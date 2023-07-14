The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its investable assets in securities of U.S. and foreign (“non-U.S. based”) infrastructure companies. The Fund will consider a company an infrastructure company if the company is categorized, based on the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) industry classifications, as they may be amended from time to time, within the following industries: Aerospace and Defense, Air Freight and Logistics, Airlines, Building Products, Commercial Services and Supplies, Communications Equipment, Construction and Engineering, Construction Materials, Diversified Telecommunication Services, Electrical Equipment, Electric Utilities, Energy Equipment and Services, Gas Utilities, Health Care Providers and Services, Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers, Industrial Conglomerates, Machinery, Marine, Metals and Mining, Multi-Utilities, Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels, Rail and Road, Transportation Infrastructure, Water Utilities and Wireless Telecommunication Services, and the following infrastructure related real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) identified under GICS Sub-Industry classifications: Industrial REITs, Health Care REITs, and Specialized REITs. Examples of assets held by infrastructure companies include toll roads, airports, rail track, shipping ports, telecom infrastructure, hospitals, schools, utilities such as electricity, gas distribution networks and water, and oil and gas pipelines. The Fund may amend from time to time the GICS industries that are included in the Fund's definition of an infrastructure company. The Fund's investments in securities include, but are not limited to, common stocks, listed and unlisted American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and similar receipts, securities of REITs and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). MLPs are generally treated as partnerships for U.S. federal income tax purposes and generally do not pay income taxes. Currently, most MLPs operate in the energy, natural resources or real estate sectors. REITs are like corporations, except that they do not pay income taxes if they meet certain tax requirements. REITs invest primarily in real estate or real estate mortgages and distribute almost all of their income to shareholders. MLPs are generally publicly traded, are subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s rules and regulations and must make public filings like any publicly traded corporation. The Fund may invest in companies of any size. The Fund expects to invest in at least three different countries and approximately 40% of its investable assets in instruments of foreign issuers, dependent upon current investment opportunities. The Fund's investments in foreign issuers may be lower if conditions are not favorable, but such investments may not be lower than 30% of the Fund's investable assets. The Fund may invest in U.S. companies and foreign companies, including companies domiciled, doing business in or trading in emerging markets.