Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
-1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.59 B
Holdings in Top 10
47.6%
Expense Ratio 0.71%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 61.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PGHAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-11.3%
|31.3%
|45.73%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-23.6%
|34.8%
|76.22%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.7%
|15.7%
|5.48%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.2%
|12.1%
|19.72%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.2%
|15.9%
|38.89%
* Annualized
|Period
|PGHAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.0%
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|31.37%
|2021
|3.8%
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|24.18%
|2020
|N/A
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|N/A
|Period
|PGHAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-50.0%
|21.6%
|38.41%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-60.2%
|34.8%
|66.06%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.7%
|17.8%
|7.55%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.2%
|16.9%
|20.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.2%
|18.5%
|37.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|PGHAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.0%
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|31.37%
|2021
|3.8%
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|24.18%
|2020
|N/A
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|N/A
|PGHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGHAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.59 B
|1.02 M
|46.2 B
|25.61%
|Number of Holdings
|70
|25
|473
|61.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|801 M
|1.78 M
|21.6 B
|29.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.59%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|42.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGHAX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.83%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|58.75%
|Cash
|2.17%
|-0.04%
|9.01%
|33.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|11.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|28.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|11.25%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|6.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGHAX % Rank
|Healthcare
|98.96%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|73.13%
|Financial Services
|1.04%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|2.50%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.75%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|11.88%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.89%
|8.13%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|10.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.75%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|7.50%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|15.63%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.92%
|10.63%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.16%
|36.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGHAX % Rank
|US
|71.68%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|94.38%
|Non US
|26.15%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|8.75%
|PGHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.71%
|0.08%
|33.47%
|71.88%
|Management Fee
|0.61%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|35.98%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.32%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|PGHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|PGHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PGHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|61.00%
|0.00%
|238.00%
|73.38%
|PGHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGHAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.45%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|26.67%
|PGHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PGHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGHAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.89%
|-2.54%
|1.85%
|8.92%
|PGHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
