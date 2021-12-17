Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Principal Government Money Market Fund

PGVXX | Fund

$1.00

$4.03 B

0.00%

0.16%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$4.03 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Money Market Fund

PGVXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Daily

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal Government Money Market Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 20, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Erika Isley

Fund Description

The Fund will invest at least 99.5% of its total assets in cash, government securities, and/or repurchase agreements that are collateralized fully by cash or government securities (government securities can include shares of other government money market funds). The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in government securities and repurchase agreements that are collateralized by government securities. Specifically, the Fund will invest in U.S. treasury bills, bonds, and other obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities (which will include instruments with variable or floating interest rates), as well as shares of other government money market funds. The Fund seeks to maintain a stable net asset value of $1.00 per share. The Fund maintains a dollar weighted average portfolio maturity of 60 days or less. As with all mutual funds, the value of the Fund's assets may rise or fall.
PGVXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGVXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 0.0% 2.5% 6.42%
1 Yr N/A 0.0% 3.6% 9.61%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.2% 21.65%
5 Yr N/A* 0.0% 1.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGVXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A 0.0% 1.2% 21.07%
2021 N/A 0.0% 0.0% 1.79%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 22.49%
2019 N/A 0.0% 0.5% N/A
2018 N/A 0.0% 0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGVXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 0.0% 2.5% 6.42%
1 Yr N/A 0.0% 3.6% 9.24%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.2% 21.65%
5 Yr N/A* 0.0% 1.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGVXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A 0.0% 1.2% 21.07%
2021 N/A 0.0% 0.0% 1.79%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 22.49%
2019 N/A 0.0% 0.5% N/A
2018 N/A 0.0% 0.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PGVXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PGVXX Category Low Category High PGVXX % Rank
Net Assets 4.03 B 136 K 281 B 66.96%
Number of Holdings 71 1 346 43.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.24 B -343 K 163 B 72.50%
Weighting of Top 10 26.60% 22.7% 100.0% 99.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON 9.02%
  2. BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON 9.02%
  3. BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON 9.02%
  4. BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON 9.02%
  5. BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON 9.02%
  6. BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON 9.02%
  7. BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON 9.02%
  8. BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON 9.02%
  9. BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON 9.02%
  10. BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON 9.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PGVXX % Rank
Cash 		100.00% 25.56% 100.00% 1.43%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 21.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 21.57%
Other 		0.00% -1.67% 0.04% 22.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 21.22% 32.62%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 74.44% 92.87%

PGVXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PGVXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.16% 0.06% 1.68% 92.11%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.50% 40.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.55% N/A

Sales Fees

PGVXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PGVXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 5.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PGVXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 485.00% 18.48%

PGVXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PGVXX Category Low Category High PGVXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.28% 62.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PGVXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Daily Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PGVXX Category Low Category High PGVXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.00% -1.09% 1.67% 79.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PGVXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PGVXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Erika Isley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2017

4.45

4.5%

Erika Isley has been with Principal® since 2000. She earned a bachelor's degree in Business Management from Upper Iowa University and an M.B.A. from Drake University

Tracy Reeg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2017

4.45

4.5%

Tracy Reeg is a portfolio manager at the Principal Global Investors, LLC . She is involved in the portfolio management of money market portfolios and provides assistance with the research of money market products. In addition, she trades fixed income securities with a maturity of 13 months or less. Ms. Reeg joined the Subadviser in 1993 and began trading and portfolio management duties in 2001. She received a Bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Northern Iowa. She is a member of the Life Office Management Association (LOMA) and is a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 46.68 15.07 13.09

