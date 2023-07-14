The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in fixed income instruments, whereby issuers borrow money from investors in return for either a fixed or variable rate of interest and eventual repayment of the amount borrowed, while applying an environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) methodology developed by the Fund’s subadviser in the selection of portfolio investments. The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its investable assets in fixed income instruments with varying maturities that, at the time of investment, are included in the investable universe based on the subadviser’s ESG methodology described below. In selecting the Fund’s portfolio investments, the subadviser incorporates proprietary ESG criteria and employs third-party screening services as described in more detail below. The term “investable assets” refers to the Fund's net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund's investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions. The Fund has the flexibility to allocate its investments across different sectors of the fixed income securities markets, including (but not limited to) U.S. Government securities, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, corporate debt securities, foreign debt securities and loan participations and assignments. The Fund is not obligated to invest in all of these sectors at a given time and, at times, may invest all of its assets in only one sector. The subadviser’s ESG methodology begins with exclusionary screening, and then applies a proprietary scoring methodology focusing on factors that impact the environment and society, which include governance factors (“ESG Impact Ratings”), to construct the Fund’s portfolio. First, the subadviser will use third-party screening agents to exclude from all potential portfolio investments issuers that do not meet the subadviser’s investment criteria (which may be updated periodically). Such excluded issuers currently include: (i) those with exposure to controversial weapons (e.g., anti-personnel mines, biological and chemical weapons, cluster weapons, depleted uranium, nuclear weapons, and white phosphorus) and those with revenue above a certain threshold (as determined by the subadviser, which generally range from 5% to 25%, with the exception of gambling, which normally has a threshold of 50%) from conventional weapons (e.g., small arms sold to civilians or the military/law enforcement (such as guns, rifles, and pistols or components of these) and military weapons, military weapons systems or components of these), tobacco, thermal coal generation and extraction, oil sands extraction, artic oil and gas exploration and gambling activities; (ii) issuers that have carbon emissions activities above a certain emission intensity as determined by the subadviser; and (iii) issuers that are non-compliant with UN Global Compact principles. The principles of the UN Global Compact represent a set of values that the UN believes responsible businesses should incorporate into their operations in order to meet fundamental responsibilities in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. To the extent an issuer’s status changes to meet the qualification for exclusion, the subadviser may take steps to divest its holdings of the issuer within a reasonable period of time after the issuer’s change in status. This screening criteria is subject to change over time at the subadviser’s discretion. Next, the subadviser assigns each potential investment an ESG Impact Rating (where possible). The subadviser assesses the type of investment and structure, and the ESG Impact Ratings are developed based on research and due diligence, including review of publicly available information as well as information from alternative data sources (e.g., non-governmental organization (“NGO”) analyses, governmental and inter-governmental studies, etc.) and third-party research and tools. The subadviser may supplement this information and adjust a rating based on direct engagement with the issuer. The ESG Impact Rating is assigned by assessing the impact of the following factors: environmental (e.g., reduction of environmental pollution, waste management, water consumption and climate change mitigation) and social (e.g., human rights, employee rights, health and safety and community relations). Governance factors (e.g., effective management and business conduct) are integrated into the assessment of factors that impact the environment and society. Issuers that score well with respect to these factors generally receive higher ESG Impact Ratings. While the subadviser considers ESG factors when evaluating an issuer, only one or two of these categories may be considered with respect to a particular investment or sector, and categories may be weighted differently according to the type of investment being considered. The subadviser seeks to assign each investment opportunity an ESG Impact Rating on a 100-point scale in 5-point increments, with 0 as the lowest and 100 as the highest ESG Impact Rating. An overall aggregated, or composite, ESG Impact Rating is also calculated, with ESG factors weighted differently depending on the industry. The ESG Impact Ratings are determined prior to purchase and reviewed at least annually. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will not purchase securities of issuers that have ESG Impact Ratings that are below a threshold established by the subadviser by reference to the overall aggregate ESG Impact Rating across the Fund’s investment universe, and will seek to divest within a reasonable period of time from investments for which the ESG Impact Rating falls below such threshold. However, with respect to certain issuers, the subadviser may determine that there is not sufficient information available to assign an ESG Impact Rating. Up to 5% of the Fund’s total assets may normally comprise investments without ESG Impact Ratings. The subadviser may periodically update its ESG Impact Rating methodology. After identifying the relevant investable universe based on its ESG methodology (i.e., screening and application of ESG Impact Ratings), the subadviser then selects securities for the Fund using a combination of top-down economic analysis and bottom-up research in conjunction with proprietary quantitative models and risk management systems. In the top-down economic analysis, the subadviser develops views on economic, policy and market trends. In its bottom-up research, the subadviser develops an internal rating and outlook on issuers. The rating and outlook are determined based on a thorough review of the financial health and trends of the issuer, which include a review of the composition of revenue, profitability, cash flow margin, and leverage, as well as an assessment of the issuer's corporate governance (e.g., ownership structures and board effectiveness). The subadviser may also consider investment factors such as expected total return, yield, spread and potential for price appreciation as well as credit quality, maturity and risk. The Fund may invest in a security based upon the expected total return rather than the yield of such security. When selecting securities for the Fund, the subadviser seeks to ensure that the average ESG Impact Rating of the portfolio as a whole is better than the average ESG Impact Rating of the investable universe. Although the Fund may invest in instruments of any duration or maturity, the Fund normally will seek to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of three years or less and a weighted average maturity of five years or less. The Fund's weighted average portfolio duration and weighted average maturity, however, may be longer at any time or from time to time depending on market conditions. The Fund may use derivatives as part of its duration management strategies. Although the Fund may invest up to 50% of its investable assets in high yield fixed income instruments (commonly referred to as “junk” bonds), the Fund generally expects to invest up to approximately 30% of its investable assets in high yield fixed income instruments. However, from time to time the Fund’s investments in high yield fixed income instruments may be higher. High yield fixed income instruments are either rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), BB+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or, if unrated, are considered by the subadviser to be of comparable quality. In the event that a security receives different ratings from different NRSROs, the Fund will treat the security as being rated in the highest rating category received from an NRSRO. Some (but not all) of the U.S. Government securities and mortgage-related securities in which the Fund invests are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government, which means that payment of interest and principal is guaranteed, but yield and market value are not. These include obligations of the Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA” or “Ginnie Mae”), the Farmers Home Administration and the Export-Import Bank. Securities issued by other government entities, like obligations of the Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA” or “Fannie Mae”), the Student Loan Marketing Association (“SLMA” or “Sallie Mae”), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC” or “Freddie Mac”), the Federal Home Loan Bank, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the United States Postal Service, are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government. However, these issuers have the right to borrow from the U.S. Treasury to meet their obligations. In contrast, the debt securities of other issuers, like the Farm Credit System, depend entirely upon their own resources to repay their debt obligations. The Fund invests in mortgage-related securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. governmental entities or private issuers. Mortgage pass-through securities include collateralized mortgage obligations, multi-class pass-through securities and stripped mortgage-backed securities. A collateralized mortgage obligation (“CMO”) is a security backed by an underlying portfolio of mortgages or mortgage-backed securities that may be issued or guaranteed by a bank or by U.S. governmental entities. A multi-class pass-through security is an equity interest in a trust composed of underlying mortgage assets. Payments of principal of and interest on the mortgage assets and any reinvestment income thereon provide funds to pay debt service on the CMO or to make scheduled distributions on the multi-class pass-through security. A stripped mortgage-backed security (“MBS strip”) may be issued by U.S. governmental entities or by private institutions. MBS strips take the pieces of a debt security (principal and interest) and break them apart. The resulting securities may be sold separately and may perform differently. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in asset-backed securities. An asset-backed security is another type of pass-through instrument that pays interest based upon the cash flow of an underlying pool of assets, such as automobile loans or credit card receivables. Asset-backed securities can also be collateralized by a portfolio of corporate bonds, including junk bonds or other securities. Credit quality depends primarily on the quality of the underlying asset, the level of credit support, if any, provided by the structure or by a third-party insurance wrap, and the credit quality of the swap counterparty, if any. The value of the security may change because of actual or perceived changes in the creditworthiness of the individual borrowers, the originator, the servicing agent, the financial institution providing the credit support or the swap counterparty. The Fund may invest up to 40% of its investable assets in foreign debt securities, which include securities that are issued by foreign governments and corporations, including those of emerging markets. Foreign government debt securities include securities issued by quasi-governmental entities, governmental agencies, supranational entities and other governmental entities denominated in foreign currencies or U.S. dollars. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in fixed and floating rate loans (secured or unsecured) arranged through private negotiations between a company as the borrower and one or more financial institutions as lenders. These types of investments can be in the form of loan participations or assignments. Loan participations and assignments are high-yield, nonconvertible corporate debt instruments of varying maturities. With participations, the Fund has the right to receive payments of principal, interest and fees from the lender conditioned upon the lender’s receipt of payment from the borrower. In participations, the Fund generally does not have direct rights against the borrower on the loan, which means that if the borrower does not pay back the loan or otherwise comply with the loan agreement, the Fund will not have the right to make it do so. With assignments, the Fund has direct rights against the borrower on the loan, but its rights may be more limited than the original lender’s.