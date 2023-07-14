Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
5.5%
1 yr return
-2.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
Net Assets
$2.8 B
Holdings in Top 10
30.7%
Expense Ratio 1.13%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.90%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PGRUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.5%
|-7.4%
|12.6%
|36.79%
|1 Yr
|-2.5%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|38.34%
|3 Yr
|1.4%*
|-15.8%
|6.1%
|37.43%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-17.1%
|13.7%
|32.78%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|3.2%
|33.33%
* Annualized
|2022
|-27.6%
|-43.9%
|4.5%
|43.46%
|2021
|9.6%
|-7.2%
|14.9%
|50.80%
|2020
|-1.7%
|-7.5%
|4.4%
|36.90%
|2019
|4.0%
|0.3%
|6.1%
|42.47%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-6.3%
|11.6%
|9.88%
|YTD
|5.5%
|-15.4%
|12.6%
|36.79%
|1 Yr
|-2.5%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|37.82%
|3 Yr
|1.4%*
|-15.8%
|6.1%
|37.43%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-17.1%
|14.1%
|35.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|6.3%
|32.00%
* Annualized
|PGRUX
|Net Assets
|2.8 B
|3.98 M
|9.6 B
|8.42%
|Number of Holdings
|88
|5
|739
|52.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|910 M
|1.39 M
|6.34 B
|10.82%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.69%
|18.1%
|63.6%
|80.83%
|Weighting
|Stocks
|97.97%
|3.65%
|126.54%
|52.31%
|Cash
|2.04%
|-1.38%
|10.38%
|28.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|28.35%
|Other
|0.00%
|-33.49%
|78.71%
|69.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|23.71%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|27.69%
|Weighting
|Real Estate
|96.92%
|72.53%
|100.00%
|55.26%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.04%
|0.00%
|13.03%
|10.53%
|Technology
|0.54%
|0.00%
|4.92%
|35.79%
|Communication Services
|0.50%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|45.26%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.96%
|26.32%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.91%
|35.26%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|32.63%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.53%
|37.37%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|23.68%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|25.26%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|27.37%
|Weighting
|US
|58.59%
|0.00%
|80.79%
|64.95%
|Non US
|39.38%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|35.57%
|PGRUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Expense Ratio
|1.13%
|0.11%
|27.58%
|63.02%
|Management Fee
|0.86%
|0.10%
|1.50%
|66.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.01%
|0.01%
|0.25%
|1.69%
|PGRUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PGRUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PGRUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Turnover
|25.90%
|1.00%
|165.00%
|18.28%
|PGRUX
|Dividend Yield
|0.90%
|0.00%
|5.11%
|70.77%
|PGRUX
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PGRUX
|Net Income Ratio
|1.27%
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|56.02%
|PGRUX
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2019
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2019
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
Oct 01, 2007
14.67
14.7%
Simon is a managing director of real estate securities portfolio management for Principal Real Estate Investors, the dedicated real estate unit of Principal Global Investors. Based in London, he is responsible for the firm's European, Middle East, and Africa real estate capability in REITs and listed real estate securities. Simon has over 34 years of real estate experience, including extensive time spent in both the United Kingdom and Australia markets. This includes positions both as an analyst and as a portfolio manager. He joined Principal Global Investors in 2003. Previously, Simon worked for Domaine real estate funds, managing the assets of its real estate syndicates. Prior to this, he was a senior equities analyst at Prudential Bache/BNP Equities. His background also includes positions as fund manager for Paladin Commercial Trust and GEM Commercial Property Trust, as well as a variety of real estate related roles with Prudential Assurance Company in both Australia and the United Kingdom. Simon received an MBA from the University of New England and is an associate member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, the Australian Property Institute and the FTSE EPRA NAREIT European Regional Index Committee.
Oct 01, 2007
14.67
14.7%
As head of global property securities, Kelly directs the domestic and global real estate investment trust (REIT) activity for Principal Real Estate Investors, the dedicated real estate group of Principal Global Investors. He has experience in both separate account and pooled fund management, and has been managing real estate stock portfolios since 1997. Previously, Kelly participated in structuring commercial mortgage loans for public real estate companies and the analysis of real estate investment trust issued bonds. He has been with the real estate investment area of the firm since 1987. Kelly received an MBA in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Iowa. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Kelly is a member of the Iowa Society of Financial Analysts and the CFA Institute. Kelly is an active supporter of the Toigo Foundation and is currently serving as a mentor to a 2007 Toigo Fellow. Kelly’s prior speaking engagements include the Institutional Investor Endowments & Foundations Roundtable, the NAREIT Institutional Investor Forum, the National Conference of Public Employee Retirement Systems (NCPERS), and the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) Law Conference.
Sep 16, 2010
11.71
11.7%
Anthony is a managing director of real estate securities portfolio management for Principal Real Estate Investors, the dedicated real estate unit of Principal Global Investors. Currently based in Singapore, he is responsible for the firm’s Asia Pacific real estate capability in REITs and listed real estate securities, and has prior experience managing the firm’s Americas real estate capabilities. He also remains active in managing U.S. securities as one of the teams listed U.S. portfolio managers. Anthony joined Principal in 1997. In 2000, he became a real estate consultant for Arthur Andersen before joining GATX Corporation as a senior financial analyst in 2002. Anthony rejoined Principal in 2005 in his current position. He received a bachelor's degree in finance from Drake University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. Anthony has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst and Financial Risk Manager designations.
|0.09
|20.42
|7.08
|10.42
