Ms. Pier is an executive vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on multi-sector credit opportunities. She contributes to the Diversified Income and Global Credit Opportunities Funds, and she has served as a rotating member on the firm's Investment Committee and Americas Portfolio Committee. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2013, she was a senior credit trader at J.P. Morgan, trading cash, recovery and credit default swaps across various sectors. She holds an undergraduate degree in economics from Princeton University.