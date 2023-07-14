Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.9%
1 yr return
13.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
Net Assets
$246 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.8%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 114.50%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PGWIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.9%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|33.45%
|1 Yr
|13.8%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|53.18%
|3 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|41.22%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|42.77%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|46.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|PGWIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.3%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|58.01%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|54.76%
|2020
|13.6%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|14.04%
|2019
|6.0%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|45.81%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|76.78%
|PGWIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGWIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|246 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|75.35%
|Number of Holdings
|58
|20
|3702
|74.12%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|74.5 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|76.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.80%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|39.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGWIX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.92%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|82.57%
|Cash
|4.08%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|15.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|85.74%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|84.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|85.04%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|85.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGWIX % Rank
|Technology
|34.41%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|33.45%
|Healthcare
|22.16%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|17.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.86%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|69.19%
|Industrials
|8.34%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|87.68%
|Consumer Defense
|6.55%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|5.63%
|Energy
|5.59%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|9.86%
|Communication Services
|4.88%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|18.13%
|Basic Materials
|4.15%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|20.42%
|Financial Services
|2.07%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|93.13%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|88.91%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|97.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGWIX % Rank
|US
|95.15%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|38.03%
|Non US
|0.77%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|84.51%
|PGWIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.02%
|19.28%
|78.98%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|37.74%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|PGWIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PGWIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PGWIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|114.50%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|92.55%
|PGWIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGWIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|86.62%
|PGWIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PGWIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGWIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.24%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|21.07%
|PGWIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.358
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2017
5.33
5.3%
Mr. Corbett joined Columbus Circle Investors in May, 2006. Prior to becoming Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, Mr. Corbett held the position of Senior Vice President/Co-Portfolio Manager. Prior to becoming Senior Vice President/Co-Portfolio Manager, he held the position of Senior Securities Analyst. Prior to this, he was an Associate Analyst for Banc of America. Mr. Corbett also worked as an Associate Analyst with UBS and as an Investment Analyst for Driehaus Capital Management. Mr. Corbett received his M.B.A. in Finance and Management and B.B.A. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. Mr. Corbett has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society New York (formerly known as the New York Society of Security Analysts).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Marc R. Shapiro has been with CCI since 2004. He earned a B.A. in Finance and Marketing from Emory University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
