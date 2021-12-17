The Fund will invest at least 99.5% of its total assets in cash, government securities, and/or repurchase agreements that are collateralized fully by cash or government securities (government securities can include shares of other government money market funds). The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in government securities and repurchase agreements that are collateralized by government securities. Specifically, the Fund will invest in U.S. treasury bills, bonds, and other obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities (which will include instruments with variable or floating interest rates), as well as shares of other government money market funds. The Fund seeks to maintain a stable net asset value of $1.00 per share. The Fund maintains a dollar weighted average portfolio maturity of 60 days or less. As with all mutual funds, the value of the Fund's assets may rise or fall.