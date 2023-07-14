James Murray, CFA. Mr. Murray was one of three original partners at Phocas Financial Corporation starting in June 2005. Mr. Murray has been a member of the Fund’s investment team in 2006. Prior to this, Mr. Murray was the Senior REIT Analyst for Bay Isle Financial Institutional REIT portfolios and a mutual fund and institutional trader from 1999 to 2005. Mr. Murray brings strong analytical and quantitative skills to the research team and portfolio management process, with particularly strong expertise in the area of modeling real estate companies. Prior to that, he spent four years at Charles Schwab, where he supervised that firm's Tax and Dividend Departments. Mr. Murray earned his B.A. degree in Economics from Kenyon College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, and is a member of the Security Analysts of San Francisco.