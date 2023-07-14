Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Principal SmallCap Growth Fund I

mutual fund
PGRTX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.88 -0.1 -0.72%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (PGRTX) Primary Retirement (PPNSX) Retirement (PPNPX) Retirement (PPNMX) Other (PSIJX) Retirement (PNASX) Retirement (PCSMX)
PGRTX (Mutual Fund)

Principal SmallCap Growth Fund I

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.88 -0.1 -0.72%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (PGRTX) Primary Retirement (PPNSX) Retirement (PPNPX) Retirement (PPNMX) Other (PSIJX) Retirement (PNASX) Retirement (PCSMX)
PGRTX (Mutual Fund)

Principal SmallCap Growth Fund I

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.88 -0.1 -0.72%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (PGRTX) Primary Retirement (PPNSX) Retirement (PPNPX) Retirement (PPNMX) Other (PSIJX) Retirement (PNASX) Retirement (PCSMX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Principal SmallCap Growth Fund I

PGRTX | Fund

$13.88

$2.33 B

0.00%

0.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.6%

1 yr return

15.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

Net Assets

$2.33 B

Holdings in Top 10

13.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 62.10%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Principal SmallCap Growth Fund I

PGRTX | Fund

$13.88

$2.33 B

0.00%

0.93%

PGRTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal SmallCap Growth Fund I
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 06, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Randy Welch

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies with small market capitalizations at the time of purchase. For this Fund, companies with small market capitalizations are those with market capitalizations equal to or smaller than the greater of: 1) $6.0 billion or 2) the highest market capitalization of the companies comprising the Russell 2000® Growth Index (as of December 31, 2021, this range was between approximately $31.6 million and $13.7 billion). The Fund invests in growth equity securities, an investment strategy that emphasizes buying equity securities of companies whose potential for growth of capital and earnings is expected to be above average.The Fund is primarily actively managed by the sub-advisors. In addition, Principal Global Investors, LLC may invest up to 30% of the Fund’s assets using an index sampling strategy designed to match the performance of the Russell 2000®Growth Index.
Read More

PGRTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGRTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.6% -21.9% 50.1% 36.53%
1 Yr 15.1% -72.8% 36.6% 27.73%
3 Yr -1.7%* -54.3% 47.2% 40.10%
5 Yr -3.1%* -42.7% 12.5% 43.70%
10 Yr 0.2%* -23.2% 11.9% 44.07%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGRTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.1% -82.1% 547.9% 46.76%
2021 -3.5% -69.3% 196.9% 47.93%
2020 10.7% -28.2% 32.1% 29.57%
2019 5.6% -3.2% 9.3% 38.31%
2018 -4.8% -14.5% 20.4% 66.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGRTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.6% -24.8% 50.1% 35.86%
1 Yr 15.1% -72.8% 36.6% 27.06%
3 Yr -1.7%* -54.3% 47.2% 40.10%
5 Yr -3.1%* -42.7% 14.6% 52.50%
10 Yr 0.2%* -20.1% 12.6% 73.96%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGRTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.1% -82.1% 547.9% 46.76%
2021 -3.5% -69.3% 196.9% 48.10%
2020 10.7% -28.2% 32.1% 29.57%
2019 5.6% -3.2% 9.3% 38.31%
2018 -4.8% -14.5% 20.4% 75.24%

NAV & Total Return History

PGRTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PGRTX Category Low Category High PGRTX % Rank
Net Assets 2.33 B 183 K 28 B 22.58%
Number of Holdings 1336 6 1336 0.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 328 M 59 K 2.7 B 36.45%
Weighting of Top 10 13.89% 5.9% 100.0% 89.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Principal Government Money Market Instl 4.39%
  2. Chegg Inc 1.28%
  3. Plug Power Inc 1.20%
  4. Waste Connections Inc 1.20%
  5. Rapid7 Inc 1.17%
  6. TopBuild Corp 1.10%
  7. Churchill Downs Inc 1.10%
  8. National Vision Holdings Inc 1.06%
  9. Genpact Ltd 1.06%
  10. E-Mini Russ 2000 Sep21 1.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PGRTX % Rank
Stocks 		94.28% 77.52% 101.30% 88.63%
Cash 		5.72% -1.30% 22.49% 9.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 73.91%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 77.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 75.08%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 73.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGRTX % Rank
Technology 		25.35% 2.91% 75.51% 52.51%
Healthcare 		21.16% 0.00% 47.90% 60.54%
Industrials 		17.26% 0.00% 36.64% 46.99%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.76% 0.00% 40.68% 13.04%
Financial Services 		7.15% 0.00% 42.95% 44.65%
Consumer Defense 		2.81% 0.00% 13.56% 70.74%
Energy 		2.75% 0.00% 55.49% 48.16%
Communication Services 		2.60% 0.00% 15.31% 44.15%
Basic Materials 		2.22% 0.00% 10.30% 56.19%
Real Estate 		1.61% 0.00% 15.31% 53.68%
Utilities 		0.34% 0.00% 5.57% 26.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGRTX % Rank
US 		89.52% 67.06% 99.56% 75.92%
Non US 		4.76% 0.00% 26.08% 31.10%

PGRTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PGRTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.05% 27.56% 76.27%
Management Fee 0.84% 0.05% 4.05% 66.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

PGRTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PGRTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PGRTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 62.10% 3.00% 439.00% 55.25%

PGRTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PGRTX Category Low Category High PGRTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 76.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PGRTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PGRTX Category Low Category High PGRTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.60% -4.08% 1.10% 38.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PGRTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PGRTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Randy Welch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2009

13.0

13.0%

Mr. Welch is a Vice President of Principal Management Corporation. Mr. Welch joined the Principal Financial Group in 1989 and oversees the functions of the Investment Services group, which includes investment manager research, investment consulting, performance analysis, and investment communication. He is also responsible for the due diligence program that monitors investment managers used by the Principal Funds. Mr. Welch is an affiliate member of the Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA) Institute. Mr. Welch earned a B.A. in Business/ Finance from Grand View College and an M.B.A. from Drake University.

James Fennessey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2009

13.0

13.0%

Mr. Fennessey, CFA, Vice President of Principal Management Corporation. Mr. Fennessey joined the Principal Financial Group in 2000. He is the Head of the Manager Research Team that is responsible for analyzing, interpreting and coordinating investment performance data and evaluation of the investment managers under the due diligence program that monitors investment managers used by the Principal Funds and is a member of the Principal Funds Investment Committee. Fennessey earned a B.S. in Business Administration, with an emphasis in Finance, and a minor in Economics from Truman State University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×