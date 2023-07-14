The Global Environmental Markets Fund follows a sustainable investing approach, investing in companies that the Sub-Adviser believes are well positioned to benefit from the transition to a more sustainable global economy, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis and ratings into portfolio construction and managing the portfolio within certain risk parameters relative to the Fund’s benchmark universe of MSCI ACWI Index companies.

Under normal market conditions, the Global Environmental Markets Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in companies whose businesses and technologies focus on environmental markets, including alternative energy and energy management & efficiency; transportation solutions; water infrastructure & technologies; environmental services & resources; resource efficiency & waste management; digital infrastructure; and sustainable food & agriculture.

Under normal market conditions, the Global Environmental Markets Fund will invest primarily in equity securities (such as common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common and preferred stocks) of companies located around the world, including at least 40% of its net assets in securities of non-US issuers, including those located in emerging markets. The Fund’s investments may be diversified across multiple countries or geographic regions, or may be focused on a select geographic region, although the Global Environmental Markets Fund will normally have investments in a minimum of three countries other than the United States. The Fund’s investments in securities of non-US issuers may be denominated in currencies other than the US dollar.

The Global Environmental Markets Fund’s Sub-Adviser selects equity securities on a company-by-company basis primarily through the use of fundamental analysis. The Global Environmental Markets Fund is not constrained by any particular investment style, and may therefore invest in “growth” stocks, “value” stocks or a combination of both. Additionally, it may buy stocks in any sector or industry, and it is not limited to investing in securities of a specific market capitalization.

The Global Environmental Markets Fund seeks to invest in companies with positive overall environmental performance and whose products or services help other companies and countries improve their environmental performance, and seeks to avoid investing in companies with significant environmental problems or worsening environmental profiles.

Under normal market conditions, and as a result of the Adviser’s focus on risks and opportunities accompanying the transition to a more sustainable economy, the Fund is fossil fuel-free - not invested in securities of companies that the Adviser determines derive revenues or profits from exploration, production, refining or processing of thermal coal, oil or gas, or significant (generally more than 5%) revenues or profits from storage, distribution or power generation from the same.