Trending ETFs

PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fund

mutual fund
PHLQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$44.69 +0.7 +1.59%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
Inst (PHSZX) Primary A (PHLAX) C (PHLCX) Retirement (PJHRX) Retirement (PHLQX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fund

PHLQX | Fund

$44.69

$1.68 B

0.00%

0.76%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.4%

1 yr return

10.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.0%

Net Assets

$1.68 B

Holdings in Top 10

54.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$44.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 77.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PHLQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jan 27, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Chan

Fund Description

The Fund seeks investments whose prices will increase over time. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its investable assets in equity and equity-related securities of companies within the health sciences sector, such as pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, healthcare service providers and health maintenance organizations (“HMOs”) and other companies that derive at least 50% of their assets, revenues or profits from operations in the healthcare sector.The group of industries in which the Fund concentrates its investments is known as its “sector”. The term “investable assets” refers to the Fund's net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund's investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions.The Fund invests in securities of issuers among a number of different countries throughout the world, one of which is the United States. The Fund has no limit on the amount of assets that must be invested in each country. However, the Fund’s investments in the securities of non-U.S. issuers, which are referred to as “foreign securities” and includes stocks and other equity-related securities, is limited to 35% of the Fund's total assets.The Fund participates in the initial public offering (“IPO”) market.Equity and equity-related securities in which the Fund primarily invests are common stocks, nonconvertible preferred stocks and convertible securities. The Fund holds those equity and equity-related securities in which the portfolio managers have a high level of conviction for outperformance in the intermediate and long term and believe have limited downside potential in the short term. The portfolio managers use fundamental and quantitative analyses to select individual securities.The subadviser considers selling or reducing a stock position when, in the opinion of the subadviser, the stock has experienced a fundamental disappointment in earnings; the stock has experienced adverse price movement; the stock has reached an intermediate-term price objective and its outlook no longer seems sufficiently promising; or a relatively more attractive stock emerges.
Read More

PHLQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PHLQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.4% -11.3% 31.3% 12.80%
1 Yr 10.8% -23.6% 34.8% 13.41%
3 Yr -8.3%* -21.7% 15.7% 78.21%
5 Yr -5.0%* -15.2% 12.1% 81.88%
10 Yr N/A* -6.2% 15.9% 33.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PHLQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.3% -53.9% 5.0% 32.68%
2021 -9.7% -22.3% 12.3% 81.05%
2020 5.6% -4.7% 41.4% 33.78%
2019 3.6% -10.2% 13.1% 79.55%
2018 -2.8% -5.7% 16.7% 80.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PHLQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.4% -50.0% 21.6% 8.54%
1 Yr 10.8% -60.2% 34.8% 12.12%
3 Yr -8.3%* -21.7% 17.8% 82.24%
5 Yr -5.0%* -15.2% 16.9% 81.95%
10 Yr N/A* -6.2% 18.5% 32.56%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PHLQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.3% -53.9% 5.0% 32.68%
2021 -9.7% -22.3% 12.3% 81.05%
2020 5.6% -4.7% 41.4% 33.78%
2019 3.6% -10.2% 13.1% 79.55%
2018 -2.8% -5.7% 16.7% 80.95%

NAV & Total Return History

PHLQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PHLQX Category Low Category High PHLQX % Rank
Net Assets 1.68 B 1.02 M 46.2 B 24.39%
Number of Holdings 46 25 473 88.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 924 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 28.13%
Weighting of Top 10 54.35% 12.3% 80.8% 16.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 10.22%
  2. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 6.87%
  3. Merck & Co Inc 5.85%
  4. Abbott Laboratories 5.10%
  5. Eli Lilly and Co 4.98%
  6. Immunomedics Inc 4.95%
  7. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 4.77%
  8. Danaher Corp 4.65%
  9. Novo Nordisk A/S ADR 4.46%
  10. Centene Corp 4.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PHLQX % Rank
Stocks 		93.52% 85.37% 106.13% 92.50%
Cash 		6.49% -0.04% 9.01% 6.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 87.50%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 83.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 88.13%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 86.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PHLQX % Rank
Healthcare 		100.00% 59.26% 100.00% 40.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 86.25%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 87.50%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 86.88%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 87.50%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 90.63%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 86.25%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 86.25%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 89.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 87.50%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.16% 89.38%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PHLQX % Rank
US 		85.41% 53.67% 104.41% 57.50%
Non US 		8.11% 0.00% 45.40% 65.00%

PHLQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PHLQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.76% 0.08% 33.47% 66.25%
Management Fee 0.72% 0.03% 1.25% 62.20%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

PHLQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

PHLQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PHLQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 77.00% 0.00% 238.00% 93.53%

PHLQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PHLQX Category Low Category High PHLQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.01% 93.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PHLQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PHLQX Category Low Category High PHLQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.34% -2.54% 1.85% 59.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PHLQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PHLQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 1999

22.93

22.9%

David Chan, CFA, is a Managing Director and a Health Sciences Equity Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst of Jennison. Mr. Chan joined Jennison Associates in May 1992. He was previously with the Boston Consulting Group, where he was a team leader and consultant on projects in a wide variety of industries, but with a special focus in the health care area. Mr. Chan has also worked in various positions in the film and television industry. He received a BA in biochemistry from Harvard University and an MBA from Columbia University.

Debra Netschert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2015

7.34

7.3%

Debra Netschert is a Managing Director and a Health Sciences Equity Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst of Jennison. Ms. Netschert joined Jennison Associates in January 2008. Prior to Jennison, Ms. Netschert worked at Magnetar Capital where she was a senior analyst responsible for health care coverage with an emphasis on biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Prior to her experience at Magnetar Capital, Ms. Netschert worked at Amaranth Advisors as a biotechnology analyst. From 2002 to 2004, she was vice president and senior analyst for biotechnology at Lazard Capital Markets. Ms. Netschert began her research career as an associate biotechnology analyst at UBS in 2000. She received her BS and MS from Boston University.

Daniel Matviyenko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2020

1.46

1.5%

Daniel joined Jennison in December 2020 as a Managing Director and co-Portfolio Manager of Health Sciences strategies. Before joining Jennison, he was founder, chief investment officer, and portfolio manager at Malleus Capital. Prior to founding Malleus, Dan was a portfolio manager, managing director, and partner at Tudor Investment. Before joining Tudor, he was a portfolio manager and an executive director at UBS O’Connor. Earlier in his career, Dan held various roles as an equity analyst at a number of firms. Dan holds a BS in finance from the University of Connecticut.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

