Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pioneer Global Sustainable Value Fund

PGSVX | Fund

$10.30

$2.15 M

2.07%

$0.21

13.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.0%

1 yr return

17.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.15 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 13.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pioneer Global Sustainable Value Fund

PGSVX | Fund

$10.30

$2.15 M

2.07%

$0.21

13.75%

PGSVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.99%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pioneer Global Sustainable Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Amundi US
  • Inception Date
    May 07, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Peckham

Fund Description

PGSVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 17.8% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.8% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 17.8% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.8% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PGSVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PGSVX Category Low Category High PGSVX % Rank
Net Assets 2.15 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 65 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 565 K N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 27.87% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 4.51%
  2. Pfizer Inc 3.87%
  3. KB Financial Group Inc ADR 3.70%
  4. Shell PLC ADR Class B 3.61%
  5. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 3.58%
  6. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 3.58%
  7. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 3.58%
  8. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 3.58%
  9. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 3.58%
  10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 3.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PGSVX % Rank
Stocks 		94.70% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		5.31% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGSVX % Rank
Financial Services 		27.97% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		12.22% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		10.20% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		9.55% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		9.17% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		8.01% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		7.85% N/A N/A N/A
Utilities 		6.16% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		4.86% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		4.01% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGSVX % Rank
US 		50.70% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		44.00% N/A N/A N/A

PGSVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PGSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 13.75% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.65% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee 0.25% N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

PGSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

PGSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PGSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

PGSVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PGSVX Category Low Category High PGSVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.07% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PGSVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PGSVX Category Low Category High PGSVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.99% N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PGSVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PGSVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Peckham

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 07, 2021

1.07

1.1%

Mr. Peckham, senior vice president and portfolio manager, joined Pioneer in 2002. He formerly was the Head of Global Fundamental Research. He is a member of the Global Equity team, and a member of the U.S. Equity staff since 2002.

Jeffrey Sacknowitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 07, 2021

1.07

1.1%

Mr. Sacknowitz is a Portfolio Manager in the International/Global Equities group. He is responsible for managing International Growth strategies. Mr. Sacknowitz joined Putnam in 1999 and has been in the investment industry since 1993. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Sacknowitz was an Analyst in the Global Equity Research group, where he focused on the global technology sector. Prior to joining Putnam, he was an Investment Officer at Independence Investment Associates from 1998 to 1999, and an Analyst at HSBC James Capel Tokyo from 1993 to 1998. Mr. Sacknowitz earned an M.A. in Political Science and International Relations from Princeton University; and M.A in International Relations, Japanese Politics, from the University of Tokyo; and a B.A. from Colgate University.

Brian Chen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 07, 2021

1.07

1.1%

Brian Chen joined Clough Capital in 2010 and currently serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Clough China Fund. Brian has over 27 years of Asia investment industry experience and covers investments in that region. Prior to joining the Firm, Brian was an Analyst at both Liberty Square Asset Management and Grosvenor Street Capital concentrating on public equities, and he also worked at ChinaVest on the private equity side. Brian also has extensive Wall Street experience from earlier in his career having worked at Salomon Brothers, Credit Suisse First Boston and ING-Barings. Additionally, Brian is a CFA® charterholder and holds a B.A. in Economics from Duke University as well as an MBA with concentrations in Finance and International Business from Columbia University Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

