YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$4.03 B
Holdings in Top 10
26.6%
Expense Ratio 0.16%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Money Market Fund
|Period
|PGVXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|0.0%
|2.5%
|6.42%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|0.0%
|3.6%
|9.61%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|1.2%
|21.65%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|1.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|PGVXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGVXX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.03 B
|136 K
|281 B
|66.96%
|Number of Holdings
|71
|1
|346
|43.04%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.24 B
|-343 K
|163 B
|72.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.60%
|22.7%
|100.0%
|99.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGVXX % Rank
|Cash
|100.00%
|25.56%
|100.00%
|1.43%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.57%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.67%
|0.04%
|22.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|32.62%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|74.44%
|92.87%
|PGVXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.16%
|0.06%
|1.68%
|92.11%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|40.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.55%
|N/A
|PGVXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|5.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PGVXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|5.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PGVXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|485.00%
|18.48%
|PGVXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGVXX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.28%
|62.32%
|PGVXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Daily
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PGVXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGVXX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.00%
|-1.09%
|1.67%
|79.41%
|PGVXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2017
4.45
4.5%
Erika Isley has been with Principal® since 2000. She earned a bachelor's degree in Business Management from Upper Iowa University and an M.B.A. from Drake University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2017
4.45
4.5%
Tracy Reeg is a portfolio manager at the Principal Global Investors, LLC . She is involved in the portfolio management of money market portfolios and provides assistance with the research of money market products. In addition, she trades fixed income securities with a maturity of 13 months or less. Ms. Reeg joined the Subadviser in 1993 and began trading and portfolio management duties in 2001. She received a Bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Northern Iowa. She is a member of the Life Office Management Association (LOMA) and is a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|46.68
|15.07
|13.09
