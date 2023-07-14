Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
24.5%
1 yr return
17.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.5%
Net Assets
$564 M
Holdings in Top 10
59.4%
Expense Ratio 1.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PGIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|24.5%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|54.03%
|1 Yr
|17.7%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|78.41%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|5.96%
|5 Yr
|7.5%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|8.86%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|PGIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGIIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|564 M
|199 K
|133 B
|48.46%
|Number of Holdings
|27
|1
|9075
|91.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|333 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|34.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|59.37%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|8.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGIIX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.99%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|63.11%
|Cash
|5.01%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|32.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|71.70%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|74.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|68.83%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|69.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGIIX % Rank
|Technology
|25.67%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|19.71%
|Healthcare
|21.04%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|20.15%
|Financial Services
|18.98%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|72.03%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.08%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|6.72%
|Communication Services
|12.67%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|9.58%
|Consumer Defense
|4.34%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|68.50%
|Industrials
|2.21%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|95.26%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|93.72%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|93.06%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|91.08%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|96.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGIIX % Rank
|US
|68.67%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|8.59%
|Non US
|26.32%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|93.72%
|PGIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.01%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|56.56%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|85.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|PGIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PGIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|52.94%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PGIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|16.63%
|PGIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGIIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|68.16%
|PGIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PGIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGIIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.35%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|82.39%
|PGIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 03, 2017
4.91
4.9%
Jeff Mueller, Portfolio Manager and Analyst, is co-portfolio manager of the Global Growth strategy and a member of the investment team at Polen Capital. Mr. Mueller joined Polen Capital in 2013. Prior to joining Polen Capital, Mr. Mueller spent ten years in the U.S. Marine Corps, during which he flew over 250 combat missions in F/A-18s. Mr. Mueller received his B.A. in Communications and Business Administration from Trinity University in San Antonio where he was Captain of the Men's Tennis Team, an All American and NCAA Champion. Jeff is a Tillman Scholar and earned his MBA from Columbia Business School where he was a graduate of the Value Investing Program. Mr. Mueller graduated from Columbia with Honors and Distinction.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 03, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Mr. Ficklin joined Polen Capital in 2003. Mr. Ficklin is Co-Portfolio Manager & Research Analyst on the Firm’s flagship Focus Growth strategy. Prior to joining Polen Capital, Mr. Ficklin spent one year working as an equity analyst with Morningstar and four years as a tax consultant to Fortune 500 companies with Price Waterhouse. Mr. Ficklin graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of South Florida with a B.S. in Accounting, earned a M.S.A. from Appalachian State University, and earned an MBA with high honors from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He serves on the Investment Committee to the Board of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern Florida.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
