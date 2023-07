Principal Investment Strategies

The fund is appropriate for investors seeking diversification and the potential rewards associated with investing in high-yield fixed income securities (also known as “junk bonds”). High-yield fixed income securities are those that are rated below investment grade. The subadviser uses an investment process that focuses on adding value through issue selection, sector/industry selection and opportunistic trading. The fund will generally overweight those sectors and industries where the subadviser identifies well-valued companies whose business profiles are viewed to be improving. The subadviser attempts to maintain the duration of the fund at a level similar to that of its style benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. High-Yield 2% Issuer Capped Bond Index. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in high yield fixed income securities. The fund invests primarily in U.S. securities but may invest in foreign securities including those in emerging markets. The Fund may use credit default swaps to increase or hedge (decrease) investment exposure to various fixed income sectors and instruments.