen Manager considers corporate governance as the primary concern because Solari believes that moral, ethical and legally managed enterprises should find that environmental and social complaints are limited because management is naturally led toward appropriate decision-making.  

Following the ESG screen, the Sub-Adviser selects stocks of profitable, attractively valued companies that are expected to generate a positive total economic return to both shareholders and society at large. The Sub-Adviser’s selection process targets seasoned, well-capitalized businesses generating cash from profitable operations in markets around the world. If profitability is expected to become permanently impaired because of diminishing growth prospects or higher capital requirements, a position may be sold. The Sub-Adviser will hedge the Fund’s equity exposure by using put options on equity indexes and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in stocks held by equity indexes.  The Sub-Adviser seeks to provide returns that reflect a combination of the lower volatility of bonds and the higher appreciation of stocks.

PHSWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PHSWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -14.1% 30.8% 75.42%
1 Yr -5.0% -16.2% 40.2% 88.27%
3 Yr N/A* -21.9% 28.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 15.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 5.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PHSWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -54.0% 17.4% 70.11%
2021 N/A -22.5% 24.1% N/A
2020 N/A -19.4% 24.1% N/A
2019 N/A -5.5% 12.9% N/A
2018 N/A -14.0% 2.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PHSWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -33.0% 30.8% 72.07%
1 Yr -5.0% -52.8% 40.2% 86.59%
3 Yr N/A* -21.5% 28.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.1% 16.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.9% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PHSWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -54.0% 17.4% 70.11%
2021 N/A -22.5% 24.1% N/A
2020 N/A -19.4% 24.1% N/A
2019 N/A -5.5% 12.9% N/A
2018 N/A -14.0% 2.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PHSWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PHSWX Category Low Category High PHSWX % Rank
Net Assets 818 K 818 K 5.18 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 28 3 2670 76.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.18 M -175 M 1.1 B 87.13%
Weighting of Top 10 46.04% 1.5% 100.0% 33.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Adobe Inc 5.76%
  2. Amcor PLC Ordinary Shares 5.06%
  3. Nutrien Ltd 5.01%
  4. Novo Nordisk A/S ADR 4.92%
  5. Zurich Insurance Group AG ADR 4.82%
  6. eBay Inc 4.66%
  7. Jamf Holding Corp Ordinary Shares 4.66%
  8. Intel Corp 4.64%
  9. 3M Co 4.62%
  10. ABB Ltd ADR 4.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PHSWX % Rank
Stocks 		93.28% -2.90% 119.13% 15.12%
Cash 		6.72% -67.46% 106.99% 83.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 7.02%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 35.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 5.88%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 23.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PHSWX % Rank
Technology 		15.94% 0.00% 43.24% 66.67%
Industrials 		15.13% 0.00% 31.93% 16.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.64% 0.00% 88.83% 26.67%
Consumer Defense 		12.45% 0.00% 33.38% 13.33%
Basic Materials 		10.31% 0.00% 28.58% 5.33%
Healthcare 		10.12% 0.00% 100.00% 74.67%
Communication Services 		8.11% 0.00% 32.32% 31.33%
Financial Services 		7.83% 0.00% 83.83% 80.00%
Energy 		7.24% 0.00% 32.57% 26.67%
Utilities 		0.12% 0.00% 21.71% 76.00%
Real Estate 		0.12% 0.00% 10.93% 72.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PHSWX % Rank
Non US 		55.34% -43.01% 95.82% 2.92%
US 		37.94% -24.26% 116.70% 65.50%

PHSWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PHSWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 13.51% 0.44% 13.51% 0.57%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 2.50% 49.44%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 23.71%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% N/A

Sales Fees

PHSWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PHSWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PHSWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 479.00% N/A

PHSWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PHSWX Category Low Category High PHSWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.20% 0.00% 9.34% 10.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PHSWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PHSWX Category Low Category High PHSWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.16% -3.33% 2.16% 0.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PHSWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PHSWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Steven Smith directs Fund investments for the Adviser. He is and has been primarily responsible for the Fund’s day to day management since its inception in December 2020. He is the managing director of Parvin Fund Management, LLC and its affiliate, Parvin Asset Management. Including his present role, Steve compiled more than 40 years of experience in banking, securities analysis, corporate valuation and portfolio management as an investment committee member at Nuveen in Radnor, PA; investment banker at Morgan Stanley and Lehman Brothers; and Treasurer of Harman International. Steve received his BA in Economics from Williams College, earned an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, and was awarded the CFA designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.97 7.93

