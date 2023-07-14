Home
Principal Global Multi-Strategy Fund

mutual fund
PGLSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.51 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (PSMIX) Primary A (PMSAX) Retirement (PGLSX)
Vitals

YTD Return

4.1%

1 yr return

-5.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$499 M

Holdings in Top 10

51.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 289.80%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PGLSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.89%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal Global Multi-Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 12, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kelly Grossman

Fund Description

Principal Global Investors, LLC (“PGI”), the Fund’s investment advisor, seeks to combine diversified investment strategies efficiently and systematically so that the Fund generates a positive total return with relatively low volatility and low sensitivity or correlation to market indices. In managing the Fund, PGI allocates the Fund’s assets among the investment strategies described below, which are executed by PGI or one or more of the Fund’s sub-advisors. PGI has considerable latitude in allocating the Fund’s assets. The Fund will use strategies and sub-advisors to varying degrees and may change allocations, add new or eliminate existing strategies and sub-advisors, and temporarily or permanently reduce allocations from time to time such that the Fund would have little or no assets allocated to a particular strategy or sub-advisor.The Fund invests in a broad range of instruments including, but not limited to, equities, bonds, currencies, commodities, convertible securities, and bank loans. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in securities of issuers located throughout the world, including the U.S., invests at least 30% of its net assets in foreign and emerging market securities, and holds investments tied economically to at least twenty countries.The Fund invests in equity securities regardless of market capitalization size (small, medium, or large) and style (growth or value). The Fund invests in investment-grade and below investment-grade bonds (sometimes called “high yield bonds” or “junk bonds”) which are rated at the time of purchase Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) and BB+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P Global”) (if the bond has been rated by only one of those agencies, that rating will determine whether the bond is below investment grade; if the bond has not been rated by either of those agencies, those selecting such investments will determine whether the bond is of a quality comparable to those rated below investment grade). The fixed income portion of the Fund is not managed to a particular maturity or duration. The Fund’s strategies may result in the active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities.The Fund invests in derivative instruments. A derivative is a financial arrangement, the value of which is derived from, or based on, a traditional security, asset, or market index. The strategies use different types of derivative instruments for various purposes, including to gain exposure to securities and to attempt to reduce risk. The Fund may invest in money market funds in order to provide collateral for certain derivative positions and other financial instruments and to provide asset coverage for certain derivative positions and other financial instruments that create obligations to make future payments to third parties.The Fund takes long and short positions in securities and derivative instruments. When taking a short position, the Fund may sell an instrument that it does not own and then borrow to meet its settlement obligations. Short positions benefit from a decrease in price of the underlying instrument and lose value if the price of the underlying instrument increases. Long positions profit if the value of the instrument increases. Simultaneously engaging in long investing and short selling reduces the net exposure to general market movements. The Fund also takes relative value positions in an effort capitalize on price differences between similar securities or relative value among securities of the same company. The Fund also invests a portion of the proceeds it receives from short sales into long positions.Credit/Distressed. This strategy uses a flexible approach to invest primarily in fixed income securities and instruments related to credit, currencies and interest rates, while employing risk management strategies. This strategy uses a variety of techniques to obtain market exposure, such as derivative instruments, including options, futures, forwards and swaps (including credit default swaps); entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts; purchasing securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis; and engaging in short sales. This strategy may obtain investment exposure substantially through derivatives instruments, may use such instruments in an effort to minimize volatility, and may use equity futures for hedging purposes.A portion of this strategy takes long and short positions in selected emerging market issuers when those selecting such investments identify factors (such as macro-economic factors, country-specific factors, or credit-specific factors) that they believe will drive substantial appreciation or depreciation of the particular exposure. The strategy’s geographic focus is derived from economic and political developments and the specific nature of local jurisdictions in the emerging markets.Equity Long/Short. This strategy provides long and short exposure to a diversified portfolio of U.S. and foreign, including emerging market, equity securities. Those selecting such investments simultaneously invest long in equities they expect to increase in value and either short sells equities they expect to decrease in value, or hedges equity market exposure another way (for example, by using derivatives such as futures, options or swaps). This strategy uses two methods of analysis: fundamental analysis, which examines a company’s financial statements and operations, especially sales, earnings, products, management and competition; and quantitative analysis, which uses mathematical models to evaluate a company’s measurable characteristics such as revenue, earnings, margins and market share.Event-Driven. This strategy invests in securities on the basis that a specific event or catalyst will affect future prices. This strategy attempts to capitalize on price discrepancies and returns generated by corporate activity, such as merger arbitrage, where the Fund holds a long/short portfolio of securities of companies involved in mergers.Global Macro. This strategy provides long and short exposure to a broad spectrum of global assets (including equities, currencies, fixed income securities, bonds, commodities, and interest rates) in an effort to profit from movement in the prices of securities that are highly sensitive to macroeconomic conditions. The managed futures portion of this strategy uses quantitative selection models to help predict movements in these markets. In pursuing this strategy, the Fund, either directly or through its wholly-owned subsidiary organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Cayman Subsidiary”) invests in commodity-linked derivatives and in instruments such as fixed income securities, cash and cash equivalents and/or U.S. government securities, either as investments or to serve as margin or collateral for derivative positions.Commodities are assets that have tangible properties, such as oil, coal, natural gas, agricultural products, industrial metals, livestock and precious metals. In pursuing certain commodity strategies, the Fund invests its assets in the Cayman Subsidiary to gain exposure to the commodity markets within the limitations of the federal tax law requirements applicable to regulated investment companies (“RICs”) under the Internal Revenue Code (the “Code”). The Fund’s investments in its Cayman Subsidiary at any time will not exceed 25% of the Fund’s net assets.Market Neutral. This strategy invests in long and short positions across different asset classes (including equity and fixed income securities) in an effort to neutralize market risk exposure. The fixed income portion seeks product types that have attractive return characteristics with low volatility. This strategy uses arbitrage, which is the simultaneous purchase and sale of assets in an effort to exploit price differences of identical or similar securities on different markets or in different forms. The fixed-income arbitrage portion seeks to exploit mispricing of various, liquid fixed income or interest rate sensitive securities and provides long and short exposure to developed country bond and currency markets, investment grade and high yield credit markets, and forward mortgage-backed securities trading in the to-be-announced (“TBA”) markets. The convertible arbitrage portion structures trades using multiple securities within a convertible bond issuer’s capital structure. This strategy may also use derivatives to hedge against a decline in interest rates or credit exposure.
Read More

PGLSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.1% -73.0% 19.4% 42.29%
1 Yr -5.3% -9.1% 86.9% 28.73%
3 Yr -0.9%* -9.5% 16.2% 40.96%
5 Yr -1.2%* -4.9% 14.4% 34.98%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -22.7% 305.1% 37.04%
2021 0.7% -9.8% 27.3% 23.79%
2020 1.1% -20.8% 10.9% 83.56%
2019 2.0% -12.4% 29.4% N/A
2018 -2.1% -10.5% 15.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.1% -73.0% 19.4% 42.29%
1 Yr -5.3% -13.4% 86.9% 26.18%
3 Yr -0.9%* -9.5% 16.2% 38.15%
5 Yr -1.2%* -5.3% 14.4% 32.29%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -22.7% 305.1% 37.41%
2021 0.7% -9.8% 27.3% 24.19%
2020 1.1% -20.8% 10.9% 88.00%
2019 2.0% -8.4% 29.4% N/A
2018 -2.1% -10.2% 18.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PGLSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PGLSX Category Low Category High PGLSX % Rank
Net Assets 499 M 1.5 M 5.01 B 23.99%
Number of Holdings 2805 4 4478 2.12%
Net Assets in Top 10 -19.9 M -398 M 2.55 B 47.70%
Weighting of Top 10 51.38% 13.1% 100.0% 33.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. RECV LCH INTEREST RATE SW_Receive 10777.73%
  2. PAYB LCH INTEREST RATE SW_Pay 1616.74%
  3. PAYB LCH INTEREST RATE SW_Pay 1105.43%
  4. PAYB LCH INTEREST RATE SW_Pay 212.60%
  5. PAYB LCH INTEREST RATE SW_Pay 174.94%
  6. Principal Government Money Market Instl 21.69%
  7. RECV LCH INTEREST RATE SW_Receive 11.49%
  8. Future on 2 Year Treasury Note 11.46%
  9. Future on 2 Year Treasury Note 11.46%
  10. Future on 2 Year Treasury Note 11.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PGLSX % Rank
Cash 		73.67% -6278.21% 410.43% 100.00%
Stocks 		30.35% -3.75% 97.95% 52.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.81% 0.00% 87.92% 32.86%
Other 		0.76% -21.53% 148.54% 55.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.64% -0.12% 46.97% 14.13%
Bonds 		-6.23% -326.45% 6347.80% 1.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGLSX % Rank
Technology 		17.01% 0.00% 39.58% 55.12%
Financial Services 		16.41% 0.00% 59.28% 62.20%
Industrials 		13.54% 0.00% 21.45% 11.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.72% 0.00% 29.09% 11.42%
Healthcare 		11.39% 0.00% 45.63% 62.20%
Communication Services 		7.81% 0.00% 21.78% 52.76%
Consumer Defense 		6.34% 0.00% 13.62% 34.25%
Basic Materials 		4.77% 0.00% 27.46% 29.53%
Energy 		4.59% 0.00% 100.00% 52.36%
Real Estate 		3.61% 0.00% 51.26% 50.39%
Utilities 		2.80% 0.00% 9.23% 70.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGLSX % Rank
US 		26.59% -8.85% 91.88% 44.52%
Non US 		3.76% -19.62% 42.11% 55.83%

PGLSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PGLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.08% 0.29% 31.15% 17.63%
Management Fee 1.59% 0.00% 2.50% 86.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

PGLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PGLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PGLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 289.80% 0.00% 491.00% 97.98%

PGLSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PGLSX Category Low Category High PGLSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.69% 0.00% 4.56% 59.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PGLSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PGLSX Category Low Category High PGLSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.89% -2.51% 6.83% 6.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PGLSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PGLSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kelly Grossman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 24, 2011

10.61

10.6%

Kelly A. Grossman joined the Principal Financial Group in 1991. She is a Senior Product Manager at Principal and a member of the Principal Funds Investment Committee. Ms. Grossman earned a B.A. in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Northern Iowa. She is a fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

Marcus Dummer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 07, 2014

8.24

8.2%

Marcus W. Dummer joined the Principal Financial Group in 2003. Mr. Dummer is a Senior Portfolio Strategist for Principal and a member Principal Funds Investment Committee. He is responsible for conducting research, assessing risk, and making relative value recommendations relating to the fixed-income component of the Principal Portfolio Construction StrategiesSM (Global Diversified Income Fund, Diversified Real Asset Fund, and Global Multi-Strategy Fund). Mr. Dummer earned a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and an M.B.A. from the University of Utah.

Benjamin Rotenberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 07, 2014

8.24

8.2%

Benjamin E. Rotenberg joined Principal® in 2014. Prior to that, he was employed at Cliffwater LLC as a Managing Director from 2007-2014. Mr. Rotenberg is responsible for the asset allocation and manager selection for Principal Portfolio StrategiesSM. Mr. Rotenberg earned a bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Russian from Pomona College. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst and the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.

Jessica Bush

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 07, 2014

8.24

8.2%

Jessica S. Bush joined Principal® in 2006. Ms. Bush is responsible for the asset allocation and manager selection for Principal Portfolio StrategiesSM. Ms. Bush earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Michigan. She has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

May Tong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 10, 2021

1.06

1.1%

May Tong has been with Principal® since 2021. Prior to that, Ms. Tong was a Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions since 2018. Prior to that, Ms. Tong was a Portfolio Manager and Head of Portfolio Implementation and Management for Voya Investment Management’s Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team since 2011. Ms. Tong is responsible for the asset allocation and manager selection for Principal Global Asset Allocation. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from Boston College and an M.B.A. from Columbia University. She has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

