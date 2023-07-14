Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.0%
1 yr return
9.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.1%
Net Assets
$643 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.1%
Expense Ratio 1.15%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 77.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PGIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.0%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|87.85%
|1 Yr
|9.3%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|78.20%
|3 Yr
|6.7%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|14.09%
|5 Yr
|4.1%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|35.19%
|10 Yr
|4.4%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|42.70%
* Annualized
|Period
|PGIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|3.34%
|2021
|5.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|37.18%
|2020
|5.2%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|79.81%
|2019
|6.1%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|37.95%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|90.67%
|Period
|PGIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.0%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|84.32%
|1 Yr
|9.3%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|74.02%
|3 Yr
|6.7%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|14.10%
|5 Yr
|4.1%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|41.16%
|10 Yr
|4.4%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|72.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|PGIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|3.34%
|2021
|5.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|37.18%
|2020
|5.2%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|79.81%
|2019
|6.1%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|38.13%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|94.29%
|PGIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGIAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|643 M
|189 K
|222 B
|62.75%
|Number of Holdings
|60
|2
|3509
|52.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|321 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|61.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.06%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|55.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGIAX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.87%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|60.16%
|Cash
|2.13%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|35.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|12.87%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|19.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|7.21%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|6.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGIAX % Rank
|Technology
|25.55%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|83.77%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.18%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|59.92%
|Financial Services
|13.44%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|18.85%
|Healthcare
|12.58%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|51.64%
|Industrials
|10.58%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|10.98%
|Energy
|9.01%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|2.95%
|Consumer Defense
|5.57%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|21.15%
|Communication Services
|5.39%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|86.15%
|Real Estate
|2.39%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|22.54%
|Basic Materials
|1.31%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|46.89%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|32.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGIAX % Rank
|US
|87.40%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|85.33%
|Non US
|10.47%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|10.33%
|PGIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.15%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|33.89%
|Management Fee
|0.61%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|45.23%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|26.48%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|PGIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|2.25%
|8.50%
|2.98%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|26.94%
|PGIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|68.38%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PGIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|77.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|83.04%
|PGIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGIAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.27%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|16.97%
|PGIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PGIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGIAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.41%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|8.63%
|PGIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.485
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.418
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2014
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2012
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 24, 2020
1.77
1.8%
Mr. Scully is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam's global consumer, global core equity, and research strategies, and is an Assistant Portfolio Manager of Putnam's U.S. large-cap value strategies. In addition, he is an Analyst in the Equity Research group, focusing on the U.S. consumer discretionary sector. Mr. Scully is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis and valuation of companies in this sector, and for making buy/sell recommendations. He has been in the investment industry since he joined Putnam in 1996.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 24, 2020
1.77
1.8%
Ms. Cavanaugh is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam's global core equity, global financial, and research strategies, and an Assistant Portfolio Manager of the Capital Spectrum and Equity Spectrum strategies. In addition, she is an Analyst focusing on the global financial and U.S. health-care sectors. Ms. Cavanaugh is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis of and making buy/sell recommendations for companies in the global investment banking, global brokerage and insurance, alternative asset management, and managed care industries. She joined Putnam in 2011 and has been in the investment industry since 1995. Prior to joining Putnam, Ms. Cavanaugh was a Leader of the Global Financials Team and a Senior Equity Analyst at Janus Capital Group from 2005 to 2011. Prior to this role, she served at Goldman Sachs & Co. as a Vice President, Asset Management, from 2003 to 2005 and as a Financial Analyst, Investment Banking Division, Media/Entertainment Group, from 1995 to 1998. Previous to these roles, Ms. Cavanaugh was an Associate in the Investment Banking Division, Media/Entertainment Group, at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette from 2000 to 2002. Ms. Cavanaugh has an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School, where she earned high distinction as a Baker Scholar, and has a B.A. from Brown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2021
1.08
1.1%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...