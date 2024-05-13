Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Putnam Global Financial Fund

mutual fund
PGFMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.04 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Financials Sector Equity
share class
PGFMX (Mutual Fund)

Putnam Global Financial Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.04 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Financials Sector Equity
share class
PGFMX (Mutual Fund)

Putnam Global Financial Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.04 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Financials Sector Equity
share class

Name

As of 05/13/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Putnam Global Financial Fund

PGFMX | Fund

$10.04

$19.8 M

0.00%

1.78%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$19.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 51.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 05/13/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Putnam Global Financial Fund

PGFMX | Fund

$10.04

$19.8 M

0.00%

1.78%

PGFMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.94%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam Global Financial Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    Dec 18, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    M
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jacquelyne J. Cavanaugh

Fund Description

PGFMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -8.6% 17.5% 95.16%
1 Yr N/A 18.8% 54.8% 61.29%
3 Yr N/A* -19.2% 14.3% 62.90%
5 Yr N/A* -5.0% 18.1% 91.53%
10 Yr N/A* -0.2% 14.5% 90.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -12.2% 29.3% 54.84%
2022 N/A -56.2% 9.4% 37.10%
2021 N/A 1.6% 54.4% 87.10%
2020 N/A -41.2% 61.3% 69.35%
2019 N/A 10.5% 97.3% 96.61%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -8.6% 17.5% 95.16%
1 Yr N/A 18.8% 54.8% 62.90%
3 Yr N/A* -19.2% 14.3% 77.42%
5 Yr N/A* -5.0% 18.1% 91.53%
10 Yr N/A* -0.2% 14.5% 90.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -8.5% 32.0% 58.06%
2022 N/A -56.2% 11.4% 41.94%
2021 N/A 18.8% 56.8% 87.10%
2020 N/A -41.2% 61.3% 70.97%
2019 N/A 15.1% 101.7% 96.61%

NAV & Total Return History

PGFMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PGFMX Category Low Category High PGFMX % Rank
Net Assets 19.8 M 1.21 M 37.7 B 95.65%
Number of Holdings 86 21 412 23.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.11 M 539 K 18.4 B 87.91%
Weighting of Top 10 37.41% 18.0% 82.8% 64.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bank of America Corporation 5.44%
  2. Citigroup Inc 5.01%
  3. AIA Group Ltd 4.87%
  4. Prudential PLC 3.74%
  5. Assured Guaranty Ltd 3.47%
  6. KKR & Co Inc 3.20%
  7. Goldman Sachs Group Inc 3.17%
  8. Radian Group Inc 2.89%
  9. E*TRADE Financial Corp 2.82%
  10. BlackRock Inc 2.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PGFMX % Rank
Stocks 		98.59% 95.27% 100.10% 65.93%
Cash 		1.27% 0.05% 32.55% 43.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.13% 0.00% 3.05% 14.29%
Other 		0.00% -1.65% 2.20% 92.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.83% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGFMX % Rank
Financial Services 		87.54% 46.33% 100.00% 79.12%
Real Estate 		5.23% 0.00% 40.95% 9.89%
Healthcare 		2.20% 0.00% 2.20% 1.10%
Industrials 		2.16% 0.00% 5.08% 19.78%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.46% 0.00% 42.54% 12.09%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.13% 100.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.06% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 4.21% 100.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.54% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGFMX % Rank
Non US 		50.49% 0.00% 99.31% 2.20%
US 		48.10% 0.00% 100.10% 98.90%

PGFMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PGFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.78% 0.08% 11.17% 26.37%
Management Fee 0.62% 0.03% 1.25% 33.70%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 76.09%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

PGFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.50% 3.50% 5.75% 100.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PGFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PGFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 51.00% 3.00% 406.00% 68.75%

PGFMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PGFMX Category Low Category High PGFMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 11.71% 100.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PGFMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annual Quarterly Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PGFMX Category Low Category High PGFMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.94% -0.76% 10.57% 64.84%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PGFMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PGFMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jacquelyne J. Cavanaugh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2011

7.42

7.4%

Ms. Cavanaugh is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam's global core equity, global financial, and research strategies, and an Assistant Portfolio Manager of the Capital Spectrum and Equity Spectrum strategies. In addition, she is an Analyst focusing on the global financial and U.S. health-care sectors. Ms. Cavanaugh is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis of and making buy/sell recommendations for companies in the global investment banking, global brokerage and insurance, alternative asset management, and managed care industries. She joined Putnam in 2011 and has been in the investment industry since 1995. Prior to joining Putnam, Ms. Cavanaugh was a Leader of the Global Financials Team and a Senior Equity Analyst at Janus Capital Group from 2005 to 2011. Prior to this role, she served at Goldman Sachs & Co. as a Vice President, Asset Management, from 2003 to 2005 and as a Financial Analyst, Investment Banking Division, Media/Entertainment Group, from 1995 to 1998. Previous to these roles, Ms. Cavanaugh was an Associate in the Investment Banking Division, Media/Entertainment Group, at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette from 2000 to 2002. Ms. Cavanaugh has an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School, where she earned high distinction as a Baker Scholar, and has a B.A. from Brown University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 25.42 9.66 4.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×