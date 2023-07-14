Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
48.4%
1 yr return
41.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
11.4%
Net Assets
$20.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
62.2%
Expense Ratio 3.60%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 68.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PGKCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|48.4%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|13.30%
|1 Yr
|41.5%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|5.58%
|3 Yr
|3.6%*
|-40.5%
|27.8%
|41.52%
|5 Yr
|11.4%*
|-30.6%
|25.2%
|18.43%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.1%
|24.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PGKCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.3%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|49.78%
|2021
|1.6%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|52.68%
|2020
|15.8%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|24.06%
|2019
|7.3%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|56.65%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|N/A
|Period
|PGKCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|48.4%
|-54.1%
|72.3%
|10.73%
|1 Yr
|41.5%
|-62.3%
|65.2%
|4.70%
|3 Yr
|3.6%*
|-40.5%
|36.7%
|46.26%
|5 Yr
|11.4%*
|-30.6%
|29.2%
|26.42%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.1%
|25.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PGKCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.3%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|49.78%
|2021
|1.6%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|52.68%
|2020
|15.8%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|24.06%
|2019
|7.3%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|56.65%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|N/A
|PGKCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGKCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|20.2 M
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|91.88%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|10
|397
|72.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.4 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|87.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|62.18%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|13.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGKCX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.90%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|78.39%
|Cash
|4.10%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|18.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|48.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|52.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|47.46%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|48.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGKCX % Rank
|Technology
|63.38%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|69.49%
|Real Estate
|15.05%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|0.42%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.21%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|48.31%
|Utilities
|5.17%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|0.42%
|Industrials
|3.63%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|25.00%
|Healthcare
|2.90%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|21.19%
|Communication Services
|2.79%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|78.39%
|Financial Services
|0.88%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|69.92%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|45.34%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|51.69%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|50.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGKCX % Rank
|US
|92.29%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|27.54%
|Non US
|3.61%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|82.63%
|PGKCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.60%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|0.43%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|55.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|90.55%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|PGKCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|55.56%
|PGKCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PGKCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|68.00%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|78.80%
|PGKCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGKCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|56.78%
|PGKCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PGKCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGKCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.52%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|91.30%
|PGKCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 19, 2018
3.95
4.0%
Erika is a technology equity portfolio manager and research analyst. She joined Jennison in 2001. Prior to Jennison, she was director of global semiconductor research at Deutsche Bank Alex. Brown and a senior semiconductor equipment analyst at Salomon Brothers. She began her career at Paine Webber. Erika received a BA in English and philosophy from Georgetown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 19, 2018
3.95
4.0%
Nick is a technology equity portfolio manager and research analyst. He joined Jennison in 1997. He was previously an analyst for the technology corporate finance group at Morgan Stanley, where he focused on the financing needs and strategic positioning of companies in high-technology industries. Prior to Morgan Stanley, Nick was an analyst for the technology corporate finance group at Paine Webber. He received a BA with honors in international relations from Brown University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...