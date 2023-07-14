Principal Investment Strategies

The fund invests globally in infrastructure companies involved in the energy, utility, transportation, and communications industries. Infrastructure companies are believed by the subadviser to exhibit attractive risk/return characteristics, offer moderate-to-high income and moderate growth, and be defensive in nature.

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in dividend paying equity securities of infrastructure companies that are located in three or more countries, one of which will be the United States. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 25% of its assets in securities of U.S. issuers. Although the fund concentrates its investments in infrastructure companies, it may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of issuers that are not infrastructure companies, including stocks, debt obligations, money market securities and money market mutual funds, as well as certain derivative instruments. To the extent the fund purchases non-infrastructure stocks, they may be of issuers of any capitalization. When investing in debt obligations, the fund will invest primarily in investment grade debt obligations, although it may invest in high-yield, high-risk fixed income securities (junk bonds).