The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by companies in the consumer sector. Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets (unless foreign market conditions are not deemed favorable by the investment adviser, in which case the fund would invest at least 30% of its net assets) in securities issued by companies organized or located outside the U.S., including securities of emerging market issuers. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 40% of its net assets (at least 30% of its net assets if market conditions are not deemed favorable) outside the U.S., the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider.

For purposes of the fund’s 80% investment policy, the fund generally targets companies in the consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors (excluding automobiles and components companies), as they are classified by one or more widely recognized third-party providers and/or as defined by the investment adviser. The fund seeks to invest in various companies engaged in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, supply or sale of consumer products, services, or equipment. The fund invests in a wide variety of industries within the overall consumer sector. For example, potential investments within the consumer staples sector may include companies involved in activities related to household and personal products; packaged foods and meats; and food and drug retail. Potential investments within the consumer discretionary sector may include companies involved in activities related to apparel, accessories and luxury goods; internet, cable and satellite; and home improvement.

The adviser has flexibility in allocating investments between the consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors and seeks to identify the best risk-adjusted opportunities for the fund based on market conditions and consumer sentiment. Consumer staples and consumer discretionary stocks tend to perform well over different parts of the economic cycle. For example, when deciding upon allocations between the consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors, the adviser may generally favor consumer staples companies if the adviser believes that consumer sentiment towards the economy is negative or declining, and may generally favor consumer discretionary companies if the adviser believes that consumer sentiment towards the economy is positive or rising.

Stock selection is based on intensive fundamental research that assesses industry trends and companies’ long-term prospects. The fund may purchase securities issued by companies of any size but generally seeks companies the portfolio manager believes are well-positioned in their industry. The adviser may use both growth and value approaches in selecting investments for

the fund, and the adviser generally selects stocks with the most favorable combination of company fundamentals and valuation. In the growth area, the adviser may seek companies with capable management, attractive business niches, sound financial and accounting practices, and/or a demonstrated ability to increase revenues, earnings, and cash flow consistently. In the value area, the adviser may seek companies whose current stock prices appear undervalued in terms of earnings, projected cash flow, or asset value per share, that have appreciation potential temporarily unrecognized by the market, or that may be temporarily out of favor.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.