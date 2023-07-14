Home
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Global Technology Fund

mutual fund
PGTIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.75 -0.02 -0.14%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
No Load (PRGTX) Primary Inst (PGTIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Global Technology Fund

PGTIX | Fund

$14.75

$4.16 B

0.00%

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

46.3%

1 yr return

23.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-11.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

Net Assets

$4.16 B

Holdings in Top 10

57.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 81.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PGTIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 46.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Global Technology Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Nov 29, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alan Tu

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of companies we expect to generate a majority of

their revenues from the development, advancement, and use of technology. The fund’s primary emphasis is on the common stocks of what the adviser considers to be leading technology companies around the world. We normally seek to invest in at least 5 countries and allocate approximately 25% of the fund’s assets in stocks of companies outside the U.S., including companies in emerging markets. However, the amount of the fund’s assets invested in foreign securities will vary depending on the portfolio manager’s view of opportunities overseas versus those in the U.S. Some of the industries and companies likely to be represented in the fund’s portfolio include:

·communications - voice, data, and wireless;

·Internet infrastructure - hardware, software, and networking equipment;

·semiconductors - components and equipment;

·computer - hardware and software;

·e-commerce (companies doing business through the Internet) and data processing services; and

·media and entertainment.

The Internet and the widespread availability of communications services continue to break down regional boundaries. Therefore, we will seek to invest across a broad range of global enterprises.

Stock selection is based on intensive fundamental research that assesses companies’ business prospects, the valuations of their stocks, and their prospects for share price appreciation. The fund’s investments can range from small companies offering new technologies, including privately held companies and companies that only recently began to publicly trade, to large firms with established track records. Investments may also include companies positioned to benefit from advances in technology even if they are not direct technology providers. The fund may at times maintain a relatively concentrated portfolio, particularly when the fund’s top holdings outperform the remainder of the portfolio.

The fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.

Read More

PGTIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 46.3% -29.2% 72.6% 14.16%
1 Yr 23.1% -40.8% 65.2% 44.64%
3 Yr -11.7%* -40.5% 27.8% 87.95%
5 Yr -4.1%* -30.6% 25.2% 81.11%
10 Yr N/A* -15.1% 24.7% 54.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -56.8% -73.9% 35.7% 95.11%
2021 -7.7% -25.6% 45.1% 86.16%
2020 18.7% 1.8% 60.0% 12.74%
2019 7.6% -15.0% 13.7% 46.80%
2018 -6.2% -12.8% 31.5% 95.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 46.3% -54.1% 72.3% 11.16%
1 Yr 23.1% -62.3% 65.2% 29.49%
3 Yr -11.7%* -40.5% 36.7% 87.38%
5 Yr -4.1%* -30.6% 29.2% 83.42%
10 Yr N/A* -15.1% 25.4% 54.70%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -56.8% -73.9% 35.7% 95.11%
2021 -7.7% -25.6% 45.1% 86.16%
2020 18.7% 1.8% 60.0% 12.74%
2019 7.6% -15.0% 13.7% 46.80%
2018 -6.2% -12.8% 31.5% 96.77%

NAV & Total Return History

PGTIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PGTIX Category Low Category High PGTIX % Rank
Net Assets 4.16 B 3.5 M 52.7 B 18.38%
Number of Holdings 45 10 397 71.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.51 B 1.21 M 30.3 B 11.02%
Weighting of Top 10 57.16% 7.6% 100.0% 21.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Atlassian Corporation PLC A 9.80%
  2. HubSpot Inc 6.88%
  3. Tesla Inc 6.45%
  4. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 5.97%
  5. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 5.97%
  6. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 5.97%
  7. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 5.97%
  8. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 5.97%
  9. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 5.97%
  10. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 5.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PGTIX % Rank
Stocks 		91.91% 68.59% 100.53% 96.19%
Cash 		8.08% -0.53% 15.91% 2.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 75.85%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 75.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 74.15%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 73.73%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGTIX % Rank
Technology 		74.48% 2.80% 100.00% 38.14%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.31% 0.00% 32.97% 12.29%
Communication Services 		10.85% 0.00% 97.05% 37.29%
Real Estate 		0.36% 0.00% 15.05% 25.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 72.88%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.68% 92.37%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.57% 86.86%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 38.36% 93.22%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 72.88%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 77.12%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 73.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGTIX % Rank
US 		72.53% 19.45% 100.53% 86.44%
Non US 		19.38% 0.00% 80.40% 16.10%

PGTIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PGTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.08% 3.60% 65.80%
Management Fee 0.73% 0.03% 1.95% 49.15%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 35.71%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PGTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PGTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PGTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 81.00% 0.69% 281.00% 83.70%

PGTIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PGTIX Category Low Category High PGTIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 76.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PGTIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PGTIX Category Low Category High PGTIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.62% -2.30% 2.08% 65.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PGTIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PGTIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alan Tu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Alan is a manager of T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

