Mr. Benson is a Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income group. He specializes in investment-grade and crossover strategies within the Corporate and Tax-Exempt Credit team. Mr. Benson is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam’s Core Bond, Core Bond Intermediate, Core Plus, Investment-Grade Corporate Credit, Short Duration Bond, Stable Value, and Ultra Short Duration Income strategies as well as crossover credit and preferred mandates. He collaborates with portfolio managers and analysts on ESG integration, assessing the fundamental relevance of ESG issues at a security level and the potential for alpha generation and risk mitigation at the portfolio level. Mr. Benson has been in the investment industry since he joined Putnam in 2008. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Benson was an Investment-Grade Trader and an Analyst in the Global Credit Research group, focusing on high-yield and investment-grade issuers in the food, beverage, restaurant, and supermarket sectors. Earlier, he served as a High-Yield Trader and Investment Associate, covering the gaming, technology, and auto supplier sectors. Mr. Benson earned a B.A. in Economics from Tufts University.