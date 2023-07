The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities issued by listed infrastructure companies that are subject to the sub-advisor’s sustainable investing strategy (as explained in more detail below). A “listed infrastructure company” is a publicly traded company engaged in the development, operation, and management of infrastructure assets. Infrastructure assets include but are not limited to utilities (electric, gas, water), transportation infrastructure (airports, highways, railways, marine ports), energy infrastructure (renewable energy generation, oil and gas pipeline operators), and communications infrastructure (cell phone tower operators, data centers, other providers of telecommunication services). The Fund invests primarily in equity securities regardless of market capitalization (small, medium, or large) and invests in both value and growth securities. The Fund also invests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) but only those REITs that are engaged in the development, operation, or management of infrastructure assets. In addition, under normal circumstances, the Fund holds investments tied economically to multiple countries and invests at least 40% of its net assets, measured at the time of purchase, in securities of issuers organized or located outside the United States or doing a substantial amount of business outside the United States, including those located in emerging markets, such as China. The Fund is considered non-diversified, which means it can invest a higher percentage of assets in securities of individual issuers than a diversified fund. The Fund also concentrates its investments (invests more than 25% of its net assets) in securities in the utilities industry. The sub-advisor initially identifies listed infrastructure companies and assesses them against the following three metrics: overall quality, valuation, and market perception. As described in more detail below, the overall quality metric includes, among other things, an assessment of a company’s environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) practices using the sub-advisor’s proprietary ESG-ratings framework. After it has assessed a potential investment against these three metrics, the sub-advisor assesses the remaining companies for their alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”). The sub-advisor’s assessments of a company’s overall quality (which includes an assessment of a company’s ESG practices) and SDG alignment contain minimum sustainability thresholds that a company must meet before it is considered for portfolio inclusion. The sub-advisor applies these assessments of ESG practices and SDG alignment to each Fund investment (other than cash and cash equivalents) and believes that ESG factors are a significant consideration in selecting investments for the Fund’s portfolio. The sub-advisor does, however, consider non-ESG factors too when evaluating potential Fund investments. The sub-advisor’s assessment of a company’s overall quality metric consists of assessments of several key measurements, which include, among others, a company’s ESG practices; financial condition; profitability and projected growth; management quality and governance structure; business strategy; market outlook; and infrastructure business quality, which covers the strength of a company’s regulatory relationships, the nature of its contractual and regulatory right to operate its assets, and the predictability and longevity of its cash flows. The sub-advisor measures a company’s ESG practices and potential for those practices to improve by, among other things, maintaining a proprietary ESG-ratings framework, supplemented by insights from third-party research providers (e.g., sell-side research firms and ESG rating firms), and regular engagement with company management teams, in which ESG factors are a significant consideration and which includes correspondence with company management specifically focused on ESG issues. The sub-advisor does not rely exclusively on the insights from third-party research providers; it may discount these third-party insights if they conflict with the sub-advisor’s independent analyses and judgments. The proprietary ratings framework seeks to benchmark companies against what the sub-advisor believes to be the ESG practices of leading listed infrastructure companies. It is composed of a set of metrics (identified below) that the sub-advisor deems to be material in evaluating the ESG and sustainability credentials of a listed infrastructure company. This framework sets out areas of materiality by sector and sub-sector and helps to focus analyst research on areas that are most likely to lead to controversies and opportunities for a given listed infrastructure company. The ESG metrics include, but are not limited to, carbon emissions; resource and water management; resiliency to climate-related impacts; environmental business opportunities; human capital development; health and safety; diversity and inclusion; community relations; access and affordability; customer privacy and data security; ownership structure; board composition; compensation and alignment; business ethics; accounting; reporting and transparency; and controversies. These metrics are subject to change as the sub-advisor periodically re-assesses which ESG considerations are most material for listed infrastructure companies. The sub-advisor’s valuation assessment involves the construction of discounted cash flow-based valuation models for potential investments. The sub-advisor’s market perception analysis seeks to identify companies whose sustainability credentials, in the sub-advisor’s opinion, are over- or underappreciated by other market participants. Before selecting a company’s security for Fund investment, the sub-advisor also evaluates the company’s alignment with the SDGs generally but with a special emphasis on the following goals: clean water and sanitation; affordable and clean energy; decent work and economic growth; industry, innovation, and infrastructure; sustainable cities and infrastructure; and climate action. This SDG-alignment examination seeks to ensure that the company’s contributions to social and environmental progress are in line with the sub-advisor’s expectations for a listed infrastructure company operating in the relevant sub-sector and country. The sub-advisor identifies individual targets and indicators that are most applicable to each company and that may vary depending on sub-sector and/or country of operation. The sub-advisor’s assessments of a company’s overall quality (which includes an assessment of a company’s ESG practices) and SDG alignment contain minimum sustainability thresholds that a company must meet before it is considered for portfolio inclusion. Subject to these minimum standards, the sub-advisor may from time to time select for investment a company which the sub-advisor has identified as having certain areas of deficiency in its ESG practices or in its SDG alignment relative to its global peers. Before making such an investment, however, the sub-advisor would identify, in its reasonable belief, positive forward-looking trends in the company’s ESG practices or SDG alignment through direct engagement with a company’s management. The sub-advisor typically makes this determination after it has examined a potential investment against the metrics outlined above (overall quality (which contains ESG quality), valuation, market perception, and SDG alignment).