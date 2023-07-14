Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.0%
1 yr return
-1.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.5%
Net Assets
$84.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.3%
Expense Ratio 1.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PHEZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.0%
|-15.2%
|-2.4%
|94.62%
|1 Yr
|-1.6%
|-10.4%
|-2.5%
|91.60%
|3 Yr
|-7.8%*
|-1.2%
|4.2%
|46.61%
|5 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-0.1%
|3.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|4.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PHEZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.4%
|-9.4%
|-0.6%
|80.65%
|2021
|-3.3%
|-1.3%
|7.0%
|15.04%
|2020
|1.6%
|0.5%
|200.9%
|8.26%
|2019
|2.0%
|-15.5%
|3.1%
|80.00%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-0.6%
|30.6%
|N/A
|PHEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PHEZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|84.1 M
|21.8 M
|93.5 B
|80.92%
|Number of Holdings
|1136
|5
|7040
|18.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.9 M
|-839 M
|6.06 B
|66.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.33%
|6.1%
|100.0%
|75.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PHEZX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.62%
|36.86%
|100.73%
|44.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|4.00%
|0.00%
|14.16%
|39.39%
|Cash
|3.30%
|-2.75%
|67.17%
|53.79%
|Other
|0.08%
|-8.93%
|0.72%
|12.12%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|49.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.73%
|43.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PHEZX % Rank
|Derivative
|37.89%
|0.00%
|50.79%
|30.30%
|Government
|24.91%
|1.71%
|97.31%
|90.15%
|Corporate
|19.82%
|0.00%
|70.79%
|45.45%
|Securitized
|14.25%
|0.00%
|29.11%
|6.06%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.03%
|0.00%
|51.02%
|50.76%
|Municipal
|0.11%
|0.00%
|3.10%
|29.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PHEZX % Rank
|Non US
|50.49%
|26.05%
|98.85%
|73.48%
|US
|42.13%
|-11.86%
|53.57%
|18.94%
|PHEZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.09%
|0.02%
|1.81%
|57.03%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|0.83%
|50.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|PHEZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PHEZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PHEZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.00%
|2.00%
|402.00%
|10.81%
|PHEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PHEZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.55%
|0.00%
|2.20%
|57.58%
|PHEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PHEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PHEZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.65%
|-0.30%
|3.10%
|25.95%
|PHEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.061
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.114
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.231
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 12, 2017
4.47
4.5%
Robert Tipp, CFA, is a Managing Director, Chief Investment Strategist, and Head of Global Bonds for PGIM Fixed Income. In addition to comanaging the Global Aggregate Plus strategy, Mr. Tipp is responsible for global rates positioning for Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other portfolios. Mr. Tipp has worked at the Firm since 1991, where he has held a variety of senior investment manager and strategist roles. Prior to joining the Firm, he was a Director in the Portfolio Strategies Group at the First Boston Corporation, where he developed, marketed, and implemented strategic portfolio products for money managers. Before that, Mr. Tipp was a Senior Staff Analyst at the Allstate Research & Planning Center, and managed fixed income and equity derivative strategies at Wells Fargo Investment Advisors. He received a BS in Business Administration and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley. Mr. Tipp holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Named Morningstar’s 2017 Fixed Income Manager of The Year for PGIM Total Return Bond Fund.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Matthew Angelucci, CFA, is a Principal and portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income’s Global Team. Mr. Angelucci’s primary portfolio management responsibilities include country and sector allocation, duration management, and issue selection within government and sovereign securities and derivatives across global multi-sector portfolios and relative value hedge funds. Prior to assuming his current position, he was a financial analyst in the Portfolio Analysis Group of PGIM Fixed Income, responsible for performance attribution and providing daily risk analysis and analytic support to the Global Government portfolio management team. Mr. Angelucci joined the Firm in 2005. He received a BS in Corporate Finance and Accounting from Bentley University. Mr. Angelucci holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Brett Bailey, CFA, is a Vice President and portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income's Global Bond Team. Mr. Bailey provides analytical support and analysis to the Multi-Sector Team in country and sector allocation, and issue selection within government, sovereign, and agency securities for the Global Government portfolio management team. Prior to assuming his current position, he was a financial analyst in the Portfolio Analysis Group, responsible for performance attribution and providing daily risk analysis and analytic support to the Global Government and Emerging Market portfolio management teams. Mr. Bailey joined the Firm in 2007. He received a BS in Economics and Finance from Villanova University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.12
|31.42
|5.43
|0.92
