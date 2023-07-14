Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Putnam Global Health Care Fund

mutual fund
PGHAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$63.15 +0.95 +1.53%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
A (PHSTX) Primary Inst (PHSYX) Retirement (PHSRX) Retirement (PGHAX)
PGHAX (Mutual Fund)

Putnam Global Health Care Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$63.15 +0.95 +1.53%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
A (PHSTX) Primary Inst (PHSYX) Retirement (PHSRX) Retirement (PGHAX)
PGHAX (Mutual Fund)

Putnam Global Health Care Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$63.15 +0.95 +1.53%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
A (PHSTX) Primary Inst (PHSYX) Retirement (PHSRX) Retirement (PGHAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam Global Health Care Fund

PGHAX | Fund

$63.15

$1.59 B

0.45%

$0.28

0.71%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.4%

1 yr return

-1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.59 B

Holdings in Top 10

47.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$62.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 61.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam Global Health Care Fund

PGHAX | Fund

$63.15

$1.59 B

0.45%

$0.28

0.71%

PGHAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.89%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam Global Health Care Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Maguire

Fund Description

PGHAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -11.3% 31.3% 45.73%
1 Yr -1.3% -23.6% 34.8% 76.22%
3 Yr N/A* -21.7% 15.7% 5.48%
5 Yr N/A* -15.2% 12.1% 19.72%
10 Yr N/A* -6.2% 15.9% 38.89%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.0% -53.9% 5.0% 31.37%
2021 3.8% -22.3% 12.3% 24.18%
2020 N/A -4.7% 41.4% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 13.1% N/A
2018 N/A -5.7% 16.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -50.0% 21.6% 38.41%
1 Yr -1.3% -60.2% 34.8% 66.06%
3 Yr N/A* -21.7% 17.8% 7.55%
5 Yr N/A* -15.2% 16.9% 20.00%
10 Yr N/A* -6.2% 18.5% 37.21%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.0% -53.9% 5.0% 31.37%
2021 3.8% -22.3% 12.3% 24.18%
2020 N/A -4.7% 41.4% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 13.1% N/A
2018 N/A -5.7% 16.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PGHAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PGHAX Category Low Category High PGHAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.59 B 1.02 M 46.2 B 25.61%
Number of Holdings 70 25 473 61.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 801 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 29.38%
Weighting of Top 10 47.59% 12.3% 80.8% 42.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 8.83%
  2. AbbVie Inc 6.36%
  3. AstraZeneca PLC 6.13%
  4. AstraZeneca PLC 6.13%
  5. AstraZeneca PLC 6.13%
  6. AstraZeneca PLC 6.13%
  7. AstraZeneca PLC 6.13%
  8. AstraZeneca PLC 6.13%
  9. AstraZeneca PLC 6.13%
  10. AstraZeneca PLC 6.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PGHAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.83% 85.37% 106.13% 58.75%
Cash 		2.17% -0.04% 9.01% 33.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 11.88%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 28.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 11.25%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 6.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGHAX % Rank
Healthcare 		98.96% 59.26% 100.00% 73.13%
Financial Services 		1.04% 0.00% 1.60% 2.50%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 3.75%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 11.88%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 8.13%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 10.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 3.75%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 7.50%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 15.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 10.63%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.16% 36.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGHAX % Rank
US 		71.68% 53.67% 104.41% 94.38%
Non US 		26.15% 0.00% 45.40% 8.75%

PGHAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PGHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% 0.08% 33.47% 71.88%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.03% 1.25% 35.98%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 1.32%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

PGHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

PGHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PGHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 61.00% 0.00% 238.00% 73.38%

PGHAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PGHAX Category Low Category High PGHAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.45% 0.00% 2.01% 26.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PGHAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PGHAX Category Low Category High PGHAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.89% -2.54% 1.85% 8.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PGHAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PGHAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Maguire

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2016

5.54

5.5%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×