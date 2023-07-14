Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Polaris Global Value Fund

mutual fund
PGVFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.44 -0.12 -0.41%
primary theme
N/A
share class
No Load (PGVFX) Primary
PGVFX (Mutual Fund)

Polaris Global Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.44 -0.12 -0.41%
primary theme
N/A
share class
No Load (PGVFX) Primary
PGVFX (Mutual Fund)

Polaris Global Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.44 -0.12 -0.41%
primary theme
N/A
share class
No Load (PGVFX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Polaris Global Value Fund

PGVFX | Fund

$29.44

$439 M

1.46%

$0.43

1.21%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.4%

1 yr return

11.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

Net Assets

$439 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Polaris Global Value Fund

PGVFX | Fund

$29.44

$439 M

1.46%

$0.43

1.21%

PGVFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Polaris Global Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Polaris Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bernard Horn

Fund Description

Using a value-oriented approach, the Fund invests primarily in the common stock (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”)) of companies of any size, both domestic and international, including emerging, developing or frontier markets. The Adviser generally

views emerging, developing or frontier markets as those that are not included in the MSCI World Index. The Fund may also invest in publicly traded master limited partnerships ("MLPs").

The Fund selects investments based on the Adviser's fundamental research of a company's financial condition. The Adviser uses traditional valuation measures, including price/book ratios and price/sustainable free cash flow ratios, to select portfolio investments.

Although there is no limit on the amount of Fund assets that may be invested in companies located in any one country, the Fund seeks to achieve broad geographic diversification and typically invests in approximately 15 industries.

Polaris Capital Management, LLC (the "Adviser") may write covered call options that are designed both to receive option premium proceeds for the Fund while holding securities that are appreciating and to sell such securities when they reach the Adviser's target sell price. In order to hedge against downside risks in the Fund's portfolio, the Adviser may also purchase put options that are designed to appreciate if the underlying security declines in value. The Adviser may write put options to execute its strategy, and will seek to buy stocks when the price declines to the Adviser's target levels. The Adviser also may effectuate a desired hedge by purchasing put or call options on relevant stock index(es) or related exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") instead.

Read More

PGVFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGVFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -35.6% 29.2% 4.47%
1 Yr 11.1% 17.3% 252.4% 9.55%
3 Yr 8.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 71.17%
5 Yr 1.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 67.11%
10 Yr 4.9%* -6.9% 18.3% 41.93%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGVFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -24.3% 957.1% 73.64%
2021 5.3% -38.3% 47.1% 67.76%
2020 1.6% -54.2% 0.6% 55.05%
2019 4.3% -76.0% 54.1% 51.83%
2018 -3.3% -26.1% 47.8% 3.35%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGVFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -35.6% 29.2% 4.47%
1 Yr 11.1% 11.4% 252.4% 8.98%
3 Yr 8.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 68.73%
5 Yr 1.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 65.10%
10 Yr 4.9%* -6.9% 18.3% 40.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGVFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -24.3% 957.1% 73.64%
2021 5.3% -33.1% 47.1% 68.39%
2020 1.6% -44.4% 1.8% 69.04%
2019 4.3% -6.5% 54.1% 70.72%
2018 -3.3% -14.4% 47.8% 6.38%

NAV & Total Return History

PGVFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PGVFX Category Low Category High PGVFX % Rank
Net Assets 439 M 199 K 133 B 49.45%
Number of Holdings 109 1 9075 34.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 75.9 M -18 M 37.6 B 60.57%
Weighting of Top 10 16.11% 9.1% 100.0% 92.22%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.26%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.26%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.26%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.26%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.26%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.26%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.26%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.26%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.26%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PGVFX % Rank
Stocks 		99.50% 61.84% 125.47% 51.32%
Cash 		0.50% -174.70% 23.12% 44.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 88.55%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 89.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 88.00%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 88.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGVFX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.03% 0.00% 38.42% 14.10%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.21% 0.00% 40.94% 18.50%
Basic Materials 		10.94% 0.00% 38.60% 1.21%
Industrials 		10.85% 0.00% 44.06% 56.61%
Technology 		10.73% 0.00% 49.87% 89.98%
Healthcare 		10.15% 0.00% 35.42% 77.97%
Communication Services 		7.23% 0.00% 57.66% 58.48%
Consumer Defense 		5.54% 0.00% 73.28% 50.00%
Energy 		4.30% 0.00% 21.15% 48.57%
Real Estate 		1.05% 0.00% 39.48% 99.12%
Utilities 		0.97% 0.00% 29.12% 43.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGVFX % Rank
Non US 		58.71% 0.58% 99.46% 5.07%
US 		40.79% 0.13% 103.82% 93.72%

PGVFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PGVFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.21% 0.01% 44.27% 47.78%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.82% 97.70%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 15.75%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

PGVFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PGVFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 96.08%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PGVFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 395.00% 70.76%

PGVFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PGVFX Category Low Category High PGVFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.46% 0.00% 3.26% 88.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PGVFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PGVFX Category Low Category High PGVFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.47% -4.27% 12.65% 30.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PGVFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PGVFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bernard Horn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 1998

24.01

24.0%

Bernard Horn Jr. is President and Chief Investment Officer since 1998; Founder and Portfolio Manager since 1995; Investment professional since 1980.of Polaris Capital Management, LLC, a Boston-based global and international value equity management firm that serves as the sub-advisor for RBC International Equity. Prior to founding Polaris Capital in 1995, Bernard served as an investment officer for MDT Advisers, Inc. He also worked as a portfolio manager for Freedom Capital Management Corporation. From 1980 to 1990, Bernard was the principal and founder of Horn & Company, an investment counseling firm that specialized in global portfolio management for individuals, trusts and tax-qualified accounts. Bernard began his career in the investment industry in 1980. He received a BS from Northeastern University and a MS in Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In January 2007, Bernard was named Fund Manager of the year by MarketWatch. He was profiled in the January 2004 issue of SmartMoney Magazine and has been highlighted in Business Week, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and other national publications. Bernard has appeared on CNBC, CNNfn and Bloomberg TV to discuss global market trends.

Sumanta Biswas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

9.42

9.4%

Sumanta Biswas, CFA, serves as Polaris Capital Management, LLC’s Vice President and Assistant Portfolio Manager since 2012. Mr. Biswas has been a partner at the Polaris Capital Management since 2007. Mr. Biswas’ professional experience includes completion of an internship at Delta Partners of Boston in 2001 where he served as an equity research analyst. From 1996 through July of 2000, he was an officer of the Securities and Exchange Board of India. In 1995, Mr. Biswas participated in the initial public offering of Electro Steel Casting, Ltd. of India while interning at IFB Finance Ltd. of India. In 1993, he was an engineering project manager trainee with Bridge & Roof Company of Calcutta, India, one of the largest construction companies in India. Mr. Biswas received a master’s of science degree in finance from Boston College in 2001, and an MBA from Calcutta University in India in 1996. He earned his undergraduate degree in engineering from North Bengal University in 1993, and holds a diploma in business finance from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Bin Xiao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

9.42

9.4%

Bin Xiao has became an Analyst with Polaris since 2006. Mr. Bin was in internship at HSBC Global Investment Banking in 2005, and in internship at Polaris Capital Management in 2004/2005. In 2002 to 2004 Mr. Bin serves as a software architect and project manager at PNC Financial Service Group (PFPC), following positions as an information systems engineer and software engineer at Vanguard Group and RIT Research Corporation respectively.

Jason Crawshaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Jason is a portfolio manager and conducts fundamental analysis of potential investment opportunities. He brings over 20 years of investment industry experience to the firm. His prior professional experience includes portfolio management roles at Liberty Square Asset Management where he managed a France only portfolio and co-managed international long and long/short funds. He has held past portfolio management roles at Brait Specialized Funds and Equinox and equity research positions at Coronation Securities and Firstcorp Merchant Bank. Mr. Crawshaw obtained his master’s in business administration from University of Notre Dame and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1994. He received his undergraduate degree from Middlebury College in 1992.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×