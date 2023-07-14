Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

George Putnam Balanced Fund

mutual fund
PGELX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.06 -0.04 -0.18%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
A (PGEOX) Primary Inst (PGEYX) M (PGEMX) Retirement (PGPRX) Retirement (PGELX) Retirement (PGEJX)
PGELX (Mutual Fund)

George Putnam Balanced Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.06 -0.04 -0.18%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
A (PGEOX) Primary Inst (PGEYX) M (PGEMX) Retirement (PGPRX) Retirement (PGELX) Retirement (PGEJX)
PGELX (Mutual Fund)

George Putnam Balanced Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.06 -0.04 -0.18%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
A (PGEOX) Primary Inst (PGEYX) M (PGEMX) Retirement (PGPRX) Retirement (PGELX) Retirement (PGEJX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

George Putnam Balanced Fund

PGELX | Fund

$22.06

$1.74 B

1.32%

$0.29

0.71%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.3%

1 yr return

8.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

Net Assets

$1.74 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 93.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

George Putnam Balanced Fund

PGELX | Fund

$22.06

$1.74 B

1.32%

$0.29

0.71%

PGELX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.92%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    George Putnam Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    Dec 02, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kathryn Lakin

Fund Description

PGELX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -8.3% 18.1% 6.24%
1 Yr 8.8% -13.3% 143.9% 7.58%
3 Yr 0.5%* -8.0% 25.7% 36.73%
5 Yr 1.2%* -9.8% 24.3% 29.01%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.0% 10.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -34.7% 92.4% 47.04%
2021 2.8% -6.1% 19.5% 45.77%
2020 2.7% -7.5% 11.8% 42.32%
2019 3.9% 0.1% 14.9% 18.87%
2018 -2.3% -12.6% 0.0% 46.55%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -11.9% 18.1% 6.24%
1 Yr 8.8% -13.3% 143.9% 7.42%
3 Yr 0.5%* -8.0% 25.7% 37.00%
5 Yr 1.2%* -9.8% 24.3% 34.05%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% 9.39%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -34.7% 92.4% 47.04%
2021 2.8% -6.1% 19.5% 45.77%
2020 2.7% -7.5% 11.8% 42.32%
2019 3.9% 0.1% 14.9% 21.61%
2018 -2.3% -12.6% 0.2% 74.29%

NAV & Total Return History

PGELX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PGELX Category Low Category High PGELX % Rank
Net Assets 1.74 B 658 K 207 B 33.15%
Number of Holdings 609 2 15351 19.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 419 M 660 K 48.5 B 50.00%
Weighting of Top 10 22.27% 8.4% 105.0% 82.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 4.18%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 3.45%
  3. Apple Inc 3.17%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.51%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.125% 2.00%
  6. United States Treasury Bonds 3% 1.86%
  7. Facebook Inc Class A 1.86%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 1.73%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 1.62% 1.64%
  10. Activision Blizzard Inc 1.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PGELX % Rank
Stocks 		62.40% 0.00% 99.40% 34.74%
Bonds 		34.28% 0.00% 116.75% 47.14%
Cash 		1.98% -16.75% 81.51% 73.02%
Convertible Bonds 		1.27% 0.00% 23.84% 17.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.07% 0.00% 27.92% 47.14%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 63.22%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGELX % Rank
Technology 		23.19% 0.00% 44.21% 20.36%
Healthcare 		14.43% 0.00% 29.35% 31.69%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.82% 0.00% 19.36% 3.83%
Financial Services 		13.19% 0.00% 38.77% 72.40%
Industrials 		10.01% 0.00% 24.37% 52.73%
Communication Services 		7.50% 0.00% 23.67% 41.94%
Consumer Defense 		7.12% 0.00% 19.93% 38.52%
Energy 		3.96% 0.00% 85.65% 68.03%
Utilities 		2.87% 0.00% 99.55% 53.28%
Basic Materials 		2.82% 0.00% 33.35% 75.41%
Real Estate 		1.09% 0.00% 65.01% 88.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGELX % Rank
US 		59.38% -1.65% 98.67% 15.80%
Non US 		3.02% 0.00% 37.06% 78.75%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGELX % Rank
Government 		38.89% 0.00% 97.26% 26.02%
Corporate 		37.24% 0.00% 98.21% 36.10%
Securitized 		18.42% 0.00% 92.13% 45.50%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.23% 0.14% 100.00% 80.65%
Municipal 		0.16% 0.00% 24.80% 46.59%
Derivative 		0.06% 0.00% 31.93% 30.52%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGELX % Rank
US 		32.64% 0.00% 62.18% 29.97%
Non US 		1.64% 0.00% 84.73% 82.56%

PGELX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PGELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% 0.01% 17.63% 58.06%
Management Fee 0.51% 0.00% 1.83% 58.92%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

PGELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PGELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PGELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 93.00% 0.00% 343.00% 80.67%

PGELX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PGELX Category Low Category High PGELX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.32% 0.00% 8.35% 56.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PGELX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PGELX Category Low Category High PGELX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.92% -2.34% 19.41% 63.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PGELX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PGELX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kathryn Lakin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Ms. Lakin is Director of Equity Research. She is responsible for managing a team of analysts, associates, and interns covering multiple sectors. In addition, she is a portfolio manager of Putnam's small-cap core strategy. Ms. Lakin joined Putnam in 2012 and has been in the investment industry since 2008. Prior to joining Putnam, Ms. Lakin was an Equity Research Analyst from 2011 to 2012 and an Equity Research Associate from 2008 to 2011 at Fidelity Investments. Ms. Lakin earned an M.B.A. from Yale School of Management and a B.A. from Wellesley College.

Andrew Benson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Mr. Benson is a Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income group. He specializes in investment-grade and crossover strategies within the Corporate and Tax-Exempt Credit team. Mr. Benson is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam’s Core Bond, Core Bond Intermediate, Core Plus, Investment-Grade Corporate Credit, Short Duration Bond, Stable Value, and Ultra Short Duration Income strategies as well as crossover credit and preferred mandates. He collaborates with portfolio managers and analysts on ESG integration, assessing the fundamental relevance of ESG issues at a security level and the potential for alpha generation and risk mitigation at the portfolio level. Mr. Benson has been in the investment industry since he joined Putnam in 2008. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Benson was an Investment-Grade Trader and an Analyst in the Global Credit Research group, focusing on high-yield and investment-grade issuers in the food, beverage, restaurant, and supermarket sectors. Earlier, he served as a High-Yield Trader and Investment Associate, covering the gaming, technology, and auto supplier sectors. Mr. Benson earned a B.A. in Economics from Tufts University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×