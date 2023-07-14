Home
Trending ETFs

PGLOX (Mutual Fund)

PGLOX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Global Consumer Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.34 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Consumer Staples Sector Equity
share class
Other (PGLOX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Global Consumer Fund

PGLOX | Fund

$15.34

$64.8 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.16%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.3%

1 yr return

17.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.1%

Net Assets

$64.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 62.20%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PGLOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Global Consumer Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Jun 27, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vivian Si

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by companies in the consumer sector. Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets (unless foreign market conditions are not deemed favorable by the investment adviser, in which case the fund would invest at least 30% of its net assets) in securities issued by companies organized or located outside the U.S., including securities of emerging market issuers. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 40% of its net assets (at least 30% of its net assets if market conditions are not deemed favorable) outside the U.S., the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider.

For purposes of the fund’s 80% investment policy, the fund generally targets companies in the consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors (excluding automobiles and components companies), as they are classified by one or more widely recognized third-party providers and/or as defined by the investment adviser. The fund seeks to invest in various companies engaged in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, supply or sale of consumer products, services, or equipment. The fund invests in a wide variety of industries within the overall consumer sector. For example, potential investments within the consumer staples sector may include companies involved in activities related to household and personal products; packaged foods and meats; and food and drug retail. Potential investments within the consumer discretionary sector may include companies involved in activities related to apparel, accessories and luxury goods; internet, cable and satellite; and home improvement.

The adviser has flexibility in allocating investments between the consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors and seeks to identify the best risk-adjusted opportunities for the fund based on market conditions and consumer sentiment. Consumer staples and consumer discretionary stocks tend to perform well over different parts of the economic cycle. For example, when deciding upon allocations between the consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors, the adviser may generally favor consumer staples companies if the adviser believes that consumer sentiment towards the economy is negative or declining, and may generally favor consumer discretionary companies if the adviser believes that consumer sentiment towards the economy is positive or rising.

Stock selection is based on intensive fundamental research that assesses industry trends and companies’ long-term prospects. The fund may purchase securities issued by companies of any size but generally seeks companies the portfolio manager believes are well-positioned in their industry. The adviser may use both growth and value approaches in selecting investments for

the fund, and the adviser generally selects stocks with the most favorable combination of company fundamentals and valuation. In the growth area, the adviser may seek companies with capable management, attractive business niches, sound financial and accounting practices, and/or a demonstrated ability to increase revenues, earnings, and cash flow consistently. In the value area, the adviser may seek companies whose current stock prices appear undervalued in terms of earnings, projected cash flow, or asset value per share, that have appreciation potential temporarily unrecognized by the market, or that may be temporarily out of favor.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.

Read More

PGLOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGLOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.3% -2.1% 18.3% 4.17%
1 Yr 17.7% -6.7% 17.7% 4.17%
3 Yr 1.1%* -7.3% 15.5% 83.33%
5 Yr 4.1%* -5.3% 12.7% 59.09%
10 Yr N/A* -1.6% 10.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGLOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.4% -27.4% 11.7% 100.00%
2021 0.9% -5.4% 13.5% 81.82%
2020 9.1% -1.3% 22.3% 13.64%
2019 5.6% -13.2% 6.4% 50.00%
2018 -1.9% -5.8% 4.0% 33.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGLOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.3% -9.0% 18.3% 4.17%
1 Yr 17.7% -12.5% 17.7% 4.17%
3 Yr 1.1%* -7.3% 23.1% 83.33%
5 Yr 4.1%* -5.3% 12.9% 59.09%
10 Yr N/A* -1.6% 13.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGLOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.4% -27.4% 11.7% 100.00%
2021 0.9% -5.4% 13.5% 81.82%
2020 9.1% -1.3% 22.3% 13.64%
2019 5.6% -13.2% 6.4% 50.00%
2018 -1.9% -4.6% 4.0% 33.33%

NAV & Total Return History

PGLOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PGLOX Category Low Category High PGLOX % Rank
Net Assets 64.8 M 17.4 M 17.2 B 91.67%
Number of Holdings 69 31 130 25.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 41.5 M 9.51 M 11.4 B 70.83%
Weighting of Top 10 48.42% 33.4% 70.4% 66.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 18.27%
  4. Nestle SA 3.42%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp 3.27%
  6. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 2.99%
  7. Lowe's Cos Inc 2.88%
  8. Diageo PLC 2.73%
  9. Hermes International 2.52%
  10. Kering SA 2.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PGLOX % Rank
Stocks 		97.73% 97.73% 100.00% 100.00%
Cash 		2.27% 0.00% 2.27% 4.17%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 4.17%
Other 		0.00% -0.33% 0.00% 4.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 4.17%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 4.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGLOX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		62.08% 0.00% 62.08% 4.17%
Consumer Defense 		31.04% 31.04% 98.54% 100.00%
Technology 		2.95% 0.00% 2.95% 4.17%
Communication Services 		2.61% 0.00% 2.61% 4.17%
Industrials 		0.80% 0.00% 2.25% 33.33%
Healthcare 		0.52% 0.00% 11.58% 41.67%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 4.17%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.55% 8.33%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.12% 8.33%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.92% 8.33%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 5.44% 41.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGLOX % Rank
US 		65.11% 55.56% 100.00% 95.83%
Non US 		32.62% 0.00% 44.04% 8.33%

PGLOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PGLOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.16% 0.08% 2.36% 29.17%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.03% 0.85% 83.33%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 22.22%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.25% 0.25% 42.86%

Sales Fees

PGLOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PGLOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PGLOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 62.20% 4.00% 116.00% 86.36%

PGLOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PGLOX Category Low Category High PGLOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.51% 75.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PGLOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PGLOX Category Low Category High PGLOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.23% -0.23% 2.71% 100.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PGLOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PGLOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vivian Si

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.87 23.92 10.19 2.41

