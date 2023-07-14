Home
Trending ETFs

Virtus Focused Growth Fund

mutual fund
PGWCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$26.25 +0.12 +0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
C (PGWCX) Primary A (PGWAX) Other (PGFAX) Inst (PGFIX) Other (AOGPX) Retirement (AFGFX)
Vitals

YTD Return

41.6%

1 yr return

13.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.5%

Net Assets

$1.01 B

Holdings in Top 10

62.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PGWCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 41.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Focused Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allianz Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 24, 1984
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Raphael Edelman

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies with market capitalizations of at least $1 billion. The fund is “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a relatively small number of issuers, which may increase risk. The fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in non-U.S. securities (but no more than 10% in any one non-U.S. country or 10% in emerging market securities). At times, depending on market conditions, the fund may also invest a significant percentage of its assets in a small number of business sectors or industries. The portfolio managers normally select 25 to 45 stocks for the fund’s portfolio.

The portfolio managers attempt to include securities in the fund’s portfolio that exhibit the greatest combination of earnings growth potential, quality (as reflected in consistent business fundamentals) and attractive valuation. The portfolio managers ordinarily look for several of the following characteristics when analyzing specific companies for possible investments: higher than average growth and strong potential for capital appreciation; substantial capacity for growth in revenue, cash flow or earnings through either an expanding market or expanding market share; a strong balance sheet; superior management; strong commitment to research and product development; and differentiated or superior products and services or a steady stream of new products and services.

Read More

PGWCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 41.6% -41.7% 64.0% 4.52%
1 Yr 13.1% -46.2% 77.9% 63.85%
3 Yr -10.4%* -42.0% 28.4% 90.18%
5 Yr -8.5%* -30.4% 23.4% 93.88%
10 Yr -0.8%* -16.9% 19.6% 86.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.7% -85.9% 81.6% 88.82%
2021 -8.0% -31.0% 26.7% 93.09%
2020 8.3% -13.0% 34.8% 45.83%
2019 1.9% -6.0% 10.6% 96.31%
2018 -5.1% -15.9% 2.0% 93.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 41.6% -41.7% 64.0% 4.11%
1 Yr 13.1% -46.2% 77.9% 59.84%
3 Yr -10.4%* -42.0% 28.4% 90.05%
5 Yr -8.5%* -30.4% 23.4% 94.76%
10 Yr -0.8%* -16.9% 19.6% 93.73%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.7% -85.9% 81.6% 88.82%
2021 -8.0% -31.0% 26.7% 93.09%
2020 8.3% -13.0% 34.8% 45.83%
2019 1.9% -6.0% 10.6% 96.31%
2018 -5.1% -15.9% 3.1% 96.48%

NAV & Total Return History

PGWCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PGWCX Category Low Category High PGWCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.01 B 189 K 222 B 53.92%
Number of Holdings 36 2 3509 85.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 636 M -1.37 M 104 B 50.16%
Weighting of Top 10 62.73% 11.4% 116.5% 2.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 13.49%
  2. Microsoft Corp 11.75%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 6.38%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 6.33%
  5. Mastercard Inc Class A 5.48%
  6. Tesla Inc 5.27%
  7. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.10%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 3.72%
  9. Eli Lilly and Co 3.47%
  10. Salesforce.com Inc 3.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PGWCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.88% 50.26% 104.50% 10.66%
Cash 		0.12% -10.83% 49.73% 88.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 73.85%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 74.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 73.44%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 72.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGWCX % Rank
Technology 		39.31% 0.00% 65.70% 33.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.71% 0.00% 62.57% 24.18%
Communication Services 		11.51% 0.00% 66.40% 39.34%
Healthcare 		10.76% 0.00% 39.76% 67.21%
Financial Services 		8.15% 0.00% 43.06% 61.07%
Industrials 		6.31% 0.00% 30.65% 52.95%
Consumer Defense 		3.30% 0.00% 25.50% 55.16%
Basic Materials 		1.95% 0.00% 18.91% 35.25%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 80.41%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 91.48%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 87.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGWCX % Rank
US 		97.78% 34.69% 100.00% 24.43%
Non US 		2.10% 0.00% 54.22% 61.80%

PGWCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PGWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.79% 0.01% 20.29% 10.43%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.50% 19.49%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 94.55%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.02% 51.80%

Sales Fees

PGWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 74.26%

Trading Fees

PGWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PGWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 73.80%

PGWCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PGWCX Category Low Category High PGWCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 76.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PGWCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PGWCX Category Low Category High PGWCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.25% -6.13% 1.75% 93.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PGWCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PGWCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Raphael Edelman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2016

6.34

6.3%

Mr. Edelman is a senior portfolio manager, CIO Large Cap Select & Core Growth Equities and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2004. He manages the large cap and growth strategies. Mr. Edelman has more than 30 years of investment industry experience. Mr. Edelman previously worked at Alliance Capital Management, where he managed large-cap institutional equity portfolios; before that, he was a research analyst specializing in the consumer products and services sector. Mr. Edelman has a B.A. in history from Columbia College and an M.B.A. in finance from New York University.

Kimberlee Millar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 04, 2021

0.82

0.8%

Ms. Millar is a portfolio manager, analyst and director with Allianz Global Investors, which she joined in 2005. As a generalist for the Disciplined Equities group, her primary responsibility is conducting company research; she also helps improve the group’s overall investment processes and contributes toward its portfolio-management efforts. Ms. Millar has 23 years of investment industry experience. She previously worked as an assistant economist at the Investment Company Institute in Washington, D.C., producing mutual-fund-industry research for investment-management firms’ research and marketing departments. Before that, Ms. Millar worked at Heiden Associates Inc., an economic consulting firm in Washington, D.C. She has a B.A. in economics from the University of Calgary, Canada, and an M.A. in economics from Queen’s University, Canada. Ms. Millar is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

