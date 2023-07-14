Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

48.9%

1 yr return

42.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

12.3%

Net Assets

$20.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

62.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 68.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGKAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 48.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Jennison Technology Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 19, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nicolas Rubinstein

Fund Description

The Fund seeks investments whose prices will increase over the long term. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its investable assets in equity and equity-related securities of technology or technology-related companies. The term “investable assets” refers to the Fund's net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund’s investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions. The Fund concentrates its investments in the securities of a broad range of companies in the information technology sector as well as companies that are expected to derive a substantial portion of their sales from products or services that utilize technology or engage in technology-related activities.Technology and technology-related companies include companies in the information technology sector as well as technology-related companies in other sectors, including those in the following industries: interactive media and services, internet and direct marketing and retail, technology hardware storage and peripherals, software, electronic equipment instruments and components, communications equipment, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, media, pharmaceuticals, healthcare equipment and supplies, biotechnology, commercial services and supplies, chemicals, aerospace and defense, energy equipment and services, nanotechnology companies in various industries, and other technology-related industries.The Fund relies on the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) published by S&P, as they may be amended from time to time, in determining industry/sector classifications. S&P classifies companies quantitatively and qualitatively. Each company is assigned a single GICS classification at the sub-industry level according to its principal business activity. S&P uses revenues as a key factor in determining a firm’s principal business activity. Earnings and market, however, are also recognized as important and relevant information for classification purposes.The Fund invests in equity and equity-related securities, including common stocks; nonconvertible preferred stocks; convertible securities—like bonds, corporate notes and preferred stocks—that can convert into the company's common stock, the cash value of common stock, or some other equity security; American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”); warrants and rights that can be exercised to obtain stocks; equity securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”); investments in various types of business ventures, including partnerships and joint ventures; master limited partnerships (“MLPs”); and similar securities. The Fund is permitted to buy equity and equity-related securities of companies of every size - small-, medium- and large-capitalization. The Fund may participate in the initial public offering (“IPO”) market. The Fund may invest in U.S. and foreign securities, including non-U.S. dollar denominated investments.In deciding which equities to buy, the subadviser uses what is known as a growth investment style. The subadviser seeks to invest in companies with innovative products/services; a magnitude or duration of growth that is underestimated by the market; strong, defensible competitive advantages; current or potential market leadership; pricing power; unique growth drivers or identifiable catalysts; positioning to benefit from industry changes; and accelerated earnings. The subadviser considers selling or reducing an equity position when, in the opinion of the portfolio managers, the issuer has experienced a fundamental disappointment in earnings; it has reached an intermediate-term price objective and its outlook no longer seems sufficiently promising; the portfolio managers believe more attractive investment opportunities are available; or the stock has experienced adverse price movement. A stock's price decline does not necessarily mean that the subadviser will sell the equity at that time.The Fund is “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in fewer issuers than a “diversified” fund.
Read More

PGKAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGKAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 48.9% -29.2% 72.6% 12.02%
1 Yr 42.6% -40.8% 65.2% 4.29%
3 Yr 4.5%* -40.5% 27.8% 39.73%
5 Yr 12.3%* -30.6% 25.2% 17.05%
10 Yr N/A* -15.1% 24.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGKAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.8% -73.9% 35.7% 48.89%
2021 2.1% -25.6% 45.1% 51.79%
2020 16.1% 1.8% 60.0% 22.64%
2019 7.5% -15.0% 13.7% 50.25%
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGKAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 48.9% -54.1% 72.3% 9.44%
1 Yr 42.6% -62.3% 65.2% 4.27%
3 Yr 4.5%* -40.5% 36.7% 43.93%
5 Yr 12.3%* -30.6% 29.2% 24.35%
10 Yr N/A* -15.1% 25.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGKAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.8% -73.9% 35.7% 48.89%
2021 2.1% -25.6% 45.1% 51.79%
2020 16.1% 1.8% 60.0% 22.64%
2019 7.5% -15.0% 13.7% 50.25%
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PGKAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PGKAX Category Low Category High PGKAX % Rank
Net Assets 20.2 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 92.74%
Number of Holdings 43 10 397 74.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.4 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 88.14%
Weighting of Top 10 62.18% 7.6% 100.0% 13.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Broadcom Inc 11.83%
  2. Microsoft Corp 10.95%
  3. Apple Inc 10.23%
  4. SBA Communications Corp 6.56%
  5. American Tower Corp 4.99%
  6. Adobe Inc 4.44%
  7. CBRE Group Inc Class A 4.11%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR 4.10%
  9. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 3.79%
  10. Plug Power Inc 3.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PGKAX % Rank
Stocks 		95.90% 68.59% 100.53% 79.24%
Cash 		4.10% -0.53% 15.91% 19.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 68.64%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 70.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 67.37%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 66.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGKAX % Rank
Technology 		63.38% 2.80% 100.00% 70.34%
Real Estate 		15.05% 0.00% 15.05% 1.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.21% 0.00% 32.97% 49.15%
Utilities 		5.17% 0.00% 5.17% 1.27%
Industrials 		3.63% 0.00% 38.68% 25.85%
Healthcare 		2.90% 0.00% 25.57% 22.03%
Communication Services 		2.79% 0.00% 97.05% 79.24%
Financial Services 		0.88% 0.00% 38.36% 70.76%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 65.68%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 68.64%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 66.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGKAX % Rank
US 		92.29% 19.45% 100.53% 28.39%
Non US 		3.61% 0.00% 80.40% 83.47%

PGKAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PGKAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.26% 0.08% 3.60% 5.19%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.03% 1.95% 58.12%
12b-1 Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.00% 71.65%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PGKAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 73.33%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PGKAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PGKAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 68.00% 0.69% 281.00% 79.89%

PGKAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PGKAX Category Low Category High PGKAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 72.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PGKAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PGKAX Category Low Category High PGKAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.77% -2.30% 2.08% 71.74%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PGKAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PGKAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nicolas Rubinstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 19, 2018

3.95

4.0%

Nick is a technology equity portfolio manager and research analyst. He joined Jennison in 1997. He was previously an analyst for the technology corporate finance group at Morgan Stanley, where he focused on the financing needs and strategic positioning of companies in high-technology industries. Prior to Morgan Stanley, Nick was an analyst for the technology corporate finance group at Paine Webber. He received a BA with honors in international relations from Brown University.

Erika Klauer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 19, 2018

3.95

4.0%

Erika is a technology equity portfolio manager and research analyst. She joined Jennison in 2001. Prior to Jennison, she was director of global semiconductor research at Deutsche Bank Alex. Brown and a senior semiconductor equipment analyst at Salomon Brothers. She began her career at Paine Webber. Erika received a BA in English and philosophy from Georgetown University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

