Trending ETFs

American Funds Global Growth Portfolio

mutual fund
PGGAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.71 -0.04 -0.2%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (CPGAX) Primary Other (CGGFX) Other (CGGEX) C (CPGCX) Retirement (RGLCX) Retirement (RGGEX) Retirement (RGGGX) Retirement (RGGAX) Other (PGGFX) (TPGGX) C (GGPCX) Other (PGWFX) A (PGGAX) Retirement (RGGFX) Retirement (RGGBX) (TGPPX) Retirement (REBGX) Retirement (RGTFX) Inst (PGXFX) A (CGGGX) Other (CGHGX) Other (FGPPX) Other (FGGPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds Global Growth Portfolio

PGGAX | Fund

$19.71

$5.13 B

0.69%

$0.14

0.37%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.2%

1 yr return

11.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

Net Assets

$5.13 B

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

$25

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds Global Growth Portfolio

PGGAX | Fund

$19.71

$5.13 B

0.69%

$0.14

0.37%

PGGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Global Growth Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 18, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Wesley Phoa

PGGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.2% -35.6% 29.2% 80.20%
1 Yr 11.6% 17.3% 252.4% 26.48%
3 Yr 2.8%* -3.5% 34.6% 27.98%
5 Yr 2.4%* 0.1% 32.7% 27.79%
10 Yr 4.4%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.3% -24.3% 957.1% 18.32%
2021 4.6% -38.3% 47.1% 48.93%
2020 8.1% -54.2% 0.6% 43.61%
2019 5.1% -76.0% 54.1% 36.02%
2018 -3.0% -26.1% 47.8% 67.94%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.2% -35.6% 29.2% 80.43%
1 Yr 11.6% 11.4% 252.4% 51.36%
3 Yr 2.8%* -3.5% 34.6% 44.77%
5 Yr 2.4%* 0.1% 32.7% 34.90%
10 Yr 4.4%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.3% -24.3% 957.1% 18.32%
2021 4.6% -33.1% 47.1% 49.30%
2020 8.1% -44.4% 1.8% 61.78%
2019 5.1% -6.5% 54.1% 58.13%
2018 -3.0% -14.4% 47.8% 81.02%

NAV & Total Return History

PGGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PGGAX Category Low Category High PGGAX % Rank
Net Assets 5.13 B 199 K 133 B 13.16%
Number of Holdings 7 1 9075 98.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.74 B -18 M 37.6 B 9.36%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 9.1% 100.0% 4.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. American Funds Capital World Gr&Inc R6 20.38%
  2. American Funds New Perspective R6 20.33%
  3. American Funds Growth Fund of Amer R6 15.19%
  4. American Funds New Economy R6 14.78%
  5. American Funds Europacific Growth R6 14.73%
  6. American Funds SMALLCAP World R6 14.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PGGAX % Rank
Stocks 		95.69% 61.84% 125.47% 73.90%
Cash 		3.80% -174.70% 23.12% 27.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.32% -0.01% 5.28% 8.37%
Other 		0.11% -13.98% 19.14% 17.84%
Bonds 		0.05% -1.50% 161.67% 8.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.04% 0.00% 4.46% 5.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGGAX % Rank
Technology 		24.37% 0.00% 49.87% 40.31%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.30% 0.00% 40.94% 21.04%
Healthcare 		13.80% 0.00% 35.42% 29.85%
Financial Services 		12.06% 0.00% 38.42% 63.88%
Communication Services 		9.91% 0.00% 57.66% 29.63%
Industrials 		9.85% 0.00% 44.06% 69.82%
Consumer Defense 		4.60% 0.00% 73.28% 73.68%
Basic Materials 		4.17% 0.00% 38.60% 51.21%
Energy 		2.50% 0.00% 21.15% 42.40%
Utilities 		1.41% 0.00% 29.12% 48.02%
Real Estate 		1.03% 0.00% 39.48% 52.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGGAX % Rank
US 		51.91% 0.13% 103.82% 69.38%
Non US 		43.78% 0.58% 99.46% 34.47%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGGAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		90.63% 0.00% 100.00% 81.88%
Corporate 		9.19% 0.00% 99.70% 12.75%
Government 		0.19% 0.00% 100.00% 8.39%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 76.06%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 24.65% 98.55%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.70% 98.55%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGGAX % Rank
Non US 		0.04% -11.21% 30.87% 5.29%
US 		0.01% -0.01% 130.80% 8.81%

PGGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PGGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.37% 0.01% 44.27% 94.64%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.82% 3.61%
12b-1 Fee 0.26% 0.00% 1.00% 57.87%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 31.17%

Sales Fees

PGGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.50% 5.75% 42.40%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PGGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PGGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.00% 0.00% 395.00% 34.29%

PGGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PGGAX Category Low Category High PGGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.69% 0.00% 3.26% 98.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PGGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PGGAX Category Low Category High PGGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.25% -4.27% 12.65% 47.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PGGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PGGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Wesley Phoa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 18, 2012

10.04

10.0%

Wesley K. Phoa is a solutions portfolio manager at Capital Group. His focus is on fund-of-funds and multi-asset solutions. Wesley serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee, the Portfolio Solutions Committee and the Custom Solutions Committee. He has 28 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 23 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, Wesley served as a fixed income portfolio manager with a focus on rates-driven and long duration strategies. His areas of research responsibility included interest rates, monetary policy and financial economics.

Alan Berro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 18, 2012

10.04

10.0%

Alan N. Berro is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 36 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 31 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. utilities, capital goods and machinery companies. Before joining Capital, he was a portfolio manager and utilities analyst for Fidelity Management and Research Company in Boston. He also worked as an auditor for Price Waterhouse in Los Angeles. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles graduating magna cum laude. He also holds the certified public accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst® designations and is a member of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts. Alan is based in Los Angeles.

Andrew Suzman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 18, 2012

10.04

10.0%

Andrew B. Suzman is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Oversight Committee. He has 25 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Andrew covered global real-estate companies, U.S. merchandising, and Australian industrials and banks. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in political economy from Tulane University. Andrew is based in New York.

William Robbins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

William L. Robbins is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 27 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Will covered small-capitalization companies, REITS and U.S. banks. Prior to joining Capital, he was a part of the investment team at Tiger Management Corp. in New York and a financial analyst with Morgan Stanley.

John Queen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

John R. Queen is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 32 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 20 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, John was a trader and dealer service representative. Prior to joining Capital, he was chief operating officer and chief compliance officer, as well as managing director overseeing bond portfolios at Roxbury Capital Management, an affiliate of Wilmington Trust. Before that, he was managing director at Hotchkis and Wiley. John holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial management from Purdue University and attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he majored in mechanical engineering. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. John is based in Los Angeles.

Michelle Black

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Michelle J. Black is a solutions portfolio manager at Capital Group. Her focus is on fund-of-funds and multi-asset solutions. Michelle serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee and the Portfolio Solutions Committee. She has 25 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. During her tenure at Capital, Michelle led the development of asset allocation design for private high-net-worth clients. She has been deeply involved in glide path development for our target date series, and also worked as an asset allocation investment specialist out of our London office, where she helped construct multi-asset solutions for global institutions. Prior to joining Capital, Michelle was manager of the Los Angeles office and an investment planning analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern California. She also holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst® and Certified Private Wealth Advisor® designations, is a member of the Investments & Wealth Institute and serves on the CIMA commission. Michelle is based in Los Angeles.

Samir Mathur

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Samir Mathur is a solutions portfolio manager at Capital Group. His focus is on fund-of-funds and multi-asset solutions. He is chair of the Portfolio Solutions Committee and also serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee and the Custom Solutions Committee. He has 29 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for nine years. During his tenure at Capital, Samir has led the development of fund-of-funds solutions and several model portfolios, including tax-aware portfolio models, portfolio sleeves and model portfolios for our insurance series of funds.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

