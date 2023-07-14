The Fund typically invests in a focused portfolio of approximately 25 to 40 common stocks of large capitalization companies (market capitalizations greater than $10 billion at the time of purchase) that are located anywhere in the world, including companies in both developed and emerging markets, and, in the Adviser’s opinion, have a sustainable competitive advantage. In addition, the Fund may from time to time purchase a common stock, including the common stock of medium capitalization or “mid-cap” companies (market capitalizations greater than $2 billion but less than $10 billion at the time of purchase), that do not meet this criteria if, in the Adviser’s opinion, the stock represents a particularly attractive investment opportunity. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in at least three different countries and will typically invest at least 40% of its net assets in non-U.S. equity securities, or, if conditions are not favorable, invest at least 30% of its assets in non-U.S. equity securities. Non-U.S. equity securities are securities of companies that (i) have their principal securities trading market outside the U.S.; (ii) alone or on a consolidated basis derive 50% or more of annual revenue from goods produced, sales made or services performed outside the U.S.; (iii) are organized under the laws of, and have a principal office in, a country other than the U.S.; (iv) are depositary receipts of issuers described in (i) and (iii) above; or (v) are exchange-traded funds that invest in a country or countries other than the U.S. While the Fund will under normal market conditions invest in at least three different countries, the Adviser anticipates that the Fund will ordinarily invest in approximately six or more countries. Consistent with its investment criteria, the Fund may invest in certain emerging market companies. Emerging market companies are companies that (i) have their principal securities trading market in an emerging country; (ii) alone or on a consolidated basis derive 50% or more of annual revenue from goods produced, sales made or services performed in emerging countries; (iii) are organized under the laws of, and have a principal office in, an emerging country, (iv) are depositary receipts of issuers described in (i) and (iii) above, or (v) are exchange-traded funds that invest in an emerging country or countries.