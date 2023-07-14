Home
Vitals

YTD Return

3.1%

1 yr return

4.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$56.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

57.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PHLOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Philotimo Focused Growth and Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    World Funds Trust
  • Inception Date
    Aug 20, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Kanen

Fund Description

The Fund attempts, under normal circumstances, to achieve its investment objective by investing in a unique blend of fixed-income securities, common stocks and other equity securities, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Kanen Wealth Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) uses a bottom-up, fundamental based proprietary research process emphasizing underfollowed and undervalued companies with strong economics of any capitalization, but with a focus on small-capitalization (“small-cap”) companies, in order for the Fund to capitalize on what the Adviser believes to be the inherent pricing inefficiencies of smaller capitalization securities and generate growth. The focus of the Fund’s investments will be on companies with mispriced securities that nevertheless generate significant free cash flow and benefit from near term catalysts that can unlock value. The Adviser considers securities to be mispriced if they are trading at a value significantly below their peers based on the Adviser’s assessment of the company’s price to book ratio, price to sales ratio and free cash flow, among other factors. Some of these catalysts may include significant changes in a company’s allocation of its existing capital (stock buybacks, spin-offs, mergers or acquisitions), a restructuring of assets, or activism resulting in changes in senior management or significant changes in cost structure.

The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and securities convertible into common stocks. The Fund will seek growth of capital by investing a significant portion of its assets in non-income producing common stocks. The Fund will also seek to generate current income by investing in income producing equity securities, including dividend paying stocks that the Adviser judges to have favorable dividend yields and growth prospects relative to comparable stocks.

The Fund’s fixed income securities are used to provide current income and capital stability. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of all types of any maturity including, but not limited to, U.S government and government-related securities, corporate bonds, convertible bonds, and structured notes. The Fund will invest primarily in investment grade fixed income securities, but may invest in non-investment grade fixed income securities.

The proportion of the Fund’s investments held in various fixed income securities will vary depending upon economic trends, changes in the shape of the yield curve, and sector analysis. In selecting fixed income securities, the Adviser will consider factors such as interest rate trends, yield curve analysis, credit ratings, liquidity, maturity, and appreciation potential.

The Fund will be managed as a non-diversified fund and its portfolio will consist of a relatively small number of both equity and fixed-income holdings – generally between 10 and 20 holdings in each asset class. The Fund may invest in, and may shift among, asset classes and market sectors. The Fund’s portfolio is expected to generally be comprised of approximately 75% equity securities and 25% fixed income securities, with approximately 50% of the portfolio invested in a combination of income producing fixed income or equity securities. A security will be sold when it no longer meets the Adviser’s criteria for investment or when a more attractive investment is available.

Read More

PHLOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PHLOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.1% -10.6% 21.3% 86.24%
1 Yr 4.2% -16.4% 28.1% 58.71%
3 Yr N/A* -16.2% 112.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -24.6% 42.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -21.2% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PHLOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.0% -36.7% 212.9% 50.99%
2021 N/A -38.4% 60.6% N/A
2020 N/A -9.3% 66.8% N/A
2019 N/A -5.9% 7.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% -1.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PHLOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.1% -12.9% 21.3% 82.37%
1 Yr 4.2% -16.4% 46.4% 54.72%
3 Yr N/A* -16.2% 112.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -19.1% 42.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.1% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PHLOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.0% -36.7% 212.9% 50.99%
2021 N/A -38.4% 60.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.6% 66.8% N/A
2019 N/A -5.9% 7.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% -1.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PHLOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PHLOX Category Low Category High PHLOX % Rank
Net Assets 56.1 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 85.41%
Number of Holdings 45 10 1551 90.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 33 M 812 K 2.82 B 70.28%
Weighting of Top 10 57.48% 4.8% 95.7% 1.32%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PHLOX % Rank
Stocks 		74.93% 14.38% 100.16% 99.13%
Cash 		13.81% -52.43% 47.85% 2.60%
Preferred Stocks 		5.63% 0.00% 5.63% 0.22%
Bonds 		3.00% 0.00% 51.67% 1.30%
Convertible Bonds 		2.63% 0.00% 2.63% 0.22%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 83.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PHLOX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		51.62% 0.00% 51.62% 0.22%
Technology 		17.20% 0.00% 34.03% 4.81%
Financial Services 		9.27% 0.00% 35.71% 93.00%
Industrials 		6.99% 0.65% 48.61% 99.34%
Communication Services 		5.53% 0.00% 24.90% 7.66%
Utilities 		4.93% 0.00% 13.86% 20.13%
Energy 		4.28% 0.00% 29.42% 81.18%
Real Estate 		0.14% 0.00% 44.41% 93.87%
Basic Materials 		0.03% 0.00% 67.30% 98.03%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.76% 99.34%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 13.22% 99.34%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PHLOX % Rank
US 		64.83% 11.42% 100.16% 98.92%
Non US 		10.10% 0.00% 78.53% 3.69%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PHLOX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		55.11% 0.00% 100.00% 94.70%
Corporate 		44.89% 0.00% 100.00% 3.16%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 15.95% 84.10%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 17.64% 83.98%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 83.98%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 56.51% 83.98%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PHLOX % Rank
US 		3.00% 0.00% 46.70% 1.30%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 4.97% 84.82%

PHLOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PHLOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.70% 0.05% 37.36% 23.36%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 94.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

PHLOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PHLOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PHLOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 7.00% 252.00% N/A

PHLOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PHLOX Category Low Category High PHLOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.01% 0.00% 7.65% 88.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PHLOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PHLOX Category Low Category High PHLOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.36% -1.43% 4.13% 8.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PHLOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PHLOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Kanen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 20, 2021

0.78

0.8%

David L. Kanen, the President of the Adviser, has served the Fund as its portfolio manager since it commenced operations in 2021. Mr. Kanen founded Kanen Wealth Management in 2016 and has 28 years of investment experience. From 1988 to 2012, Mr. Kanen worked for several brokerage firms as an institutional securities broker. From 1992 to 2004, Mr. Kanen worked as a wealth manager/broker with A.G. Edwards & Sons, Inc., where he managed several retail and institutional accounts, including hedge funds, that focused on value investing. Mr. Kanen is the President and Portfolio Manager of Kanen Wealth Management, LLC and Philotimo Fund, L.P. Located in Coral Springs, Florida, the firm provides portfolio construction and market-responsive investment management strategies. Its investment philosophy focuses on value-based investing. Mr. Kanen graduated from Jacksonville University with a B.A. in Marketing in 1988.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

