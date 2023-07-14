Mr. Sodhi is a Portfolio Manager, specializing in Putnam's international small-cap core equity strategy. In addition, he is an analyst in the Equity Research group, focusing on the international financials sector. Mr. Sodhi is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis and valuation of companies in the international real estate industry and banking industries in India and Japan, and for making buy/sell recommendations. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Sodhi served as a Portfolio Manager and Analyst from 2000 to 2007. He rejoined the firm in 2010 and has been in the investment industry since 1998. Prior to rejoining Putnam, Mr. Sodhi was an Equity Analyst at Stark Investments from 2007 to 2009, and served as an Analyst/Research Associate at Stephens, Inc. from 1998 to 2000. Mr. Sodhi earned an M.B.A. in Finance from Indiana University and a B.A. in Accounting from Hendrix College.