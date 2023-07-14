Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.9%
1 yr return
-9.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$93.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.7%
Expense Ratio 1.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PGIUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-13.0%
|19.7%
|65.42%
|1 Yr
|-9.9%
|-18.2%
|38.5%
|85.05%
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-10.0%
|26.8%
|88.78%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-5.1%
|14.6%
|77.91%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-3.0%
|6.4%
|53.85%
* Annualized
|PGIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGIUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|93.6 M
|1.76 M
|8.56 B
|74.77%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|29
|233
|77.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|36.3 M
|733 K
|4.98 B
|74.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.66%
|8.2%
|63.5%
|67.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGIUX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.01%
|86.09%
|141.46%
|47.66%
|Cash
|0.99%
|-11.28%
|13.91%
|51.40%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.81%
|88.79%
|Other
|0.00%
|-47.56%
|13.60%
|89.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.46%
|88.79%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.41%
|88.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGIUX % Rank
|Utilities
|41.73%
|3.71%
|96.19%
|51.40%
|Industrials
|29.58%
|0.00%
|68.24%
|37.38%
|Energy
|16.67%
|0.00%
|32.46%
|42.99%
|Real Estate
|9.23%
|0.00%
|23.51%
|38.32%
|Communication Services
|2.80%
|0.00%
|27.53%
|58.88%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.65%
|93.46%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.54%
|87.85%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.28%
|89.72%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|87.85%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.02%
|89.72%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.54%
|90.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGIUX % Rank
|US
|57.74%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|7.48%
|Non US
|41.27%
|0.00%
|99.06%
|92.52%
|PGIUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.01%
|0.30%
|20.38%
|80.39%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|14.02%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.04%
|0.15%
|88.24%
|PGIUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|PGIUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PGIUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|13.00%
|128.00%
|26.47%
|PGIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGIUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.53%
|0.00%
|4.88%
|61.68%
|PGIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|PGIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGIUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.15%
|-0.39%
|4.38%
|68.93%
|PGIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2021
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2020
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2020
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2018
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2018
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2017
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2017
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2016
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2016
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2015
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2015
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2015
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2014
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2014
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2014
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2013
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2013
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2013
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2012
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2012
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2011
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2011
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2011
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2010
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2010
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2010
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2009
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2009
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2009
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2008
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2004
17.43
17.4%
Connie M. Luecke joined Duff & Phelps in 1992 and serves as Senior Managing Director. Ms. Luecke is also Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of the DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Connie M. Luecke serves as co-portfolio manager of the Virtus Global Infrastructure Fund and as senior telecommunications analyst of the DNP Select Income Fund, Inc. She has been a Senior Vice President of Duff & Phelps since January 1998 and was previously Managing Director of Duff & Phelps from 1996-1998. From 1992-1995, Ms. Luecke was employed by Duff & Phelps Investment Research Co., where she served as Managing Director (1995), Vice President (1994), Assistant Vice President (1993) and Analyst (1992). Ms. Luecke concentrates her research on the global telecommunications and transportation infrastructure industries. Prior to joining Duff & Phelps, Connie was a financial valuation consultant with Coopers & Lybrand for two years and research assistant with Harris Associates L.P. for six years. She holds a BS degree from DePaul University and an MBA from Loyola University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Steven Wittwer, Senior Managing Director, is the Head of the Infrastructure Group and a Senior Portfolio Manager for the firm’s Global Listed Infrastructure Strategy. Mr. Wittwer joined the firm in 2017 as a Senior Analyst and concentrated his research on the global communications, transportation, and utilities sectors. Prior to joining Duff & Phelps, Mr. Wittwer was a Portfolio Manager and Senior Equity Analyst at Great Lakes Advisors in Chicago. He also previously worked for UBS Global Asset Management for 14 years in various capacities, including functioning as the Global Head of their Global Telecom team, conducting research in the U.S., Asia, and Europe, and serving as a key participant on the UBS Global Technology team. He holds a BBA in Accounting from the Wisconsin School of Business, University of Wisconsin, and an MBA in Finance from the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA, inactive).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|18.18
|5.84
|8.08
