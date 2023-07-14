Principal investments

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a professionally managed, diversified portfolio of fixed income securities rated below investment grade. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in high yield fixed income securities that are rated below investment grade or considered to be of comparable quality (commonly known as "junk bonds"). Such investments may be represented by derivatives or by investments in securities of other investment companies that invest primarily in such high yield fixed income securities.

These investments will include fixed income securities that are (1) rated below investment grade (lower than a Baa rating by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's") or lower than a BBB rating by Standard and Poor's, a division of The McGraw Hill Companies Inc. ("S&P")); (2) comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (collectively, with Moody's and S&P, "Rating Agencies"); or (3) unrated, but deemed by the fund's investment advisor to be of comparable quality to fixed income securities rated below Baa, BBB or a comparable rating by a Rating Agency.

The fund may also invest in other instruments, including exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), that derive their value from such high yield fixed income securities.

The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in US and/or non-US senior secured bank loans (each of which may be denominated in foreign currencies), which may be in the form of loan participations and assignments. The fund may invest in a number of different countries throughout the world, including the US, Europe and emerging market countries.

Under normal circumstances, the fund's average duration will be within +/- 50% of that of the ICE BofA Global High Yield Index (Hedged in USD), which as of July 31, 2022 was approximately 4.01 years and may change over time. Duration is a measure of the fund's exposure to interest rate risk—a longer duration means that changes in market interest rates are likely to have a larger effect on the value of the fund's portfolio. The fund has no average targeted portfolio maturity.

The fund may, but is not required to, use exchange-traded or over-the-counter derivative instruments for risk management purposes or to attempt to increase total returns. The derivatives in which the fund invests include futures and currency forward agreements. These derivatives may be used for risk management purposes, such as hedging the fund's security, index, currency, interest rate or other exposure, or otherwise managing the risk profile of the fund. In addition, the derivative instruments listed above

may be used to enhance returns; in place of direct investments; and to obtain or adjust exposure to certain markets. Futures on indices and interest rate swaps may also be used to adjust the fund's portfolio duration.

Management process

The fund employs a "manager of managers" structure. UBS AM, the fund's manager and primary provider of investment advisory services, has the ultimate authority, subject to oversight by the fund's board, to oversee the fund's subadvisor(s) and recommend their hiring, termination and replacement, and to allocate assets among the fund's subadvisor(s).

UBS AM's investment process begins with subadvisor selection. UBS AM's portfolio management team constructs a list of potential subadvisors based on information primarily from internal sources and the team's collective knowledge of the industry, but also supplemented by external sources. The team then focuses its research on that list to identify a small number of the most attractive candidates. This research includes analyzing the portfolio holdings and/or positioning of a subadvisor's investment strategy to understand whether the allocation of risk and the drivers of alpha are consistent with the subadvisor's investment philosophy and stated strengths. The most attractive sub-set of those subadvisors is then selected for in-depth, on-site due diligence meetings with representatives from the investment, operations and compliance groups within UBS AM. The due diligence information is then synthesized to select the most attractive candidate(s) for the fund, subject to the board's approval.

In managing the fund and overseeing the fund's subadvisor(s), UBS AM views its research process as an ongoing one, as the team continually seeks to confirm a subadvisor's investment thesis over the appropriate investment horizon. In general, UBS AM leverages its research and market knowledge to construct funds with exposure to various subadvisors that are expected, in combination, to produce the desired overall fund characteristics. UBS AM's ongoing monitoring and risk management process incorporates daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual responsibilities designed to monitor the drivers of fund risk and performance at the subadvisor level and at the overall fund level. Through this process, UBS AM may adjust a fund's positioning by altering its allocation weights across subadvisors within the fund and/or by changing the specific subadvisors within the fund.

The subadvisor utilizes a "total return" strategy driven by credit research and a team effort to generate alpha in high yield.