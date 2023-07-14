Home
Vitals

YTD Return

2.7%

1 yr return

1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

Net Assets

$72.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 72.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PGJQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Jennison Global Infrastructure Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 28, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Shaun Hong

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its investable assets in securities of U.S. and foreign (“non-U.S. based”) infrastructure companies. The Fund will consider a company an infrastructure company if the company is categorized, based on the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) industry classifications, as they may be amended from time to time, within the following industries: Aerospace and Defense, Air Freight and Logistics, Airlines, Building Products, Commercial Services and Supplies, Communications Equipment, Construction and Engineering, Construction Materials, Diversified Telecommunication Services, Electrical Equipment, Electric Utilities, Energy Equipment and Services, Gas Utilities, Health Care Providers and Services, Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers, Industrial Conglomerates, Machinery, Marine, Metals and Mining, Multi-Utilities, Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels, Rail and Road, Transportation Infrastructure, Water Utilities and Wireless Telecommunication Services, and the following infrastructure related real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) identified under GICS Sub-Industry classifications: Industrial REITs, Health Care REITs, and Specialized REITs. Examples of assets held by infrastructure companies include toll roads, airports, rail track, shipping ports, telecom infrastructure, hospitals, schools, utilities such as electricity, gas distribution networks and water, and oil and gas pipelines. The Fund may amend from time to time the GICS industries that are included in the Fund's definition of an infrastructure company.The Fund's investments in securities include, but are not limited to, common stocks, listed and unlisted American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and similar receipts, securities of REITs and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). MLPs are generally treated as partnerships for U.S. federal income tax purposes and generally do not pay income taxes. Currently, most MLPs operate in the energy, natural resources or real estate sectors.  REITs are like corporations, except that they do not pay income taxes if they meet certain tax requirements.  REITs invest primarily in real estate or real estate mortgages and distribute almost all of their income to shareholders. MLPs are generally publicly traded, are subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s rules and regulations and must make public filings like any publicly traded corporation.The Fund may invest in companies of any size. The Fund expects to invest in at least three different countries and approximately 40% of its investable assets in instruments of foreign issuers, dependent upon current investment opportunities. The Fund's investments in foreign issuers may be lower if conditions are not favorable, but such investments may not be lower than 30% of the Fund's investable assets. The Fund may invest in U.S. companies and foreign companies, including companies domiciled, doing business in or trading in emerging markets.
Read More

PGJQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGJQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.7% -13.0% 19.7% 35.51%
1 Yr 1.6% -18.2% 38.5% 26.17%
3 Yr 1.0%* -10.0% 26.8% 61.22%
5 Yr 2.5%* -5.1% 14.6% 37.21%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGJQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -27.1% -0.5% 47.66%
2021 3.1% -15.6% 16.8% 70.59%
2020 0.2% -4.5% 9.1% 16.67%
2019 6.1% 2.4% 7.8% 17.44%
2018 -2.2% -4.2% -1.1% 43.42%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGJQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.7% -20.0% 10.1% 31.78%
1 Yr 1.6% -22.4% 11.7% 25.23%
3 Yr 1.0%* -10.0% 21.1% 61.22%
5 Yr 2.5%* -5.1% 13.2% 36.59%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 7.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGJQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -27.1% -0.5% 47.66%
2021 3.1% -15.6% 16.8% 70.59%
2020 0.2% -4.5% 9.1% 16.67%
2019 6.1% 2.4% 7.8% 17.44%
2018 -2.2% -4.2% -0.8% 63.16%

NAV & Total Return History

PGJQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PGJQX Category Low Category High PGJQX % Rank
Net Assets 72.4 M 1.76 M 8.56 B 86.92%
Number of Holdings 46 29 233 79.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 30.3 M 733 K 4.98 B 80.37%
Weighting of Top 10 41.85% 8.2% 63.5% 49.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cellnex Telecom SA 6.22%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PGJQX % Rank
Stocks 		93.88% 86.09% 141.46% 91.59%
Cash 		4.82% -11.28% 13.91% 14.95%
Other 		1.30% -47.56% 13.60% 6.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.81% 91.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.46% 91.59%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.41% 91.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGJQX % Rank
Utilities 		45.56% 3.71% 96.19% 40.19%
Industrials 		29.77% 0.00% 68.24% 33.64%
Energy 		16.35% 0.00% 32.46% 47.66%
Real Estate 		5.86% 0.00% 23.51% 68.22%
Communication Services 		2.46% 0.00% 27.53% 65.42%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 25.65% 96.26%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 6.54% 90.65%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 17.28% 92.52%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.99% 90.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 10.02% 92.52%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.54% 93.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGJQX % Rank
US 		50.41% 0.00% 99.80% 54.21%
Non US 		43.47% 0.00% 99.06% 84.11%

PGJQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PGJQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.40% 0.30% 20.38% 39.22%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.30% 1.25% 94.39%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

PGJQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PGJQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PGJQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 72.00% 13.00% 128.00% 83.72%

PGJQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PGJQX Category Low Category High PGJQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.96% 0.00% 4.88% 74.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PGJQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PGJQX Category Low Category High PGJQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.74% -0.39% 4.38% 84.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PGJQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PGJQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Shaun Hong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 25, 2013

8.68

8.7%

Shaun Hong, CFA, is a Managing Director and an income and infrastructure portfolio manager. He joined Prudential (now PGIM) in 1999 as an analyst in Prudential's public equity unit responsible for the power, natural gas, and telecommunications industries, and in September 2000 when Prudential’s public equity asset management capabilities were transferred to Jennison, he joined Jennison. Mr. Hong began his career in 1992 as a research analyst covering telecommunications and technology companies at Parker/Hunter, a regional brokerage firm based in Pittsburgh, then joined Equinox Capital Management in 1994 where he covered the utility, consumer products, commodities, and technology sectors. He earned a BS in industrial management from Carnegie Mellon University and he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Mr. Hong is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts, Inc.

Ubong (Bobby) Edemeka

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 25, 2013

8.68

8.7%

Ubong "Bobby" Edemeka is a managing director and an income and infrastructure portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in March 2002. Before joining Jennison, Mr. Edemeka was with Goldman Sachs as a sell-side research analyst on the US Power & Utilities team., for which he covered electric utilities and independent power producers. Prior to Goldman Sachs, he was an analyst on the global utilities team of SSB Citi Asset Management Group, a division of Citigroup. Bobby began his career as an analyst for the Prudential Utility Fund (now PGIM Jennison Utility Fund) in 1997 . He received a BA in government from Harvard University.

Brannon Cook

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 14, 2014

7.88

7.9%

Brannon P. Cook is a Managing Director, global infrastructure portfolio manager, and an income and infrastructure research analyst. He joined Jennison Associates in May 2008. Prior to joining Jennison, Mr. Cook spent eight years at JPMorgan Chase initially as an analyst within the mergers and acquisitions group, where he assessed potential merger feasibility and valuation then as a vice president and senior analyst covering transportation and industrial companies. Mr. Cook earned a BS in business administration from Washington and Lee University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 18.18 5.84 8.08

