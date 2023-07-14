Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.2%
1 yr return
-9.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
Net Assets
$32.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
50.4%
Expense Ratio 1.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PHREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.2%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|71.12%
|1 Yr
|-9.0%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|66.55%
|3 Yr
|2.7%*
|-14.0%
|46.9%
|38.55%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|26.45%
|10 Yr
|2.7%*
|-7.6%
|9.9%
|14.29%
* Annualized
|PHREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PHREX % Rank
|Net Assets
|32.7 M
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|91.63%
|Number of Holdings
|32
|20
|642
|90.04%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.1 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|91.46%
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.35%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|54.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PHREX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.04%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|77.94%
|Cash
|3.53%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|14.23%
|Other
|0.43%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|21.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|17.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|8.19%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|17.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PHREX % Rank
|Real Estate
|100.00%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|0.38%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|3.38%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|23.68%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|9.77%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|4.51%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|16.17%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|4.14%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|13.53%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|1.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|42.48%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|6.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PHREX % Rank
|US
|96.04%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|73.67%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|46.98%
|PHREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.49%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|35.61%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|31.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|PHREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|PHREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|6.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PHREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|21.37%
|PHREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PHREX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|80.85%
|PHREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|PHREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PHREX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.12%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|42.09%
|PHREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 29, 2006
15.68
15.7%
James Murray, CFA. Mr. Murray was one of three original partners at Phocas Financial Corporation starting in June 2005. Mr. Murray has been a member of the Fund’s investment team in 2006. Prior to this, Mr. Murray was the Senior REIT Analyst for Bay Isle Financial Institutional REIT portfolios and a mutual fund and institutional trader from 1999 to 2005. Mr. Murray brings strong analytical and quantitative skills to the research team and portfolio management process, with particularly strong expertise in the area of modeling real estate companies. Prior to that, he spent four years at Charles Schwab, where he supervised that firm's Tax and Dividend Departments. Mr. Murray earned his B.A. degree in Economics from Kenyon College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, and is a member of the Security Analysts of San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 29, 2006
15.68
15.7%
William Schaff, Chief Executive Officer and President, founded Phocas Financial Corp. in 2005. Prior to founding Phocas, Mr. Schaff was President of Bay Isle, Portfolio Manager at Janus Capital Management and Lead Portfolio Manager at the Undiscovered Managers organization. He earned an M.S. in Engineering from the University of California, Davis. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, and is a member of the Security Analysts of San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.89
|2.23
