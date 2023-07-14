Dividend Investing Ideas Center
8.0%
1 yr return
17.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.15 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.9%
Expense Ratio 13.75%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PGSVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|17.8%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PGSVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.8%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PGSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGSVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.15 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|65
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|565 K
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.87%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGSVX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.70%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|5.31%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGSVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|27.97%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|12.22%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|10.20%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.55%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|9.17%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|8.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|7.85%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Utilities
|6.16%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|4.86%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|4.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGSVX % Rank
|US
|50.70%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|44.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PGSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|13.75%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PGSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PGSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PGSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PGSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGSVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.07%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PGSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|PGSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGSVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.99%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PGSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 07, 2021
1.07
1.1%
Mr. Peckham, senior vice president and portfolio manager, joined Pioneer in 2002. He formerly was the Head of Global Fundamental Research. He is a member of the Global Equity team, and a member of the U.S. Equity staff since 2002.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 07, 2021
1.07
1.1%
Mr. Sacknowitz is a Portfolio Manager in the International/Global Equities group. He is responsible for managing International Growth strategies. Mr. Sacknowitz joined Putnam in 1999 and has been in the investment industry since 1993. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Sacknowitz was an Analyst in the Global Equity Research group, where he focused on the global technology sector. Prior to joining Putnam, he was an Investment Officer at Independence Investment Associates from 1998 to 1999, and an Analyst at HSBC James Capel Tokyo from 1993 to 1998. Mr. Sacknowitz earned an M.A. in Political Science and International Relations from Princeton University; and M.A in International Relations, Japanese Politics, from the University of Tokyo; and a B.A. from Colgate University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 07, 2021
1.07
1.1%
Brian Chen joined Clough Capital in 2010 and currently serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Clough China Fund. Brian has over 27 years of Asia investment industry experience and covers investments in that region. Prior to joining the Firm, Brian was an Analyst at both Liberty Square Asset Management and Grosvenor Street Capital concentrating on public equities, and he also worked at ChinaVest on the private equity side. Brian also has extensive Wall Street experience from earlier in his career having worked at Salomon Brothers, Credit Suisse First Boston and ING-Barings. Additionally, Brian is a CFA® charterholder and holds a B.A. in Economics from Duke University as well as an MBA with concentrations in Finance and International Business from Columbia University Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
