41.7%
1 yr return
22.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
Net Assets
$1.01 B
Holdings in Top 10
62.7%
Expense Ratio 0.74%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies with market capitalizations of at least $1 billion. The fund is “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a relatively small number of issuers, which may increase risk. The fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in non-U.S. securities (but no more than 10% in any one non-U.S. country or 10% in emerging market securities). At times, depending on market conditions, the fund may also invest a significant percentage of its assets in a small number of business sectors or industries. The portfolio managers normally select 25 to 45 stocks for the fund’s portfolio.
The portfolio managers attempt to include securities in the fund’s portfolio that exhibit the greatest combination of earnings growth potential, quality (as reflected in consistent business fundamentals) and attractive valuation. The portfolio managers ordinarily look for several of the following characteristics when analyzing specific companies for possible investments: higher than average growth and strong potential for capital appreciation; substantial capacity for growth in revenue, cash flow or earnings through either an expanding market or expanding market share; a strong balance sheet; superior management; strong commitment to research and product development; and differentiated or superior products and services or a steady stream of new products and services.
|YTD
|41.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|4.27%
|1 Yr
|22.5%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|22.62%
|3 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|57.98%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|60.05%
|10 Yr
|4.9%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|38.40%
* Annualized
|2022
|-38.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|69.56%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|74.37%
|2020
|10.7%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|22.39%
|2019
|3.9%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|87.90%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|83.43%
|YTD
|41.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|3.86%
|1 Yr
|22.5%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|20.25%
|3 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|57.61%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|66.23%
|10 Yr
|4.9%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|69.05%
* Annualized
|2022
|-38.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|69.56%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|74.37%
|2020
|10.7%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|22.39%
|2019
|3.9%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|87.90%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|89.33%
|PGFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGFIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.01 B
|189 K
|222 B
|54.08%
|Number of Holdings
|36
|2
|3509
|85.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|636 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|50.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|62.73%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|2.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGFIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.88%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|10.82%
|Cash
|0.12%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|88.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|74.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|75.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|74.34%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|73.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGFIX % Rank
|Technology
|39.31%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|33.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.71%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|24.34%
|Communication Services
|11.51%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|39.51%
|Healthcare
|10.76%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|67.38%
|Financial Services
|8.15%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|61.23%
|Industrials
|6.31%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|53.11%
|Consumer Defense
|3.30%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|55.33%
|Basic Materials
|1.95%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|35.41%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|81.07%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|91.89%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|88.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGFIX % Rank
|US
|97.78%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|24.59%
|Non US
|2.10%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|61.97%
|PGFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.74%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|71.87%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|19.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|52.58%
|PGFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PGFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PGFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|73.72%
|PGFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGFIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|77.08%
|PGFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PGFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGFIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.19%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|39.36%
|PGFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$7.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.332
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2016
6.34
6.3%
Mr. Edelman is a senior portfolio manager, CIO Large Cap Select & Core Growth Equities and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2004. He manages the large cap and growth strategies. Mr. Edelman has more than 30 years of investment industry experience. Mr. Edelman previously worked at Alliance Capital Management, where he managed large-cap institutional equity portfolios; before that, he was a research analyst specializing in the consumer products and services sector. Mr. Edelman has a B.A. in history from Columbia College and an M.B.A. in finance from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 04, 2021
0.82
0.8%
Ms. Millar is a portfolio manager, analyst and director with Allianz Global Investors, which she joined in 2005. As a generalist for the Disciplined Equities group, her primary responsibility is conducting company research; she also helps improve the group’s overall investment processes and contributes toward its portfolio-management efforts. Ms. Millar has 23 years of investment industry experience. She previously worked as an assistant economist at the Investment Company Institute in Washington, D.C., producing mutual-fund-industry research for investment-management firms’ research and marketing departments. Before that, Ms. Millar worked at Heiden Associates Inc., an economic consulting firm in Washington, D.C. She has a B.A. in economics from the University of Calgary, Canada, and an M.A. in economics from Queen’s University, Canada. Ms. Millar is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
