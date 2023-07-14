Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
8.8%
1 yr return
14.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$18.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
50.2%
Expense Ratio 2.51%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PGEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.8%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|69.12%
|1 Yr
|14.0%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|20.28%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|99.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|PGEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.0%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|31.71%
|2021
|-6.2%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|78.36%
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|99.84%
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|99.84%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|99.83%
|PGEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGEIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|18.4 M
|717 K
|102 B
|88.73%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|10
|6734
|98.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.51 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|85.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.16%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|5.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGEIX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.90%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|83.76%
|Cash
|6.10%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|11.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|75.35%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|71.41%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|70.57%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|74.37%
|PGEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.51%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|10.03%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|80.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|PGEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PGEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PGEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|6.68%
|PGEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGEIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|87.36%
|PGEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PGEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGEIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.65%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|92.48%
|PGEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 16, 2017
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2013
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2012
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 19, 2020
2.28
2.3%
Mr. Bird joined Polen Capital Management in 2019. Prior to joining Polen Capital, Mr. Bird was an Emerging Market Portfolio Manager at LGM Investments. Mr. Bird began his career at Arisaig Partners as an Investment Analyst, primarily focusing on consumer companies in the developing world. Mr. Bird received his B.A. in History & Economics from the University of Oxford and has lived and worked in Singapore, Dubai and South Africa. Mr. Bird is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2021
1.13
1.1%
Mr. Lewis joined Polen Capital in 2021. He is co-portfolio manager of the firm’s Global Emerging Markets Growth strategy. Prior to joining Polen Capital, Mr. Lewis was an Emerging Market Portfolio Manager at LGM Investments, overseeing the firm’s Frontier Markets strategy and being a member of the Investment Leadership team. Mr. Lewis began his career at HSBC in 2003 and has been involved in Emerging Markets investing since 2005. He earned his BSc (Hons) in Economics from the University of Bath. Mr. Lewis is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
