Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
12.6%
1 yr return
21.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.1%
Net Assets
$2.39 B
Holdings in Top 10
29.5%
Expense Ratio 0.90%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Global Environmental Markets Fund follows a sustainable investing approach, investing in companies that the Sub-Adviser believes are well positioned to benefit from the transition to a more sustainable global economy, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis and ratings into portfolio construction and managing the portfolio within certain risk parameters relative to the Fund’s benchmark universe of MSCI ACWI Index companies.
Under normal market conditions, the Global Environmental Markets Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in companies whose businesses and technologies focus on environmental markets, including alternative energy and energy management & efficiency; transportation solutions; water infrastructure & technologies; environmental services & resources; resource efficiency & waste management; digital infrastructure; and sustainable food & agriculture.
Under normal market conditions, the Global Environmental Markets Fund will invest primarily in equity securities (such as common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common and preferred stocks) of companies located around the world, including at least 40% of its net assets in securities of non-US issuers, including those located in emerging markets. The Fund’s investments may be diversified across multiple countries or geographic regions, or may be focused on a select geographic region, although the Global Environmental Markets Fund will normally have investments in a minimum of three countries other than the United States. The Fund’s investments in securities of non-US issuers may be denominated in currencies other than the US dollar.
The Global Environmental Markets Fund’s Sub-Adviser selects equity securities on a company-by-company basis primarily through the use of fundamental analysis. The Global Environmental Markets Fund is not constrained by any particular investment style, and may therefore invest in “growth” stocks, “value” stocks or a combination of both. Additionally, it may buy stocks in any sector or industry, and it is not limited to investing in securities of a specific market capitalization.
The Global Environmental Markets Fund seeks to invest in companies with positive overall environmental performance and whose products or services help other companies and countries improve their environmental performance, and seeks to avoid investing in companies with significant environmental problems or worsening environmental profiles.
Under normal market conditions, and as a result of the Adviser’s focus on risks and opportunities accompanying the transition to a more sustainable economy, the Fund is fossil fuel-free - not invested in securities of companies that the Adviser determines derive revenues or profits from exploration, production, refining or processing of thermal coal, oil or gas, or significant (generally more than 5%) revenues or profits from storage, distribution or power generation from the same.
|Period
|PGINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.6%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|21.48%
|1 Yr
|21.8%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|12.39%
|3 Yr
|8.3%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|28.22%
|5 Yr
|7.1%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|29.80%
|10 Yr
|6.8%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|34.14%
* Annualized
|Period
|PGINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.9%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|21.04%
|2021
|9.4%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|20.23%
|2020
|7.8%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|72.68%
|2019
|6.2%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|26.94%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|3.83%
|PGINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGINX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.39 B
|199 K
|133 B
|21.16%
|Number of Holdings
|50
|1
|9075
|68.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|702 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|26.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.53%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|45.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGINX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.91%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|67.07%
|Cash
|1.09%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|27.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|22.47%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|31.83%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|13.99%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|18.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGINX % Rank
|Industrials
|43.68%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|0.22%
|Technology
|25.94%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|51.43%
|Basic Materials
|11.79%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|3.85%
|Healthcare
|6.81%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|83.48%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.74%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|93.72%
|Utilities
|4.66%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|3.41%
|Real Estate
|2.14%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|40.75%
|Consumer Defense
|0.23%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|89.21%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|98.02%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|69.71%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|98.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGINX % Rank
|US
|56.81%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|51.98%
|Non US
|42.10%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|47.14%
|PGINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.90%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|69.33%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|69.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.55%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|PGINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PGINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PGINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|395.00%
|28.21%
|PGINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGINX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.53%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|11.93%
|PGINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PGINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGINX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.87%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|48.98%
|PGINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2020
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2016
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2013
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2010
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2009
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2008
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2013
9.09
9.1%
Hubert serves as Deputy CIO, Listed Equities. He and Bruce Jenkyn-Jones, CIO Listed Equities, are responsible for the development of the investment process, research and team. Hubert researches stocks globally and specialises in Industrials and Consumer Discretionary. Hubert is Co-Portfolio Manager of Impax’s Leaders and Water strategies. He also leads Impax's macro-economic research process and is responsible for the top-down investment framework.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 26, 2018
4.26
4.3%
David is co-manager of the Global Opportunities and Leaders strategies. He has global research responsibility and specialises in Energy Efficiency and Pollution Control. David researches stocks globally with a focus on the Technology and Telecommunications sectors. David joined Impax in 2015 from the in-house asset management team at Tesco Pension Investment where he had joint responsibility for the successful development, launch and management of a new global equities investment platform for Tesco’s pension fund.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Sid Jha is Co-Portfolio Manager of the Leaders strategy and a member of the Portfolio Construction team for the Water and Global Opportunities strategies. He has research responsibilities in the Energy Efficiency and Water environmental sub-sectors and also researches stocks with a focus on US-Healthcare. Sid joined Impax in 2014 after graduating from business school and interning with Impax's Listed Equity team over the summer and autumn of 2012. In his pre-MBA career, Sid worked as a clean technology consultant in India. Sid has an MBA with a focus in Finance from London Business School and a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from Macalester College, where he graduated cum laude.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
