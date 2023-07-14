Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
3.0%
1 yr return
-4.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
Net Assets
$1.61 B
Holdings in Top 10
72.5%
Expense Ratio 0.53%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 90.70%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. The fund may invest in a variety of holdings in an effort to enhance income and achieve some capital growth. The fund shifts its investments among the following sectors based on market conditions and the investment adviser’s outlook:
·government and agency obligations of the U.S. and foreign countries (including emerging market countries);
·corporate bonds of issuers in the U.S. and foreign countries (including emerging market countries);
·U.S. dollar and non-U.S. dollar-denominated debt instruments of issuers located in foreign countries (including emerging market countries);
·mortgage-backed, commercial mortgage-backed, and asset-backed securities (including collateralized mortgage obligations and collateralized loan obligations);
·bank loans (including loan participations and assignments);
·convertible bonds and other convertible securities; and
·preferred stocks.
Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets (unless foreign market conditions are not deemed favorable by the investment adviser, in which case the fund would invest at least 30% of its net assets) in securities issued by governments or companies
that are organized or located outside the U.S. or doing a substantial amount of business outside the U.S. The fund may hold non-U.S. currencies without holding any bonds or other income-producing securities denominated in those currencies. There is no limit on the fund’s investments in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign debt instruments.
Up to 65% of the fund’s net assets can be invested in securities and other holdings that are rated below investment grade (below BBB, or an equivalent rating), also known as “junk bonds”. The below investment-grade portion of the fund’s portfolio may consist of the following: U.S. dollar-denominated debt instrument in emerging markets (not to exceed 25% of the fund’s net assets); non-U.S. dollar-denominated debt instruments in emerging markets (not to exceed 40% of the fund’s net assets); bank loans (not to exceed 20% of the fund’s net assets); and convertible securities and preferred stocks (not to exceed 15% of the fund’s net assets). Ratings will be determined, at the time of purchase, by at least one major credit rating agency or, if not so rated, a comparable rating by T. Rowe Price. If a security is split-rated (i.e., rated investment grade by at least one rating agency, but below investment grade by another rating agency), the higher rating will be used. The fund may purchase securities of any maturity and its weighted average maturity will vary with market conditions.
While most assets will typically be invested in bonds and other debt instruments, the fund also uses interest rate futures, forward currency exchange contracts, and credit default swaps. Interest rate futures would typically be used to manage the fund’s exposure to interest rate changes or to adjust portfolio duration. Forward currency exchange contracts would be used to gain exposure to certain currencies expected to increase or decrease in value relative to other currencies or to protect the fund’s foreign bond holdings from adverse currency movements relative to the U.S. dollar. Credit default swaps can be used to protect the value of certain portfolio holdings, as an alternative to cash bonds, and to manage the fund’s overall credit risk exposure.
|YTD
|3.0%
|-15.2%
|-2.4%
|70.00%
|1 Yr
|-4.9%
|-10.4%
|-2.5%
|6.87%
|3 Yr
|-5.5%*
|-1.2%
|4.2%
|3.39%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-0.1%
|3.7%
|1.03%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|4.6%
|13.89%
* Annualized
|PGMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.8%
|-9.4%
|-0.6%
|37.90%
|2021
|-1.7%
|-1.3%
|7.0%
|42.48%
|2020
|1.3%
|0.5%
|200.9%
|58.72%
|2019
|1.2%
|-15.5%
|3.1%
|59.00%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-0.6%
|30.6%
|37.18%
|YTD
|3.0%
|-15.2%
|-2.4%
|68.46%
|1 Yr
|-4.9%
|-12.6%
|-2.5%
|6.11%
|3 Yr
|-5.5%*
|-1.6%
|4.2%
|2.54%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-0.1%
|3.7%
|1.03%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|4.6%
|12.50%
|2022
|-18.8%
|-9.4%
|-0.6%
|37.90%
|2021
|-1.7%
|-1.3%
|7.0%
|42.48%
|2020
|1.3%
|0.5%
|200.9%
|58.72%
|2019
|1.2%
|-15.5%
|3.3%
|80.00%
|2018
|-0.9%
|0.1%
|30.6%
|47.44%
|PGMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGMSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.61 B
|21.8 M
|93.5 B
|38.93%
|Number of Holdings
|565
|5
|7040
|50.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|108 M
|-839 M
|6.06 B
|31.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|72.54%
|6.1%
|100.0%
|11.36%
|Bonds
|86.92%
|36.86%
|100.73%
|56.06%
|Cash
|12.44%
|-2.75%
|67.17%
|34.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.38%
|0.00%
|14.16%
|92.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.20%
|0.00%
|0.73%
|14.39%
|Stocks
|0.06%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|21.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.93%
|0.72%
|36.36%
|Technology
|48.29%
|0.00%
|48.29%
|3.03%
|Communication Services
|17.03%
|0.00%
|17.03%
|3.03%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.00%
|0.00%
|17.00%
|3.03%
|Healthcare
|6.16%
|0.00%
|6.16%
|3.03%
|Consumer Defense
|5.49%
|0.00%
|5.49%
|3.03%
|Industrials
|3.92%
|0.00%
|3.92%
|3.03%
|Utilities
|1.12%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|30.30%
|Financial Services
|0.99%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|66.67%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.15%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.15%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.15%
|US
|0.06%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|3.79%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.08%
|48.48%
|Government
|52.93%
|1.71%
|97.31%
|25.00%
|Corporate
|20.62%
|0.00%
|70.79%
|48.48%
|Securitized
|14.43%
|0.00%
|29.11%
|9.09%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.06%
|0.00%
|51.02%
|14.39%
|Municipal
|1.78%
|0.00%
|3.10%
|7.58%
|Derivative
|0.18%
|0.00%
|50.79%
|61.36%
|Non US
|58.37%
|26.05%
|98.85%
|43.18%
|US
|28.55%
|-11.86%
|53.57%
|39.39%
|Expense Ratio
|0.53%
|0.02%
|1.81%
|78.91%
|Management Fee
|0.47%
|0.00%
|0.83%
|40.91%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|90.70%
|2.00%
|402.00%
|67.57%
|PGMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGMSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.28%
|0.00%
|2.20%
|62.12%
|PGMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PGMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGMSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.10%
|-0.30%
|3.10%
|0.76%
|PGMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Kenneth Orchard is a senior portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division of T. Rowe Price and a member of the Global Fixed Income Investment Team. He is the portfolio manager for the Global Multi-Sector Bond and Diversified Income Bond Strategies and co-portfolio manager for the International Bond Strategies. Mr. Orchard earned a B.A. in international relations from the University of British Columbia and an M.Sc. in public financial policy from the London School of Economics. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
