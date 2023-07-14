Home
Trending ETFs

PGIUX (Mutual Fund)

PGIUX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus Duff & Phelps Global Infrastructure Fund

PGIUX | Fund

$13.99

$93.6 M

2.53%

$0.35

1.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-9.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$93.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PGIUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Duff & Phelps Global Infrastructure Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Jun 06, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Connie Luecke

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The fund invests globally in infrastructure companies involved in the energy, utility, transportation, and communications industries. Infrastructure companies are believed by the subadviser to exhibit attractive risk/return characteristics, offer moderate-to-high income and moderate growth, and be defensive in nature.
Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in dividend paying equity securities of infrastructure companies that are located in three or more countries, one of which will be the United States. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 25% of its assets in securities of U.S. issuers. Although the fund concentrates its investments in infrastructure companies, it may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of issuers that are not infrastructure companies, including stocks, debt obligations, money market securities and money market mutual funds, as well as certain derivative instruments. To the extent the fund purchases non-infrastructure stocks, they may be of issuers of any capitalization. When investing in debt obligations, the fund will invest primarily in investment grade debt obligations, although it may invest in high-yield, high-risk fixed income securities (junk bonds).
Read More

PGIUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -13.0% 19.7% 65.42%
1 Yr -9.9% -18.2% 38.5% 85.05%
3 Yr -1.6%* -10.0% 26.8% 88.78%
5 Yr -0.9%* -5.1% 14.6% 77.91%
10 Yr 0.1%* -3.0% 6.4% 53.85%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.9% -27.1% -0.5% 87.85%
2021 3.4% -15.6% 16.8% 54.90%
2020 -1.1% -4.5% 9.1% 38.89%
2019 5.1% 2.4% 7.8% 69.77%
2018 -2.5% -4.2% -1.1% 59.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -20.0% 10.1% 61.68%
1 Yr -9.9% -22.4% 11.7% 83.18%
3 Yr -1.6%* -10.0% 21.1% 88.78%
5 Yr -0.9%* -5.1% 13.2% 76.83%
10 Yr 0.1%* -3.0% 7.9% 84.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.9% -27.1% -0.5% 87.85%
2021 3.4% -15.6% 16.8% 54.90%
2020 -1.1% -4.5% 9.1% 38.89%
2019 5.1% 2.4% 7.8% 69.77%
2018 -2.5% -4.2% -0.8% 69.74%

NAV & Total Return History

PGIUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PGIUX Category Low Category High PGIUX % Rank
Net Assets 93.6 M 1.76 M 8.56 B 74.77%
Number of Holdings 46 29 233 77.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 36.3 M 733 K 4.98 B 74.77%
Weighting of Top 10 39.66% 8.2% 63.5% 67.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Transurban Group 5.53%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PGIUX % Rank
Stocks 		99.01% 86.09% 141.46% 47.66%
Cash 		0.99% -11.28% 13.91% 51.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.81% 88.79%
Other 		0.00% -47.56% 13.60% 89.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.46% 88.79%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.41% 88.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGIUX % Rank
Utilities 		41.73% 3.71% 96.19% 51.40%
Industrials 		29.58% 0.00% 68.24% 37.38%
Energy 		16.67% 0.00% 32.46% 42.99%
Real Estate 		9.23% 0.00% 23.51% 38.32%
Communication Services 		2.80% 0.00% 27.53% 58.88%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 25.65% 93.46%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 6.54% 87.85%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 17.28% 89.72%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.99% 87.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 10.02% 89.72%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.54% 90.65%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGIUX % Rank
US 		57.74% 0.00% 99.80% 7.48%
Non US 		41.27% 0.00% 99.06% 92.52%

PGIUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PGIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.01% 0.30% 20.38% 80.39%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.30% 1.25% 14.02%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.04% 0.15% 88.24%

Sales Fees

PGIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PGIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PGIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 13.00% 128.00% 26.47%

PGIUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PGIUX Category Low Category High PGIUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.53% 0.00% 4.88% 61.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PGIUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PGIUX Category Low Category High PGIUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.15% -0.39% 4.38% 68.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PGIUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PGIUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Connie Luecke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2004

17.43

17.4%

Connie M. Luecke joined Duff & Phelps in 1992 and serves as Senior Managing Director. Ms. Luecke is also Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of the DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Connie M. Luecke serves as co-portfolio manager of the Virtus Global Infrastructure Fund and as senior telecommunications analyst of the DNP Select Income Fund, Inc. She has been a Senior Vice President of Duff & Phelps since January 1998 and was previously Managing Director of Duff & Phelps from 1996-1998. From 1992-1995, Ms. Luecke was employed by Duff & Phelps Investment Research Co., where she served as Managing Director (1995), Vice President (1994), Assistant Vice President (1993) and Analyst (1992). Ms. Luecke concentrates her research on the global telecommunications and transportation infrastructure industries. Prior to joining Duff & Phelps, Connie was a financial valuation consultant with Coopers & Lybrand for two years and research assistant with Harris Associates L.P. for six years. She holds a BS degree from DePaul University and an MBA from Loyola University of Chicago.

Steven Wittwer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Steven Wittwer, Senior Managing Director, is the Head of the Infrastructure Group and a Senior Portfolio Manager for the firm’s Global Listed Infrastructure Strategy. Mr. Wittwer joined the firm in 2017 as a Senior Analyst and concentrated his research on the global communications, transportation, and utilities sectors. Prior to joining Duff & Phelps, Mr. Wittwer was a Portfolio Manager and Senior Equity Analyst at Great Lakes Advisors in Chicago. He also previously worked for UBS Global Asset Management for 14 years in various capacities, including functioning as the Global Head of their Global Telecom team, conducting research in the U.S., Asia, and Europe, and serving as a key participant on the UBS Global Technology team. He holds a BBA in Accounting from the Wisconsin School of Business, University of Wisconsin, and an MBA in Finance from the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA, inactive).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 18.18 5.84 8.08

