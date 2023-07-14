Home
Trending ETFs

PGWTX (Mutual Fund)

PGWTX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam Focused Equity Fund

PGWTX | Fund

$28.13

$643 M

0.00%

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.3%

1 yr return

9.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

Net Assets

$643 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 77.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PGWTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.80%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam Focused Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    May 22, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Walter Scully

Fund Description

PGWTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGWTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -41.7% 64.0% 87.11%
1 Yr 9.5% -46.2% 77.9% 77.30%
3 Yr 7.1%* -42.0% 28.4% 13.15%
5 Yr 4.5%* -30.4% 23.4% 31.54%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 48.80%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGWTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.6% -85.9% 81.6% 3.17%
2021 6.1% -31.0% 26.7% 35.16%
2020 5.4% -13.0% 34.8% 77.35%
2019 6.2% -6.0% 10.6% 35.46%
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGWTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -41.7% 64.0% 83.66%
1 Yr 9.5% -46.2% 77.9% 73.11%
3 Yr 7.1%* -42.0% 28.4% 13.15%
5 Yr 4.5%* -30.4% 23.4% 37.89%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 45.54%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGWTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.6% -85.9% 81.6% 3.17%
2021 6.1% -31.0% 26.7% 35.16%
2020 5.4% -13.0% 34.8% 77.35%
2019 6.2% -6.0% 10.6% 35.64%
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PGWTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PGWTX Category Low Category High PGWTX % Rank
Net Assets 643 M 189 K 222 B 62.99%
Number of Holdings 60 2 3509 53.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 321 M -1.37 M 104 B 61.64%
Weighting of Top 10 46.06% 11.4% 116.5% 55.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 8.46%
  2. Apple Inc 7.84%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 7.27%
  4. AbbVie Inc 4.58%
  5. Exxon Mobil Corp 3.74%
  6. Dollar General Corp 3.47%
  7. Honeywell International Inc 3.41%
  8. HP Inc 3.41%
  9. Sirius XM Holdings Inc 3.40%
  10. Cigna Corp 3.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PGWTX % Rank
Stocks 		97.87% 50.26% 104.50% 60.41%
Cash 		2.13% -10.83% 49.73% 35.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 72.62%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 73.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 72.21%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 71.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGWTX % Rank
Technology 		25.55% 0.00% 65.70% 84.02%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.18% 0.00% 62.57% 60.16%
Financial Services 		13.44% 0.00% 43.06% 19.10%
Healthcare 		12.58% 0.00% 39.76% 51.89%
Industrials 		10.58% 0.00% 30.65% 11.23%
Energy 		9.01% 0.00% 41.09% 3.20%
Consumer Defense 		5.57% 0.00% 25.50% 21.39%
Communication Services 		5.39% 0.00% 66.40% 86.56%
Real Estate 		2.39% 0.00% 16.05% 22.79%
Basic Materials 		1.31% 0.00% 18.91% 47.13%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 79.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGWTX % Rank
US 		87.40% 34.69% 100.00% 85.57%
Non US 		10.47% 0.00% 54.22% 10.57%

PGWTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PGWTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.01% 20.29% 70.45%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.00% 1.50% 48.93%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 52.67%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

PGWTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% 99.03%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PGWTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PGWTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 77.00% 0.00% 316.74% 83.60%

PGWTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PGWTX Category Low Category High PGWTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 74.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PGWTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PGWTX Category Low Category High PGWTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.80% -6.13% 1.75% 1.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PGWTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

PGWTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Walter Scully

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 24, 2020

1.77

1.8%

Mr. Scully is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam's global consumer, global core equity, and research strategies, and is an Assistant Portfolio Manager of Putnam's U.S. large-cap value strategies. In addition, he is an Analyst in the Equity Research group, focusing on the U.S. consumer discretionary sector. Mr. Scully is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis and valuation of companies in this sector, and for making buy/sell recommendations. He has been in the investment industry since he joined Putnam in 1996.

Jacquelyne Cavanaugh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 24, 2020

1.77

1.8%

Ms. Cavanaugh is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam's global core equity, global financial, and research strategies, and an Assistant Portfolio Manager of the Capital Spectrum and Equity Spectrum strategies. In addition, she is an Analyst focusing on the global financial and U.S. health-care sectors. Ms. Cavanaugh is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis of and making buy/sell recommendations for companies in the global investment banking, global brokerage and insurance, alternative asset management, and managed care industries. She joined Putnam in 2011 and has been in the investment industry since 1995. Prior to joining Putnam, Ms. Cavanaugh was a Leader of the Global Financials Team and a Senior Equity Analyst at Janus Capital Group from 2005 to 2011. Prior to this role, she served at Goldman Sachs & Co. as a Vice President, Asset Management, from 2003 to 2005 and as a Financial Analyst, Investment Banking Division, Media/Entertainment Group, from 1995 to 1998. Previous to these roles, Ms. Cavanaugh was an Associate in the Investment Banking Division, Media/Entertainment Group, at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette from 2000 to 2002. Ms. Cavanaugh has an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School, where she earned high distinction as a Baker Scholar, and has a B.A. from Brown University.

Josh Fillman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

