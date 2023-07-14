Home
PGIIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 24.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Polen Global Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Polen Capital
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeff Mueller

Fund Description

The Fund typically invests in a focused portfolio of approximately 25 to 40 common stocks of large capitalization companies (market capitalizations greater than $10 billion at the time of purchase) that are located anywhere in the world, including companies in both developed and emerging markets, and, in the Adviser’s opinion, have a sustainable competitive advantage. In addition, the Fund may from time to time purchase a common stock, including the common stock of medium capitalization or “mid-cap” companies (market capitalizations greater than $2 billion but less than $10 billion at the time of purchase), that do not meet this criteria if, in the Adviser’s opinion, the stock represents a particularly attractive investment opportunity. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in at least three different countries and will typically invest at least 40% of its net assets in non-U.S. equity securities, or, if conditions are not favorable, invest at least 30% of its assets in non-U.S. equity securities. Non-U.S. equity securities are securities of companies that (i) have their principal securities trading market outside the U.S.; (ii) alone or on a consolidated basis derive 50% or more of annual revenue from goods produced, sales made or services performed outside the U.S.; (iii) are organized under the laws of, and have a principal office in, a country other than the U.S.; (iv) are depositary receipts of issuers described in (i) and (iii) above; or (v) are exchange-traded funds that invest in a country or countries other than the U.S. While the Fund will under normal market conditions invest in at least three different countries, the Adviser anticipates that the Fund will ordinarily invest in approximately six or more countries. Consistent with its investment criteria, the Fund may invest in certain emerging market companies. Emerging market companies are companies that (i) have their principal securities trading market in an emerging country; (ii) alone or on a consolidated basis derive 50% or more of annual revenue from goods produced, sales made or services performed in emerging countries; (iii) are organized under the laws of, and have a principal office in, an emerging country, (iv) are depositary receipts of issuers described in (i) and (iii) above, or (v) are exchange-traded funds that invest in an emerging country or countries.
“Emerging countries” include those currently considered to be an emerging or developing country by the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the United Nations, or the countries’ authorities, and all countries represented in any widely-recognized index of emerging market securities. Typically, emerging markets are in countries that are in the process of industrialization, with lower gross national products (GNP) than more developed countries.
The Adviser uses an intensive fundamental research process to identify companies that it believes have certain attractive characteristics, which typically reflect an underlying competitive advantage. Those characteristics include: (i) consistent and sustainable high return on capital, (ii) strong earnings growth and free cash flow generation, (iii) strong balance sheets typically with low or no net debt to total capital and (iv) competent and shareholder-oriented management teams. The Fund invests in companies that the Adviser believes have a sustainable competitive advantage within an industry with high barriers to entry.
The Adviser believes that consistent earnings growth is the primary driver of intrinsic value growth and long-term stock price appreciation. Accordingly, the Adviser focuses on identifying and investing in a concentrated portfolio of high-quality large capitalization growth companies that it believes has a competitive advantage and can deliver sustainable, above-average earnings growth. The Adviser integrates material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into research analysis as part of a comprehensive evaluation of a company’s long-term financial sustainability. The Adviser believes that such companies not only have the potential to contribute greater returns to the Fund, but also may hold less risk of loss of capital.
The Fund is non-diversified, which means that a significant portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a single or small number of companies and/or in a more limited number of sectors than a diversified mutual fund. Although the Fund may not “concentrate” (invest 25% or more of its net assets) in any industry, the Fund may focus its investments from time to time in one or more sectors of the economy or stock market.
The Fund will usually sell a security if, in the view of the Adviser, there is a potential threat to the company’s competitive advantage or a degradation in its prospects for strong, long-term earnings growth. The Adviser may also sell a security if it is believed by the Adviser to be overvalued or if a more attractive investment opportunity exists. Although the Adviser may purchase and then sell a security in a shorter period of time, the Adviser typically invests in securities with the expectation of holding those investments on a long term basis.
PGIIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.5% -35.6% 29.2% 54.03%
1 Yr 17.7% 17.3% 252.4% 78.41%
3 Yr 3.3%* -3.5% 34.6% 5.96%
5 Yr 7.5%* 0.1% 32.7% 8.86%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.0% -24.3% 957.1% 21.63%
2021 7.0% -38.3% 47.1% 1.26%
2020 7.3% -54.2% 0.6% 0.13%
2019 7.9% -76.0% 54.1% 6.00%
2018 0.1% -26.1% 47.8% 65.23%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.5% -35.6% 29.2% 54.70%
1 Yr 17.7% 11.4% 252.4% 74.20%
3 Yr 3.3%* -3.5% 34.6% 5.84%
5 Yr 7.5%* 0.1% 32.7% 8.46%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.0% -24.3% 957.1% 21.63%
2021 7.0% -33.1% 47.1% 1.26%
2020 7.3% -44.4% 1.8% 0.27%
2019 7.9% -6.5% 54.1% 12.30%
2018 0.1% -14.4% 47.8% 78.15%

NAV & Total Return History

PGIIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PGIIX Category Low Category High PGIIX % Rank
Net Assets 564 M 199 K 133 B 48.46%
Number of Holdings 27 1 9075 91.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 333 M -18 M 37.6 B 34.36%
Weighting of Top 10 59.37% 9.1% 100.0% 8.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class C 8.66%
  2. Visa Inc Class A 7.57%
  3. Microsoft Corp 6.44%
  4. Tencent Holdings Ltd 6.32%
  5. Tencent Holdings Ltd 6.32%
  6. Tencent Holdings Ltd 6.32%
  7. Tencent Holdings Ltd 6.32%
  8. Tencent Holdings Ltd 6.32%
  9. Tencent Holdings Ltd 6.32%
  10. Tencent Holdings Ltd 6.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PGIIX % Rank
Stocks 		94.99% 61.84% 125.47% 63.11%
Cash 		5.01% -174.70% 23.12% 32.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 71.70%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 74.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 68.83%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 69.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGIIX % Rank
Technology 		25.67% 0.00% 49.87% 19.71%
Healthcare 		21.04% 0.00% 35.42% 20.15%
Financial Services 		18.98% 0.00% 38.42% 72.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.08% 0.00% 40.94% 6.72%
Communication Services 		12.67% 0.00% 57.66% 9.58%
Consumer Defense 		4.34% 0.00% 73.28% 68.50%
Industrials 		2.21% 0.00% 44.06% 95.26%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 93.72%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 93.06%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 91.08%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.60% 96.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGIIX % Rank
US 		68.67% 0.13% 103.82% 8.59%
Non US 		26.32% 0.58% 99.46% 93.72%

PGIIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PGIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.01% 0.01% 44.27% 56.56%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.82% 85.45%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

PGIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PGIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 52.94%

Related Fees

PGIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 0.00% 395.00% 16.63%

PGIIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PGIIX Category Low Category High PGIIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 68.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PGIIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PGIIX Category Low Category High PGIIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.35% -4.27% 12.65% 82.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PGIIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

PGIIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeff Mueller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 03, 2017

4.91

4.9%

Jeff Mueller, Portfolio Manager and Analyst, is co-portfolio manager of the Global Growth strategy and a member of the investment team at Polen Capital. Mr. Mueller joined Polen Capital in 2013. Prior to joining Polen Capital, Mr. Mueller spent ten years in the U.S. Marine Corps, during which he flew over 250 combat missions in F/A-18s. Mr. Mueller received his B.A. in Communications and Business Administration from Trinity University in San Antonio where he was Captain of the Men's Tennis Team, an All American and NCAA Champion. Jeff is a Tillman Scholar and earned his MBA from Columbia Business School where he was a graduate of the Value Investing Program. Mr. Mueller graduated from Columbia with Honors and Distinction.

Damon Ficklin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 03, 2017

4.58

4.6%

Mr. Ficklin joined Polen Capital in 2003. Mr. Ficklin is Co-Portfolio Manager & Research Analyst on the Firm’s flagship Focus Growth strategy. Prior to joining Polen Capital, Mr. Ficklin spent one year working as an equity analyst with Morningstar and four years as a tax consultant to Fortune 500 companies with Price Waterhouse. Mr. Ficklin graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of South Florida with a B.S. in Accounting, earned a M.S.A. from Appalachian State University, and earned an MBA with high honors from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He serves on the Investment Committee to the Board of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern Florida.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

