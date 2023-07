Mr. Bodzy is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam's U.S. Large Cap Growth Equity and U.S. Multi-Cap Growth Equity strategies. He joined Putnam in 2009 and has been in the investment industry since 2004. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Bodzy was an Analyst in the Equity Research group, covering the telecommunication services, media, and software industries. Prior to joining Putnam, he served as an Equity Analyst, Industrials, at RiverSource Investments in 2008 and as a Hedge Fund Data Analyst at Morningstar, Inc. from 2004 to 2006.