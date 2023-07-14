Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.5%
1 yr return
1.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
Net Assets
$72.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.9%
Expense Ratio 2.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 72.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PGJCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.5%
|-13.0%
|19.7%
|38.32%
|1 Yr
|1.2%
|-18.2%
|38.5%
|28.04%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-10.0%
|26.8%
|64.29%
|5 Yr
|2.3%*
|-5.1%
|14.6%
|38.37%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PGJCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.0%
|-27.1%
|-0.5%
|51.40%
|2021
|3.0%
|-15.6%
|16.8%
|71.57%
|2020
|0.2%
|-4.5%
|9.1%
|17.78%
|2019
|6.0%
|2.4%
|7.8%
|24.42%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-4.2%
|-1.1%
|44.74%
|Period
|PGJCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.5%
|-20.0%
|10.1%
|34.58%
|1 Yr
|1.2%
|-22.4%
|11.7%
|27.10%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-10.0%
|21.1%
|64.29%
|5 Yr
|2.3%*
|-5.1%
|13.2%
|37.80%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|7.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PGJCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.0%
|-27.1%
|-0.5%
|51.40%
|2021
|3.0%
|-15.6%
|16.8%
|71.57%
|2020
|0.2%
|-4.5%
|9.1%
|17.78%
|2019
|6.0%
|2.4%
|7.8%
|24.42%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-4.2%
|-0.8%
|64.47%
|PGJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGJCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|72.4 M
|1.76 M
|8.56 B
|85.98%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|29
|233
|78.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|30.3 M
|733 K
|4.98 B
|79.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.85%
|8.2%
|63.5%
|48.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGJCX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.88%
|86.09%
|141.46%
|90.65%
|Cash
|4.82%
|-11.28%
|13.91%
|14.02%
|Other
|1.30%
|-47.56%
|13.60%
|5.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.81%
|90.65%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.46%
|90.65%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.41%
|90.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGJCX % Rank
|Utilities
|45.56%
|3.71%
|96.19%
|39.25%
|Industrials
|29.77%
|0.00%
|68.24%
|32.71%
|Energy
|16.35%
|0.00%
|32.46%
|46.73%
|Real Estate
|5.86%
|0.00%
|23.51%
|67.29%
|Communication Services
|2.46%
|0.00%
|27.53%
|64.49%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.65%
|95.33%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.54%
|89.72%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.28%
|91.59%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|89.72%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.02%
|91.59%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.54%
|92.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGJCX % Rank
|US
|50.41%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|53.27%
|Non US
|43.47%
|0.00%
|99.06%
|83.18%
|PGJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.79%
|0.30%
|20.38%
|4.90%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|93.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|98.04%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|PGJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|1.00%
|83.33%
|PGJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PGJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|72.00%
|13.00%
|128.00%
|82.56%
|PGJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGJCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.90%
|0.00%
|4.88%
|97.20%
|PGJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|PGJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGJCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.21%
|-0.39%
|4.38%
|99.03%
|PGJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 15, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 16, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 19, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 12, 2019
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 18, 2019
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2018
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 14, 2017
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 17, 2017
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2016
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 16, 2015
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2014
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2014
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 25, 2013
8.68
8.7%
Shaun Hong, CFA, is a Managing Director and an income and infrastructure portfolio manager. He joined Prudential (now PGIM) in 1999 as an analyst in Prudential's public equity unit responsible for the power, natural gas, and telecommunications industries, and in September 2000 when Prudential’s public equity asset management capabilities were transferred to Jennison, he joined Jennison. Mr. Hong began his career in 1992 as a research analyst covering telecommunications and technology companies at Parker/Hunter, a regional brokerage firm based in Pittsburgh, then joined Equinox Capital Management in 1994 where he covered the utility, consumer products, commodities, and technology sectors. He earned a BS in industrial management from Carnegie Mellon University and he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Mr. Hong is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 25, 2013
8.68
8.7%
Ubong "Bobby" Edemeka is a managing director and an income and infrastructure portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in March 2002. Before joining Jennison, Mr. Edemeka was with Goldman Sachs as a sell-side research analyst on the US Power & Utilities team., for which he covered electric utilities and independent power producers. Prior to Goldman Sachs, he was an analyst on the global utilities team of SSB Citi Asset Management Group, a division of Citigroup. Bobby began his career as an analyst for the Prudential Utility Fund (now PGIM Jennison Utility Fund) in 1997 . He received a BA in government from Harvard University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 14, 2014
7.88
7.9%
Brannon P. Cook is a Managing Director, global infrastructure portfolio manager, and an income and infrastructure research analyst. He joined Jennison Associates in May 2008. Prior to joining Jennison, Mr. Cook spent eight years at JPMorgan Chase initially as an analyst within the mergers and acquisitions group, where he assessed potential merger feasibility and valuation then as a vice president and senior analyst covering transportation and industrial companies. Mr. Cook earned a BS in business administration from Washington and Lee University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|18.18
|5.84
|8.08
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...