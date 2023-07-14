Brian Chen joined Clough Capital in 2010 and currently serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Clough China Fund. Brian has over 27 years of Asia investment industry experience and covers investments in that region. Prior to joining the Firm, Brian was an Analyst at both Liberty Square Asset Management and Grosvenor Street Capital concentrating on public equities, and he also worked at ChinaVest on the private equity side. Brian also has extensive Wall Street experience from earlier in his career having worked at Salomon Brothers, Credit Suisse First Boston and ING-Barings. Additionally, Brian is a CFA® charterholder and holds a B.A. in Economics from Duke University as well as an MBA with concentrations in Finance and International Business from Columbia University Business School.