Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.3%
1 yr return
8.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
Net Assets
$1.74 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.3%
Expense Ratio 0.71%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 93.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PGELX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|6.24%
|1 Yr
|8.8%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|7.58%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|36.73%
|5 Yr
|1.2%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|29.01%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|10.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|PGELX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.2%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|47.04%
|2021
|2.8%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|45.77%
|2020
|2.7%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|42.32%
|2019
|3.9%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|18.87%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|46.55%
|PGELX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGELX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.74 B
|658 K
|207 B
|33.15%
|Number of Holdings
|609
|2
|15351
|19.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|419 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|50.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.27%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|82.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGELX % Rank
|Stocks
|62.40%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|34.74%
|Bonds
|34.28%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|47.14%
|Cash
|1.98%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|73.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.27%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|17.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.07%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|47.14%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|63.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGELX % Rank
|Technology
|23.19%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|20.36%
|Healthcare
|14.43%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|31.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.82%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|3.83%
|Financial Services
|13.19%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|72.40%
|Industrials
|10.01%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|52.73%
|Communication Services
|7.50%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|41.94%
|Consumer Defense
|7.12%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|38.52%
|Energy
|3.96%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|68.03%
|Utilities
|2.87%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|53.28%
|Basic Materials
|2.82%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|75.41%
|Real Estate
|1.09%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|88.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGELX % Rank
|US
|59.38%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|15.80%
|Non US
|3.02%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|78.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGELX % Rank
|Government
|38.89%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|26.02%
|Corporate
|37.24%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|36.10%
|Securitized
|18.42%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|45.50%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.23%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|80.65%
|Municipal
|0.16%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|46.59%
|Derivative
|0.06%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|30.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGELX % Rank
|US
|32.64%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|29.97%
|Non US
|1.64%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|82.56%
|PGELX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.71%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|58.06%
|Management Fee
|0.51%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|58.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|PGELX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PGELX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PGELX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|93.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|80.67%
|PGELX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGELX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.32%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|56.18%
|PGELX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PGELX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGELX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.92%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|63.28%
|PGELX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2017
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2016
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Ms. Lakin is Director of Equity Research. She is responsible for managing a team of analysts, associates, and interns covering multiple sectors. In addition, she is a portfolio manager of Putnam's small-cap core strategy. Ms. Lakin joined Putnam in 2012 and has been in the investment industry since 2008. Prior to joining Putnam, Ms. Lakin was an Equity Research Analyst from 2011 to 2012 and an Equity Research Associate from 2008 to 2011 at Fidelity Investments. Ms. Lakin earned an M.B.A. from Yale School of Management and a B.A. from Wellesley College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2021
0.75
0.8%
Mr. Benson is a Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income group. He specializes in investment-grade and crossover strategies within the Corporate and Tax-Exempt Credit team. Mr. Benson is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam’s Core Bond, Core Bond Intermediate, Core Plus, Investment-Grade Corporate Credit, Short Duration Bond, Stable Value, and Ultra Short Duration Income strategies as well as crossover credit and preferred mandates. He collaborates with portfolio managers and analysts on ESG integration, assessing the fundamental relevance of ESG issues at a security level and the potential for alpha generation and risk mitigation at the portfolio level. Mr. Benson has been in the investment industry since he joined Putnam in 2008. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Benson was an Investment-Grade Trader and an Analyst in the Global Credit Research group, focusing on high-yield and investment-grade issuers in the food, beverage, restaurant, and supermarket sectors. Earlier, he served as a High-Yield Trader and Investment Associate, covering the gaming, technology, and auto supplier sectors. Mr. Benson earned a B.A. in Economics from Tufts University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
